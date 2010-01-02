Also praying that Tyler announces He's going to fuck off at the end of the season. I don't think he's biased or anything like that, just think he's now too old and has become really shit at his job.



He's probably trying to keep up with the "Banter Brigade" by trying to stir as much shit as possible. Wouldn't be shocked if he's been told to move towards the TalkSport-esque shock jock style where everything he says is to drum up some controversy or drama rather than commentate on the actual game.Commentary on NBC is along the lines of "Salah, back to Mane, Mane finds Firmino, Firmino with a lovely pass out to the Scotsman Andy Robertson with a chance to cross, cleared well by Tarkowski and controlled well on halfway by Chris Wood" etcSky is more like "Salah here finds Mane, if you read the... tabloids... maybe you'll be surprised to see those two pass to each other due to... the... apparent... relationship between them. Firmino now, who's not scored for a while, questions around his... credentials as a number 9, Robertson attempts the cross and Tarkowski is there, he's got it forward to Chris Wood, NOWCOULDTHISBETHEOPPORTUNITYFORBURNLEY?!"