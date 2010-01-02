Carra was genuinely baffling today. He cant have been watching the same game. I feel like hes gone back to being an Everton fan to be honest.



He comments on official LFC twitter posts before Kick Off asking for 3 points then spends the entire 90 minutes slagging us off and willing Burnley to score. He's a dickhead.Also praying that Tyler announces He's going to fuck off at the end of the season. I don't think he's biased or anything like that, just think he's now too old and has become really shit at his job.We know that Sky are aware everyone hates him as I've seen Neville & Carrager both commenting on the fact that Tyler ends up trending on twitter most weekends because of everyone slating him.Last time I saw it happening, Carragher was arguing in a comment thread that Tyler isn't a boring old washed up dinosaur."You'll like who we tell you to like and you'll be fucking quiet about it" basically.