2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
92 (11.2%)
Danny Murphy
92 (11.2%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
37 (4.5%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
15 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
6 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
202 (24.7%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
60 (7.3%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
13 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (2.9%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
61 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.2%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.3%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
20 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
8 (1%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
37 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
37 (4.5%)

Total Members Voted: 357

Online Nitramdorf

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7840 on: May 14, 2021, 04:29:24 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 14, 2021, 12:29:26 pm
BBC are showing all of the Copa America, cant wait to hear well known South American Jermaine Jenas thoughts.

"Players like Harry Kane would never cheat like that"
Offline Jshooters

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7841 on: May 15, 2021, 07:06:45 pm »
Jenas after Chelseas goal is ruled out for a mm offside:

Ive never seen anything like it

It literally happens every week you fucking brainless waste of oxygen
Believer

Online sinnermichael

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7842 on: May 15, 2021, 09:04:33 pm »
Amazing how Lineker spends every week moaning about VAR on Twitter except when Leicester benefit from it and he just tweets "always loved VAR".
Offline Paisley79

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7843 on: May 15, 2021, 09:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on May 15, 2021, 07:06:45 pm
Jenas after Chelseas goal is ruled out for a mm offside:

Ive never seen anything like it

It literally happens every week you fucking brainless waste of oxygen

He was also talking about Wes Morgan during the trophy parade thing. Said that he remebered Morgan playing in his Dad's team (he's a year younger than Jenas) & then he said "now here he is winning medal after medal with Leciester"
Offline KillieRed

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7844 on: May 15, 2021, 10:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on May 15, 2021, 07:06:45 pm
Jenas after Chelseas goal is ruled out for a mm offside:

Ive never seen anything like it

It literally happens every week you fucking brainless waste of oxygen

Hes as thick as pigshit but seemingly inoffensive to the type of people who hired & promoted him. He offers nothing insightful & has no depth of experience to justify his position.
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7845 on: May 15, 2021, 10:45:56 pm »
Is there any channel Jenas doesn't be on. He loves a cliche that fella. My pet hate one was on his list today too. James blocked Vardy's effort. "James gambled there to get across and block the shot"
A lot them seem to use that line for some strange reason bit he uses it a lot. A striker making a run to the front post, or making a run across his man. Or a defender making a block or tackle is always referred to as a gamble. I call it doing their job
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7846 on: May 16, 2021, 12:11:31 am »
Quote from: slaphead on May 15, 2021, 10:45:56 pm
Is there any channel Jenas doesn't be on. He loves a cliche that fella. My pet hate one was on his list today too. James blocked Vardy's effort. "James gambled there to get across and block the shot"
A lot them seem to use that line for some strange reason bit he uses it a lot. A striker making a run to the front post, or making a run across his man. Or a defender making a block or tackle is always referred to as a gamble. I call it doing their job

It's because they all went on the same media courses.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7847 on: May 16, 2021, 02:40:37 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 15, 2021, 09:04:33 pm
Amazing how Lineker spends every week moaning about VAR on Twitter except when Leicester benefit from it and he just tweets "always loved VAR".
Oh come on, Lineker can be a bit of a twat but it's clear he's taking the piss out of himself a bit there.

Honetly I can't feel annoyed at old dobby today. 52 years after he saw Leicester lose an FA Cup final as a kid, and cried, he now sees them win as presenter of the BBC's coverage.

You've got no poetry in your soul if you can't feel happy for the jugeared crisp botherer and give him a mental nod and thumbs up.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7848 on: May 16, 2021, 03:00:30 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 16, 2021, 02:40:37 am
Oh come on, Lineker can be a bit of a twat but it's clear he's taking the piss out of himself a bit there.

Honetly I can't feel annoyed at old dobby today. 52 years after he saw Leicester lose an FA Cup final as a kid, and cried, he now sees them win as presenter of the BBC's coverage.

You've got no poetry in your soul if you can't feel happy for the jugeared crisp botherer and give him a mental nod and thumbs up.


Exactly,he's as much off a Leicester fan as we are Reds.He mentioned that his old man went to the other 4 finals,there's no wonder he was almost in tears.
Offline a little break

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7849 on: May 16, 2021, 05:00:48 pm »
Quote from: a little break on May 13, 2021, 09:42:11 pm
Martin Tyler: of course the fixture is only being played tonight because Manchester United couldnt fulfil it the other dayfor whatever reason.

Am I fucking hearing things?

Just to follow up on this c*nt. Hes just suggested Mike Dean has given a free kick to Liverpool (our first, 25 mins in to the match I believe) because of his Merseyside connections.

Not one fucking mention of where Anthony Taylor or the VAR referee (whos name escapes me) were from the other night. He is a fucking scumbag, its as simple as that.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7850 on: May 16, 2021, 07:13:24 pm »
Such an amazing goal that even Martin Tyler forgot himself and actually sounded enthusiastic after a Liverpool goal for the first time in my experience.

Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7851 on: May 16, 2021, 09:39:40 pm »
Tyler must have read out about 400 stats today. Sensing that people were more than likely fed up with them he came out with the - a fella stopped me on the way in and made sure I read this one out. It was so good I forget it
Online Legs

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7852 on: May 16, 2021, 09:57:38 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on May 16, 2021, 09:39:40 pm
Tyler must have read out about 400 stats today. Sensing that people were more than likely fed up with them he came out with the - a fella stopped me on the way in and made sure I read this one out. It was so good I forget it

Think that was WBA havent beaten the champions at The Hawthorns for 40 years and that team was.............LFC.

Basically desperate for us to lose as usual.
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7853 on: May 16, 2021, 10:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Legs on May 16, 2021, 09:57:38 pm
Think that was WBA havent beaten the champions at The Hawthorns for 40 years and that team was.............LFC.

Basically desperate for us to lose as usual.

That was it. Those amazing stats add so much to the viewing experience
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7854 on: May 17, 2021, 09:09:57 am »
Danny Murphy "the worrying thing for Liverpool is that Trent it becoming the playmaker, the creator, from right back".  I must ask him what its like to have been asleep for the last 2 years, sounds great.
Lets get someone like Wan Basaka in who couldn't cross his legs
Offline 12C

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7855 on: May 17, 2021, 09:26:01 am »
Quote from: slaphead on May 17, 2021, 09:09:57 am
Danny Murphy "the worrying thing for Liverpool is that Trent it becoming the playmaker, the creator, from right back".  I must ask him what its like to have been asleep for the last 2 years, sounds great.
Lets get someone like Wan Basaka in who couldn't cross his legs

Poor Danny.
So bitter
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7856 on: May 17, 2021, 09:30:04 am »
Quote from: slaphead on May 17, 2021, 09:09:57 am
Danny Murphy "the worrying thing for Liverpool is that Trent it becoming the playmaker, the creator, from right back".  I must ask him what its like to have been asleep for the last 2 years, sounds great.
Lets get someone like Wan Basaka in who couldn't cross his legs

Yeah, worrying times when a player is scoring and assisting. Who needs such a player?! Nobody remembers the likes of Carlos, but the world will never forget your typical fullbacks like Marc Hottiger and Jan Kromkamp!

Murphy - what a fucking bellend
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7857 on: May 17, 2021, 09:31:24 am »
Quote from: 12C on May 17, 2021, 09:26:01 am
Poor Danny.
So bitter

I know sometimes these fella use throwaway lines but it was an odd thing to say, especially as there has been analysis after analysis on that show and hy himself about our creativity from full back.
It's also a very unpopular opinion but I do kind of like Micah Richards. I listened to a good interview with him and Graham Hunter yesterday, it was all about Mancini and was him and Sven. He's also a massive Trent which is nice to hear.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7858 on: May 17, 2021, 10:41:16 am »
Just looked at the poll options for the first time. (Voted for the worst commentator of all time in Tyler, and the fake revolutionaries Carragher and Neville who are basically politically campaigning for Skys interests).

Is Darren Gough a football commentator?
Online Elzar

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7859 on: May 17, 2021, 11:06:56 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on May 17, 2021, 10:41:16 am
Just looked at the poll options for the first time. (Voted for the worst commentator of all time in Tyler, and the fake revolutionaries Carragher and Neville who are basically politically campaigning for Skys interests).

Is Darren Gough a football commentator?

He does a bit of TalkSport doesn't he.

Online rob1966

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7860 on: May 17, 2021, 11:27:10 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 17, 2021, 09:30:04 am
Yeah, worrying times when a player is scoring and assisting. Who needs such a player?! Nobody remembers the likes of Carlos, but the world will never forget your typical fullbacks like Marc Hottiger and Jan Kromkamp!

Murphy - what a fucking bellend

He'd have been screaming at Barney to get back and defend in Paris.
Offline kopite77

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7861 on: May 17, 2021, 03:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 17, 2021, 09:30:04 am
Yeah, worrying times when a player is scoring and assisting. Who needs such a player?! Nobody remembers the likes of Carlos, but the world will never forget your typical fullbacks like Marc Hottiger and Jan Kromkamp!

Murphy - what a fucking bellend
Murphy, the little Englander bellend never quite got over Raffa replacing him with Xabi Alonso, a true World Class midfielder in every sense of the word, whereas Murphys only attribute was dead ball situations!
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7862 on: May 17, 2021, 08:33:50 pm »
The great football sage Garth Crooks has spoken. Mo is a much better player when he is not being selfish and chasing the golden boot apparently. What an utter c*nt he is.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7863 on: May 18, 2021, 12:38:06 pm »
Knew he'd manage to get a dig in about Mo somehow ;D
Online Elzar

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7864 on: May 18, 2021, 01:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 17, 2021, 08:33:50 pm
The great football sage Garth Crooks has spoken. Mo is a much better player when he is not being selfish and chasing the golden boot apparently. What an utter c*nt he is.

Salah was in his team of the week? Was there no better left backs?
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7865 on: Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm »
At least we know Tyler is going to drone on incessantly with his middle of the road shtick about him scoring goals for a while now
Online sinnermichael

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7866 on: Yesterday at 10:25:20 pm »
Micah Richards just said Robertson can be questioned defensively.

Stealing a living.
Offline a little break

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7867 on: Yesterday at 10:28:52 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm
At least we know Tyler is going to drone on incessantly with his middle of the road shtick about him scoring goals for a while now

I just have to bring up what he said against Man United last week again cause I still can't believe it. He was waxing lyrical about utter bullshit as usual when he started on about United having a fixture congestion and he said, without correction from Che Guevara or Blue Jamie, that "this game had to be rearranged because Manchester United couldn't fulfil the fixture for whatever reason."

For whatever reason.
Offline kasperoff

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7868 on: Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm »
Carra was genuinely baffling today. He cant have been watching the same game. I feel like hes gone back to being an Everton fan to be honest.
Offline Fromola

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7869 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm
Carra was genuinely baffling today. He cant have been watching the same game. I feel like hes gone back to being an Everton fan to be honest.

He doesn't like us at all.
Online Hazell

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7870 on: Yesterday at 10:50:41 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm
Carra was genuinely baffling today. He cant have been watching the same game. I feel like hes gone back to being an Everton fan to be honest.

It was odd, Burnley caused us problems no doubt but he made it sound like they played us off the park.
Offline Fromola

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7871 on: Yesterday at 11:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:50:41 pm
It was odd, Burnley caused us problems no doubt but he made it sound like they played us off the park.

They caused us a few problems by just whacking it long every time they got hold of the ball (which was infrequently) and playing the channels and knockdowns. They didn't actually play any football.
Online Hazell

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7872 on: Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:02:31 pm
They caused us a few problems by just whacking it long every time they got hold of the ball (which was infrequently) and playing the channels and knockdowns. They didn't actually play any football.

Oh I agree, it's no surprise to me they made it difficult for Williams and Phillips with their tactics, it's what was expected and they never play any football anyway. It's just that Carragher seemed to make it out more than it was.
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7873 on: Today at 07:37:50 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm
Oh I agree, it's no surprise to me they made it difficult for Williams and Phillips with their tactics, it's what was expected and they never play any football anyway. It's just that Carragher seemed to make it out more than it was.

Carragher actually said near the end that Burnley would feel they should have got something from the game as they were the better team. Tyler too, I would have bet every penny I had that as soon as we got out first corner he would make a joke about Alisson coming up, and as sure as a bear shits in the woods there it was.
These fella's are all a bit too much for me now on Sky really. My stream is always 40 seconds or so behind live or I would use some other kind of comms.
Offline lamonti

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7874 on: Today at 07:51:35 am »
It's Carragher by a mile, the fucking try-hard prick.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7875 on: Today at 10:29:14 am »
Sky really need to stop having Carragher commentate on every Liverpool match and Neville on every United match.
Online rob1966

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7876 on: Today at 10:30:07 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:29:14 am
Sky really need to stop having Carragher commentate on every Liverpool match and Neville on every United match.

Just fuck them off full stop and get proper comms and pundits.
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7877 on: Today at 10:52:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:30:07 am
Just fuck them off full stop and get proper comms and pundits.

Needs a shake up for sure but it won't happen which is a pity. Get Mourinho on, He may be a knob on the sidelines but he was good in the studio. Get Liam Rosenior on. Get McCoist on comms. No agenda, no endless reading of stats and making painful jokes.
Online MJD-L4

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7878 on: Today at 11:00:55 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm
Carra was genuinely baffling today. He cant have been watching the same game. I feel like hes gone back to being an Everton fan to be honest.

He comments on official LFC twitter posts before Kick Off asking for 3 points then spends the entire 90 minutes slagging us off and willing Burnley to score. He's a dickhead.

Also praying that Tyler announces He's going to fuck off at the end of the season. I don't think he's biased or anything like that, just think he's now too old and has become really shit at his job.

 We know that Sky are aware everyone hates him as I've seen Neville & Carrager both commenting on the fact that Tyler ends up trending on twitter most weekends because of everyone slating him.

Last time I saw it happening, Carragher was arguing in a comment thread that Tyler isn't a boring old washed up dinosaur.

"You'll like who we tell you to like and you'll be fucking quiet about it" basically.
