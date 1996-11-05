Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
96 (11.5%)
Danny Murphy
92 (11%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
40 (4.8%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
15 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
7 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
205 (24.5%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
61 (7.3%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
14 (1.7%)
Paul Merson
26 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
11 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
61 (7.3%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.2%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.3%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
21 (2.5%)
Craig Burley
8 (1%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
38 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
38 (4.5%)

Total Members Voted: 366

Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 21, 2021, 10:03:37 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 20, 2021, 03:37:24 pm
Charlie Adam  :o
About fucking time  ;D
rob1966

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 21, 2021, 10:34:22 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on May 21, 2021, 08:38:50 am
Congratulations Nick  :wellin

Her and Vorderman are like red rags to a bull.

Quote from: slaphead on May 21, 2021, 09:43:01 am
Oh yeah. Honestly Rob. About a month ago she was on comms for a Wolves game I think it was and Patricio was organising the wall. She was shocked, saying how every time she sees a free kick she never understands why a keeper organizes it, it's the defenders job, doesn't know why no one understands that. I mean, she obviously knows better than Portugals best ever keeper about preparing for a free kick

When a so called pundit spouts utter shite like that, you know, no matter what level they played at, the have no understanding of the game.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 21, 2021, 12:44:13 pm
Quote from: slaphead on May 21, 2021, 09:50:06 am
Aye that's him. Murray. I would listen more than watch games if its not ours really. Maybe it's just a case of if you listen to someone for long enough they annoy you (like my ex wife) but he gets on my nerves.
I think 5 Live used to be alright I used to enjoy it but it always seems to be someone like Clinton Morrision or Vicki Sparks on. Or Pat Nevin

I used to find Clinton Morrison brutal to listen to but hes grown on me a lot and Id say I actually like him now.
MacAloolah

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 21, 2021, 07:39:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 21, 2021, 07:57:38 am
Seriously?  :butt

As soon as I hear her voice the telly either goes on mute or I switch channels.


rumours that her and Vicki Sparks are doing the final!!
rob1966

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 21, 2021, 08:24:40 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on May 21, 2021, 07:39:51 pm
rumours that her and Vicki Sparks are doing the final!!

Don't know if I've heard her comms.
bradders1011

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 22, 2021, 02:26:39 pm
Don't know who the co-comm is for Brentford v Bournemouth, but his valuable contribution to a chat about Brentford's use of data analysis was "Yeah, it goes to show how data shows that if you perform well, you'll get rewards. If you win more than you lose."

Thousands, he'll have been paid for today.
Hazell

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 22, 2021, 02:28:16 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 22, 2021, 02:26:39 pm
Don't know who the co-comm is for Brentford v Bournemouth, but his valuable contribution to a chat about Brentford's use of data analysis was "Yeah, it goes to show how data shows that if you perform well, you'll get rewards. If you win more than you lose."

Thousands, he'll have been paid for today.

Chris~

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 22, 2021, 02:28:34 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 22, 2021, 02:26:39 pm
Don't know who the co-comm is for Brentford v Bournemouth, but his valuable contribution to a chat about Brentford's use of data analysis was "Yeah, it goes to show how data shows that if you perform well, you'll get rewards. If you win more than you lose."

Thousands, he'll have been paid for today.
Even if I wasn't watching I'd know this was Don Goodman.

He's a awful
rob1966

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 22, 2021, 05:23:15 pm
Caught a quick snippet of a programme about Bosman on BT earlier. They were talking about billionaires now running the game and how fans can no longer afford to go, then while showing the inside of PSG's ground, McMananaman said something about how only the top clubs can pay the extortionate fees and wages for the top players, then says something along the lines of its from money that appears to have been earnt, so that's OK. No mate, its from breaking the rules and dodgy accounting :butt
arthur sarnoff

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 22, 2021, 05:35:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2021, 05:23:15 pm
Caught a quick snippet of a programme about Bosman on BT earlier. They were talking about billionaires now running the game and how fans can no longer afford to go, then while showing the inside of PSG's ground, McMananaman said something about how only the top clubs can pay the extortionate fees and wages for the top players, then says something along the lines of its from money that appears to have been earnt, so that's OK. No mate, its from breaking the rules and dodgy accounting :butt

Wait, McManaman is on a programme about Bosman?  Fair enough like, but he'd better not be moaning about money.
rob1966

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
May 22, 2021, 05:42:33 pm
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on May 22, 2021, 05:35:02 pm
Wait, McManaman is on a programme about Bosman?  Fair enough like, but he'd better not be moaning about money.

No, just glossing over PSG/City/Chelsea/Real Madrid finances.
decosabute

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 06:24:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2021, 05:23:15 pm
Caught a quick snippet of a programme about Bosman on BT earlier. They were talking about billionaires now running the game and how fans can no longer afford to go, then while showing the inside of PSG's ground, McMananaman said something about how only the top clubs can pay the extortionate fees and wages for the top players, then says something along the lines of its from money that appears to have been earnt, so that's OK. No mate, its from breaking the rules and dodgy accounting :button

I find this shit absolutely infuriating. The extent to which the vast majority of the media is now effectively doing exactly what Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Abramovich want - no longer even talking about the ill-gotten, unearned money and rule-breaking spending - is mind-blowing.

Micah Richards is obviously a shockingly thick, inane pundit at the best of times, but I can't think of any other sports coverage in any other country that would allow someone who's a highly-paid ambassador for one of the clubs (especially a club who are only in it to win a PR war and deflect from some truly awful stuff) to come on their program and, in a debate about ownership, be allowed to just laud his employers to high heaven, totally unchallenged. That's not only editorially shocking, it's a very dangerous development for how football coverage is going - not just objectivity being abandoned, but literally giving an awful regime a platform to spew propaganda. I know Murdoch doesn't own Sky anymore, but this is so Fox News. Football punditry (much like the game itself) in the UK is in a desperate state and the only way to mentally survive it is to ignore completely.
Ghost Town

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 07:26:55 am
People kowtow to money. It has always ever been thus. cf the peasant reflex of the British electorate
SK8 Red

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 07:09:54 pm
Had to listen today on 5 live extra up to half-time. Michael Dawson very good and complimentary. Apart from his Spurs spell he obviously has no reason to dislike us. Fair play to him.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm
Can I throw in Chris Sutton. Just said Liverpool "got lucky this season to finish 3rd" because Allison scored, and that as champions we should feel disappointed and that Klopp was "making excuses" with the defenders situation
mobydick

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 07:16:19 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm
Can I throw in Chris Sutton. Just said Liverpool "got lucky this season to finish 3rd" because Allison scored, and that as champions we should feel disappointed and that Klopp was "making excuses" with the defenders situation

He has a degree in stupidity.
Ghost Town

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 07:16:36 pm
I normally tolerate Souness, but his scurrilous comment before kick off that Mo would be greedy was a shithouse comment and proved not to happen. He literally had no reason to say it, but did.
Red_Rich

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 07:20:15 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:16:36 pm
I normally tolerate Souness, but his scurrilous comment before kick off that Mo would be greedy was a shithouse comment and proved not to happen. He literally had no reason to say it, but did.

It was tongue in cheek.  And he meant it in a complimentary way.
Ghost Town

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 07:21:24 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 07:20:15 pm
It was tongue in cheek.  And he meant it in a complimentary way.
Was it? Did he? Well I hope you're right.
slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 07:20:15 pm
It was tongue in cheek.  And he meant it in a complimentary way.

I'm not so sure it was. The golden boot is up for grabs so you can expect to see Salah be his usual greedy self. Salah oddly gets enough grief in the media, even though the absolute state of Vardy and Grealish today are on another level. No need for one of our own to have a go for no reason.
Salah is clinical and without his goals we'd be god knows where, but Souness has labelled him greedy on a right few occasions. Bad form Graeme
Dim Glas

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm
Can I throw in Chris Sutton. Just said Liverpool "got lucky this season to finish 3rd" because Allison scored, and that as champions we should feel disappointed and that Klopp was "making excuses" with the defenders situation

I love this weird assumption that he (and Liverpool in general) have been making excuses. This week and today was the first time he really properly talked about it in the sense that he rightly said that no other team could have won the league with the same injury situation, and that it was a great achievement to get 3rd considering.

But because the press asked him about Virgil especially being out constantly (and hed politely answer), and because pundits went on about it constantly, THAT is what constructed the narrative that Kloppo was making excuses. Its just utterly bizarre, how these people can literally make up their own narratives and have the gall then to claim someone else started them.
Kekule

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 11:31:07 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm
Can I throw in Chris Sutton. Just said Liverpool "got lucky this season to finish 3rd" because Allison scored, and that as champions we should feel disappointed and that Klopp was "making excuses" with the defenders situation

The table never lies... unless Liverpool end up in a position people wish they hadnt, in which case theyve been massively lucky.

I mean to describe our season as lucky is incredible really.
GreatEx

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 05:37:16 am
Lucky to win 8 and draw 2 of our last 10 with our 5th and 7th choice central defenders, no captain, no vice captain, no vice vice captain, yeah okay, I'll trade my house in for lottery tickets, blessed am I.

That daft bint Crooks picked Salah in his team of the year, and spent the whole write-up going on about how selfish he is... if you hate him so much, don't select him, you freakin' weirdo. Not like anyone would care who you picked...
gerrardisgod

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 08:23:00 am
Just heard that prick Tyler trying to recreate the Aguero scream from the QPR game :lmao
slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 09:26:25 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm
Can I throw in Chris Sutton. Just said Liverpool "got lucky this season to finish 3rd" because Allison scored, and that as champions we should feel disappointed and that Klopp was "making excuses" with the defenders situation

Heard that last night too, what a tube he really is. Lucky with a great header eh. Lucky winning 8 out of 10. He conveniently forgets the bad luck. I never heard Klopp once making excuses, not once. They all say that though. Heard him say few days back too that Klopp was making excuses and there was a lot of finger pointing and blame game going on when things weren't going well. Just make stuff up sure
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 09:32:33 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:26:25 am
Heard that last night too, what a tube he really is. Lucky with a great header eh. Lucky winning 8 out of 10. He conveniently forgets the bad luck. I never heard Klopp once making excuses, not once. They all say that though. Heard him say few days back too that Klopp was making excuses and there was a lot of finger pointing and blame game going on when things weren't going well. Just make stuff up sure
They make stuff up safe in the knowledge that they'll never get challenged on their bullshit and contradictions.
No challenge and no obvious consequences for being shit at your job, so no incentive to improve.

These fuckers add absolutely nothing and are an insult to the intelligence. The worst thing is that they will tell outright lies about one of the most decent people to work in football.
slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 09:45:53 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:32:33 am
They make stuff up safe in the knowledge that they'll never get challenged on their bullshit and contradictions.
No challenge and no obvious consequences for being shit at your job, so no incentive to improve.

These fuckers add absolutely nothing and are an insult to the intelligence. The worst thing is that they will tell outright lies about one of the most decent people to work in football.

That's right. They have a microphone and thousands of listeners and it becomes fact to so many. I have Utd fans friends of mine say - ah ya jammy f**kers finishing 3rd, you's have some luck. The irony completely lost on them that we've been decimated by injuries and good management and hard work has landed us 3rd. Not penalties and no injuries.
Still, we're the worst champions ever apparently.
thejbs

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 09:48:42 am
As bad as Crooks is, at least he had the basic savvy to put Salah in his TOTY.
Elzar

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 09:51:27 am
Half these pundits just say things to get reaction and talk now. They are kept because they bring their channels and websites traffic.

What shite is Sutton going to come up with next? Who is Garth Crooks going to have a go at for having a weird haircut? What business development will Gary Neville push as being for the fans?
redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 10:00:46 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm
Can I throw in Chris Sutton. Just said Liverpool "got lucky this season to finish 3rd" because Allison scored, and that as champions we should feel disappointed and that Klopp was "making excuses" with the defenders situation

I was listening to that on my way home from the game, what an utter helmet. I switched off when the Man City fan came on, mentioned City for all of 10 seconds and then went "but I want to talk about Liverpool and their over-entitled fans" - you've just seen your side lift the league and you're ringing a radio show to talk about another team you fucking obsessed weirdo. :lmao
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 10:21:06 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:00:46 am
I was listening to that on my way home from the game, what an utter helmet. I switched off when the Man City fan came on, mentioned City for all of 10 seconds and then went "but I want to talk about Liverpool and their over-entitled fans" - you've just seen your side lift the league and you're ringing a radio show to talk about another team you fucking obsessed weirdo. :lmao

606 is just utterly horrific nowadays. It would be out of place on TalkSport it's that bad. Just Savage and Sutton saying controversial things to get callers, then choosing the most batshit crazy callers they can get. Any debates are then completely one-sided because the presenter will always be able to have the last say as the caller can be cut off at any point.
slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 10:22:26 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:00:46 am
I was listening to that on my way home from the game, what an utter helmet. I switched off when the Man City fan came on, mentioned City for all of 10 seconds and then went "but I want to talk about Liverpool and their over-entitled fans" - you've just seen your side lift the league and you're ringing a radio show to talk about another team you fucking obsessed weirdo. :lmao


haha I did the exact same, she was a complete wally but I laughed when she was started to say that and Savage cut her off by saying there was a goal in game between Forest Green Rovers and Newport County. Switched off then before she came back on but that was quality
slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 10:25:04 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:21:06 am
606 is just utterly horrific nowadays. It would be out of place on TalkSport it's that bad. Just Savage and Sutton saying controversial things to get callers, then choosing the most batshit crazy callers they can get. Any debates are then completely one-sided because the presenter will always be able to have the last say as the caller can be cut off at any point.

Aye it's dreadful. They did a thing about divers too each week, and it was embarrassing how there was never ever any English lads on it. I wonder if they did that feature last night after Vardy and Grealish pathetic play acting.
12C

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 10:45:37 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:16:36 pm
I normally tolerate Souness, but his scurrilous comment before kick off that Mo would be greedy was a shithouse comment and proved not to happen. He literally had no reason to say it, but did.

Its the Sky producers narrative.
He has a script.
Its like Micah Richards saying Robbo needs to work on his defending. Because TAA is showing them up to be thick pundits
Trying to create a controversy where none exists.
red1977

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 11:58:50 am
The bbc allows you to pick your team of the season. Had a look and only Andy Robertson is available to select for the entire defence (including goal keeper) no Becker, no Trent, Matthew Lowton anyone?.
Welshred

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 12:20:09 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:16:36 pm
I normally tolerate Souness, but his scurrilous comment before kick off that Mo would be greedy was a shithouse comment and proved not to happen. He literally had no reason to say it, but did.

To be fair Salah did go into golden boot mode at 2-0 :D
Red_Rich

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 12:31:06 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:51:27 am
Half these pundits just say things to get reaction and talk now. They are kept because they bring their channels and websites traffic.

What shite is Sutton going to come up with next? Who is Garth Crooks going to have a go at for having a weird haircut? What business development will Gary Neville push as being for the fans?


Totally.

Robbie Savage is simply there to throw in daft comments and is only really focused on banter value.
sinnermichael

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 12:50:53 pm
ITV's Euro pundit lineup is pretty uninspiring.

They've got Peter Walton ffs.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 01:11:25 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:50:53 pm
ITV's Euro pundit lineup is pretty uninspiring.

They've got Peter Walton ffs.

That wasnt a penalty for me

Its a penalty shoot out, Peter
