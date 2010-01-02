Caught a quick snippet of a programme about Bosman on BT earlier. They were talking about billionaires now running the game and how fans can no longer afford to go, then while showing the inside of PSG's ground, McMananaman said something about how only the top clubs can pay the extortionate fees and wages for the top players, then says something along the lines of its from money that appears to have been earnt, so that's OK. No mate, its from breaking the rules and dodgy accounting :button



I find this shit absolutely infuriating. The extent to which the vast majority of the media is now effectively doing exactly what Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Abramovich want - no longer even talking about the ill-gotten, unearned money and rule-breaking spending - is mind-blowing.Micah Richards is obviously a shockingly thick, inane pundit at the best of times, but I can't think of any other sports coverage in any other country that would allow someone who's a highly-paid ambassador for one of the clubs (especially a club who are only in it to win a PR war and deflect from some truly awful stuff) to come on their program and, in a debate about ownership, be allowed to just laud his employers to high heaven, totally unchallenged. That's not only editorially shocking, it's a very dangerous development for how football coverage is going - not just objectivity being abandoned, but literally giving an awful regime a platform to spew propaganda. I know Murdoch doesn't own Sky anymore, but this is so Fox News. Football punditry (much like the game itself) in the UK is in a desperate state and the only way to mentally survive it is to ignore completely.