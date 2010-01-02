Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
94 (11.4%)
Danny Murphy
92 (11.1%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
38 (4.6%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
15 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
7 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
203 (24.5%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
61 (7.4%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
13 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
26 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
61 (7.4%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.2%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.3%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
20 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
8 (1%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
38 (4.6%)
Jamie Carragher
38 (4.6%)

Total Members Voted: 361

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7920 on: May 21, 2021, 10:03:37 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 20, 2021, 03:37:24 pm
Charlie Adam  :o
About fucking time  ;D
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7921 on: May 21, 2021, 10:34:22 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on May 21, 2021, 08:38:50 am
Congratulations Nick  :wellin

Her and Vorderman are like red rags to a bull.

Quote from: slaphead on May 21, 2021, 09:43:01 am
Oh yeah. Honestly Rob. About a month ago she was on comms for a Wolves game I think it was and Patricio was organising the wall. She was shocked, saying how every time she sees a free kick she never understands why a keeper organizes it, it's the defenders job, doesn't know why no one understands that. I mean, she obviously knows better than Portugals best ever keeper about preparing for a free kick

When a so called pundit spouts utter shite like that, you know, no matter what level they played at, the have no understanding of the game.
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7922 on: May 21, 2021, 12:44:13 pm
Quote from: slaphead on May 21, 2021, 09:50:06 am
Aye that's him. Murray. I would listen more than watch games if its not ours really. Maybe it's just a case of if you listen to someone for long enough they annoy you (like my ex wife) but he gets on my nerves.
I think 5 Live used to be alright I used to enjoy it but it always seems to be someone like Clinton Morrision or Vicki Sparks on. Or Pat Nevin

I used to find Clinton Morrison brutal to listen to but hes grown on me a lot and Id say I actually like him now.
Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7923 on: May 21, 2021, 07:39:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 21, 2021, 07:57:38 am
Seriously?  :butt

As soon as I hear her voice the telly either goes on mute or I switch channels.


rumours that her and Vicki Sparks are doing the final!!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7924 on: May 21, 2021, 08:24:40 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on May 21, 2021, 07:39:51 pm
rumours that her and Vicki Sparks are doing the final!!

Don't know if I've heard her comms.
Offline bradders1011

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7925 on: Yesterday at 02:26:39 pm
Don't know who the co-comm is for Brentford v Bournemouth, but his valuable contribution to a chat about Brentford's use of data analysis was "Yeah, it goes to show how data shows that if you perform well, you'll get rewards. If you win more than you lose."

Thousands, he'll have been paid for today.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,355
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7926 on: Yesterday at 02:28:16 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:26:39 pm
Don't know who the co-comm is for Brentford v Bournemouth, but his valuable contribution to a chat about Brentford's use of data analysis was "Yeah, it goes to show how data shows that if you perform well, you'll get rewards. If you win more than you lose."

Thousands, he'll have been paid for today.

"If we're facing in the right direction, all we have to do is keep on walking."
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7927 on: Yesterday at 02:28:34 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:26:39 pm
Don't know who the co-comm is for Brentford v Bournemouth, but his valuable contribution to a chat about Brentford's use of data analysis was "Yeah, it goes to show how data shows that if you perform well, you'll get rewards. If you win more than you lose."

Thousands, he'll have been paid for today.
Even if I wasn't watching I'd know this was Don Goodman.

He's a awful
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7928 on: Yesterday at 05:23:15 pm
Caught a quick snippet of a programme about Bosman on BT earlier. They were talking about billionaires now running the game and how fans can no longer afford to go, then while showing the inside of PSG's ground, McMananaman said something about how only the top clubs can pay the extortionate fees and wages for the top players, then says something along the lines of its from money that appears to have been earnt, so that's OK. No mate, its from breaking the rules and dodgy accounting :butt
Offline arthur sarnoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,111
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7929 on: Yesterday at 05:35:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:23:15 pm
Caught a quick snippet of a programme about Bosman on BT earlier. They were talking about billionaires now running the game and how fans can no longer afford to go, then while showing the inside of PSG's ground, McMananaman said something about how only the top clubs can pay the extortionate fees and wages for the top players, then says something along the lines of its from money that appears to have been earnt, so that's OK. No mate, its from breaking the rules and dodgy accounting :butt

Wait, McManaman is on a programme about Bosman?  Fair enough like, but he'd better not be moaning about money.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7930 on: Yesterday at 05:42:33 pm
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 05:35:02 pm
Wait, McManaman is on a programme about Bosman?  Fair enough like, but he'd better not be moaning about money.

No, just glossing over PSG/City/Chelsea/Real Madrid finances.
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7931 on: Today at 06:24:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:23:15 pm
Caught a quick snippet of a programme about Bosman on BT earlier. They were talking about billionaires now running the game and how fans can no longer afford to go, then while showing the inside of PSG's ground, McMananaman said something about how only the top clubs can pay the extortionate fees and wages for the top players, then says something along the lines of its from money that appears to have been earnt, so that's OK. No mate, its from breaking the rules and dodgy accounting :button

I find this shit absolutely infuriating. The extent to which the vast majority of the media is now effectively doing exactly what Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Abramovich want - no longer even talking about the ill-gotten, unearned money and rule-breaking spending - is mind-blowing.

Micah Richards is obviously a shockingly thick, inane pundit at the best of times, but I can't think of any other sports coverage in any other country that would allow someone who's a highly-paid ambassador for one of the clubs (especially a club who are only in it to win a PR war and deflect from some truly awful stuff) to come on their program and, in a debate about ownership, be allowed to just laud his employers to high heaven, totally unchallenged. That's not only editorially shocking, it's a very dangerous development for how football coverage is going - not just objectivity being abandoned, but literally giving an awful regime a platform to spew propaganda. I know Murdoch doesn't own Sky anymore, but this is so Fox News. Football punditry (much like the game itself) in the UK is in a desperate state and the only way to mentally survive it is to ignore completely.
