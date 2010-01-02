I do sometimes wonder if its the same in other countries







It is unfortunately; old players being lined up and presented as "experts". Don't know the rules; hardly know the players; no awareness of tactics - but using the same cliches over and over again..I don't watch the "premiership" shows over here no more; but found the championship equivalent and it has been fascinating.. A bunch of football nerds (limited player/manager experience - if any) who just love the game; clued up on every player/team and talk football like they are in the pub.. Just amazing..