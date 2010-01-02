Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
92 (11.2%)
Danny Murphy
92 (11.2%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
37 (4.5%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
15 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
6 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
202 (24.7%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
60 (7.3%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
13 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (2.9%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
61 (7.4%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.2%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.3%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
20 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
8 (1%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
37 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
38 (4.6%)

Total Members Voted: 358

Online gerrardisgod

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7880 on: Today at 11:11:14 am »
Its the absolutely pointless stats he drags out for ninety minutes that does my head in, kind of like John Motson, totally lost without that stats pack they get provided.

He was going on yesterday about how it was a meeting between last seasons champions and the champions from one hundred years ago, like it had any relevance on the game he was supposed to be talking about.
AHA!

Online Kashinoda

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7881 on: Today at 11:32:05 am »
NBCSN and DAZN really are leagues above Sky on the comms. I've had a 'dodgy' service which delivers these channels for years but if I could somehow pay I would.

Arlo White in particular is such a great commentator:
https://streamable.com/xgzdj8
https://streamable.com/j78y9
:D

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7882 on: Today at 12:07:17 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 07:37:50 am
These fella's are all a bit too much for me now on Sky really. My stream is always 40 seconds or so behind live or I would use some other kind of comms.

You can manually sync the TAW hotmic to your stream, that's what I use.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7883 on: Today at 12:14:15 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 11:00:55 am
Also praying that Tyler announces He's going to fuck off at the end of the season. I don't think he's biased or anything like that, just think he's now too old and has become really shit at his job.

He's probably trying to keep up with the "Banter Brigade" by trying to stir as much shit as possible. Wouldn't be shocked if he's been told to move towards the TalkSport-esque shock jock style where everything he says is to drum up some controversy or drama rather than commentate on the actual game.

Commentary on NBC is along the lines of "Salah, back to Mane, Mane finds Firmino, Firmino with a lovely pass out to the Scotsman Andy Robertson with a chance to cross, cleared well by Tarkowski and controlled well on halfway by Chris Wood" etc

Sky is more like "Salah here finds Mane, if you read the... tabloids... maybe you'll be surprised to see those two pass to each other due to... the... apparent... relationship between them. Firmino now, who's not scored for a while, questions around his... credentials as a number 9,  Robertson attempts the cross and Tarkowski is there, he's got it forward to Chris Wood, NOWCOULDTHISBETHEOPPORTUNITYFORBURNLEY?!"
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7884 on: Today at 12:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:14:15 pm

Sky is more like "Salah here finds Mane, if you read the... tabloids... maybe you'll be surprised to see those two pass to each other due to... the... apparent... relationship between them. Firmino now, who's not scored for a while, questions around his... credentials as a number 9,  Robertson attempts the cross and Tarkowski is there, he's got it forward to Chris Wood, NOWCOULDTHISBETHEOPPORTUNITYFORBURNLEY?!"

:lmao spot on! I definitely think they're given certain things to mention/talk about to stir up debate and shit on social media, but I still think half of it is that he's too old and loses his train of thought too often so just ends up waffling on. Plus you can usually hear his heavy breathing when he does actually shut the fuck up occasionally.

His "and it's live!" Just before KO in every game makes me cringe every time as well.

Think Sky need a shake up of their entire team to be honest. Tyler, Neville & Carragher are all shite for different reasons.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7885 on: Today at 12:27:55 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 11:00:55 am
He comments on official LFC twitter posts before Kick Off asking for 3 points then spends the entire 90 minutes slagging us off and willing Burnley to score. He's a dickhead.

Also praying that Tyler announces He's going to fuck off at the end of the season. I don't think he's biased or anything like that, just think he's now too old and has become really shit at his job.

 We know that Sky are aware everyone hates him as I've seen Neville & Carrager both commenting on the fact that Tyler ends up trending on twitter most weekends because of everyone slating him.

Last time I saw it happening, Carragher was arguing in a comment thread that Tyler isn't a boring old washed up dinosaur.

"You'll like who we tell you to like and you'll be fucking quiet about it" basically.

Sky tried to shake up Soccer Saturday by getting rid of the old guard, yet keeping Martin Tyler was baffling. He's reached Motson territory now.

Neville's got too big for his boots and has gone from a reasonably balanced pundit to a motormouth pushing agendas.

Carragher is compromised due to his spitting at the kid and was always a bit dim anyway. Richards is now used as a City cheerleader, Neville as a United cheerleader, yet all Carra does is slag us off. Redknapp and Souness at least act like they give a shit about us, yet Carra is on Twitter giving it the top red shtick
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7886 on: Today at 12:34:57 pm »
Back to ageism now, are we? The one kind of discrimination people feel pleased to still be able to spout and so will seize every opportunity to revel in.

It's pretty shithouse behaviour really
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7887 on: Today at 12:40:18 pm »
I dont know if Carra has been media trained, but his determination not to give Liverpool any credit for anything does my head in. There was a blatant foul on a Liverpool player (Mane, I think) that they didnt call & even Tyler said on viewing the replay that it was pretty bad. Carragher couldnt even bring himself to agree, humming & hawing. Its like hes psychologically trained himself so deeply not to favour Liverpool that he can say no good about them.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7888 on: Today at 12:43:02 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:40:18 pm
I dont know if Carra has been media trained, but his determination not to give Liverpool any credit for anything does my head in. There was a blatant foul on a Liverpool player (Mane, I think) that they didnt call & even Tyler said on viewing the replay that it was pretty bad. Carragher couldnt even bring himself to agree, humming & hawing. Its like hes psychologically trained himself so deeply not to favour Liverpool that he can say no good about them.

It was the Salah incident in the box.

Taylor pushed him and his ended up falling over the goalkeeper but still kicking the ball away from both and out of play. Would never be a penalty surely? Not even for Ashley Barnes at Anfield....
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7889 on: Today at 12:47:45 pm »
Just seen our game is on Sky Sports main event Sunday.  That's Tyler's domain. Probably with Carra.

A chance to sit through Martin's abject disappointment, as every LFC, Spurs or Villa goal goes in.

For those who haven't got a ticket then :



Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7890 on: Today at 03:23:41 pm »
Just seen the BBC pundits for the Euros. Henry, Fabregas and Klinsmann by far the best.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7891 on: Today at 03:25:28 pm »
Jenas not listed, but is pictured. Theres still hope.

EDIT: Ah, hes in amongst the co-commentators  :'(
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7892 on: Today at 03:28:12 pm »
BBC Euro's line up (TV & Radio)

Quote
Presenters

Gary Lineker
Gabby Logan
Eilidh Barbour
Mark Chapman
Alan Shearer (England)
Alex Scott (England)
Rio Ferdinand (England)
Micah Richards (England)
Ashley Williams (Wales)
Mark Hughes (Wales)
James McFadden (Scotland)
Shelley Kerr (Scotland)
Charlie Adam (Scotland)
Thierry Henry (France)
Cesc Fabregas (Spain)
Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany)

Commentators

Guy Mowbray
Steve Wilson
Robyn Cowen
Steve Bower
Jonathan Pearce
Vicki Sparks
Rob McLean
Mark Scott

Co-Commentators

Dion Dublin (England)
Karen Carney (England)
Jermaine Jenas (England)
Martin Keown (England)
Danny Murphy (England)
Robbie Savage (Wales)
James McFadden (Scotland)
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7893 on: Today at 03:30:33 pm »
Mark Hughes is one miserable motherfucker.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7894 on: Today at 03:34:47 pm »
I presume Ian Wright is on ITV. They've snapped Souness up aswell.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7895 on: Today at 03:37:24 pm »
Charlie Adam  :o
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7896 on: Today at 03:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:37:24 pm
Charlie Adam  :o
Good job I wont be watching on a portable.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7897 on: Today at 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:34:47 pm
I presume Ian Wright is on ITV. They've snapped Souness up aswell.

Yes mate. He does ITV when it comes to international tournaments.

Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:37:24 pm
Charlie Adam  :o

A face fit for radio mate. He won't be on  the tele.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7898 on: Today at 03:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:37:24 pm
Charlie Adam  :o

His corner analysis is worth £5m alone.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7899 on: Today at 05:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:28:12 pm
BBC Euro's line up (TV & Radio)


No Conor McNamara in the commentators, pity. I presume he's still with the BBC
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7900 on: Today at 05:13:41 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:25:20 pm
Micah Richards just said Robertson can be questioned defensively.

Stealing a living.

Merely repeating what his producers tell him

Click bait
