Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
101 (11.6%)
Danny Murphy
94 (10.8%)
Darren Gough
4 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
42 (4.8%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.5%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
16 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
7 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1%)
Martin Tyler
210 (24.2%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
62 (7.2%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
14 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
15 (1.7%)
Paul Merson
27 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
12 (1.4%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
63 (7.3%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.4%)
Adrian Durham
12 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
22 (2.5%)
Craig Burley
8 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
39 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
39 (4.5%)

Total Members Voted: 378

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 27, 2021, 03:32:17 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 27, 2021, 02:56:39 pm
I do sometimes wonder if its the same in other countries



It is unfortunately; old players being lined up and presented as "experts". Don't know the rules; hardly know the players; no awareness of tactics - but using the same cliches over and over again..

I don't watch the "premiership" shows over here no more; but found the championship equivalent and it has been fascinating.. A bunch of football nerds (limited player/manager experience - if any) who just love the game; clued up on every player/team and talk football like they are in the pub.. Just amazing..
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 27, 2021, 03:41:21 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 24, 2021, 09:39:00 pm
The hypocrisy is staggering.





Henderson
Wan-Bissaka
Varane
Lindelof
Shaw
Pogba
Fernandes
Sancho
Rashford
Cavani
Kane

That's not a title winning side. That midfield would be overran every game.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 27, 2021, 05:53:23 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 27, 2021, 02:52:03 pm
If you think Robbie Savage was insufferable and biased enough last night, just wait until he's doing the Wales games in the Euros.

considering us Welsh have had to put up with the British Broadcasting Corporation being biased, over the top, cringeworthy, gobshitey England cheerleaders in every international tournament they are in, youll forgive us for not giving a shit if this annoys people  ;D
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 27, 2021, 06:12:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 27, 2021, 05:53:23 pm
considering us Welsh have had to put up with the British Broadcasting Corporation being biased, over the top, cringeworthy, gobshitey England cheerleaders in every international tournament they are in, youll forgive us for not giving a shit if this annoys people  ;D
As an Englishman living in Wales, Id argue that BBC Wales is quite a strong Welsh cheerleader!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 27, 2021, 06:41:07 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 27, 2021, 05:53:23 pm
considering us Welsh have had to put up with the British Broadcasting Corporation being biased, over the top, cringeworthy, gobshitey England cheerleaders in every international tournament they are in, youll forgive us for not giving a shit if this annoys people  ;D

Its payback to having to listen to Eddie Butler think hes the Poet Laureate ever winter.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 27, 2021, 07:41:56 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on May 27, 2021, 06:12:58 pm
As an Englishman living in Wales,

Them's the breaks :(
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 06:58:02 pm
Linekers jibbed BT, Id say good news but it just subjects us to more Jake Humphreys.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 10:33:23 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:58:02 pm
Linekers jibbed BT, Id say good news but it just subjects us to more Jake Humphreys.

Supposedly so he can go to Leicester's Euro aways with his sons...so he'll possibly be back on TV after a few months?!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 10:56:38 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on May 27, 2021, 06:12:58 pm
As an Englishman living in Wales, Id argue that BBC Wales is quite a strong Welsh cheerleader!

Im sure the other regional BBC's are too such as BBC London, BBC North West, BBC Yorkshire etc, itd be a bit pointless if they where not no?

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 11:06:41 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:58:02 pm
Linekers jibbed BT, Id say good news but it just subjects us to more Jake Humphreys.

Jenas is waiting by his phone.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 10:37:15 am
Tyler..as if you need reminding of how bad he is..only watched the first 1min30secs of this & immediately brought me here..
Twat..and a twat of a commentator.
The bias is off the scale..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/vHpCHPgEQUw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/vHpCHPgEQUw</a>
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 11:11:48 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:56:38 pm
Im sure the other regional BBC's are too such as BBC London, BBC North West, BBC Yorkshire etc, itd be a bit pointless if they where not no?
Well...quite. That was kinda my point. Nevermind!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 05:05:03 pm
Just a reminder that the answer is still Andy Hinchcliffe.
