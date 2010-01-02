Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
92 (11.4%)
Danny Murphy
89 (11.1%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
36 (4.5%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
15 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
6 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
200 (24.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
58 (7.2%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
13 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.4%)
Richard Keys
60 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.2%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
5 (0.6%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
20 (2.5%)
Craig Burley
8 (1%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
37 (4.6%)
Jamie Carragher
34 (4.2%)

Total Members Voted: 351

Online Nitramdorf

  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7840 on: May 14, 2021, 04:29:24 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 14, 2021, 12:29:26 pm
BBC are showing all of the Copa America, cant wait to hear well known South American Jermaine Jenas thoughts.

"Players like Harry Kane would never cheat like that"
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7841 on: May 15, 2021, 07:06:45 pm »
Jenas after Chelseas goal is ruled out for a mm offside:

Ive never seen anything like it

It literally happens every week you fucking brainless waste of oxygen
Logged
Believer

Online sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7842 on: May 15, 2021, 09:04:33 pm »
Amazing how Lineker spends every week moaning about VAR on Twitter except when Leicester benefit from it and he just tweets "always loved VAR".
Logged

Offline Paisley79

  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7843 on: May 15, 2021, 09:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on May 15, 2021, 07:06:45 pm
Jenas after Chelseas goal is ruled out for a mm offside:

Ive never seen anything like it

It literally happens every week you fucking brainless waste of oxygen

He was also talking about Wes Morgan during the trophy parade thing. Said that he remebered Morgan playing in his Dad's team (he's a year younger than Jenas) & then he said "now here he is winning medal after medal with Leciester"
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7844 on: May 15, 2021, 10:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on May 15, 2021, 07:06:45 pm
Jenas after Chelseas goal is ruled out for a mm offside:

Ive never seen anything like it

It literally happens every week you fucking brainless waste of oxygen

Hes as thick as pigshit but seemingly inoffensive to the type of people who hired & promoted him. He offers nothing insightful & has no depth of experience to justify his position.
Logged


XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7845 on: May 15, 2021, 10:45:56 pm »
Is there any channel Jenas doesn't be on. He loves a cliche that fella. My pet hate one was on his list today too. James blocked Vardy's effort. "James gambled there to get across and block the shot"
A lot them seem to use that line for some strange reason bit he uses it a lot. A striker making a run to the front post, or making a run across his man. Or a defender making a block or tackle is always referred to as a gamble. I call it doing their job
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7846 on: Yesterday at 12:11:31 am »
Quote from: slaphead on May 15, 2021, 10:45:56 pm
Is there any channel Jenas doesn't be on. He loves a cliche that fella. My pet hate one was on his list today too. James blocked Vardy's effort. "James gambled there to get across and block the shot"
A lot them seem to use that line for some strange reason bit he uses it a lot. A striker making a run to the front post, or making a run across his man. Or a defender making a block or tackle is always referred to as a gamble. I call it doing their job

It's because they all went on the same media courses.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7847 on: Yesterday at 02:40:37 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 15, 2021, 09:04:33 pm
Amazing how Lineker spends every week moaning about VAR on Twitter except when Leicester benefit from it and he just tweets "always loved VAR".
Oh come on, Lineker can be a bit of a twat but it's clear he's taking the piss out of himself a bit there.

Honetly I can't feel annoyed at old dobby today. 52 years after he saw Leicester lose an FA Cup final as a kid, and cried, he now sees them win as presenter of the BBC's coverage.

You've got no poetry in your soul if you can't feel happy for the jugeared crisp botherer and give him a mental nod and thumbs up.
Logged


Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7848 on: Yesterday at 03:00:30 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:40:37 am
Oh come on, Lineker can be a bit of a twat but it's clear he's taking the piss out of himself a bit there.

Honetly I can't feel annoyed at old dobby today. 52 years after he saw Leicester lose an FA Cup final as a kid, and cried, he now sees them win as presenter of the BBC's coverage.

You've got no poetry in your soul if you can't feel happy for the jugeared crisp botherer and give him a mental nod and thumbs up.


Exactly,he's as much off a Leicester fan as we are Reds.He mentioned that his old man went to the other 4 finals,there's no wonder he was almost in tears.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline a little break

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7849 on: Yesterday at 05:00:48 pm »
Quote from: a little break on May 13, 2021, 09:42:11 pm
Martin Tyler: of course the fixture is only being played tonight because Manchester United couldnt fulfil it the other dayfor whatever reason.

Am I fucking hearing things?

Just to follow up on this c*nt. Hes just suggested Mike Dean has given a free kick to Liverpool (our first, 25 mins in to the match I believe) because of his Merseyside connections.

Not one fucking mention of where Anthony Taylor or the VAR referee (whos name escapes me) were from the other night. He is a fucking scumbag, its as simple as that.
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7850 on: Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm »
Such an amazing goal that even Martin Tyler forgot himself and actually sounded enthusiastic after a Liverpool goal for the first time in my experience.

Logged

Online slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7851 on: Yesterday at 09:39:40 pm »
Tyler must have read out about 400 stats today. Sensing that people were more than likely fed up with them he came out with the - a fella stopped me on the way in and made sure I read this one out. It was so good I forget it
Logged

Online Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7852 on: Yesterday at 09:57:38 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:39:40 pm
Tyler must have read out about 400 stats today. Sensing that people were more than likely fed up with them he came out with the - a fella stopped me on the way in and made sure I read this one out. It was so good I forget it

Think that was WBA havent beaten the champions at The Hawthorns for 40 years and that team was.............LFC.

Basically desperate for us to lose as usual.
Logged

Online slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7853 on: Yesterday at 10:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:57:38 pm
Think that was WBA havent beaten the champions at The Hawthorns for 40 years and that team was.............LFC.

Basically desperate for us to lose as usual.

That was it. Those amazing stats add so much to the viewing experience
Logged

Online slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7854 on: Today at 09:09:57 am »
Danny Murphy "the worrying thing for Liverpool is that Trent it becoming the playmaker, the creator, from right back".  I must ask him what its like to have been asleep for the last 2 years, sounds great.
Lets get someone like Wan Basaka in who couldn't cross his legs
Logged

Offline 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7855 on: Today at 09:26:01 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:09:57 am
Danny Murphy "the worrying thing for Liverpool is that Trent it becoming the playmaker, the creator, from right back".  I must ask him what its like to have been asleep for the last 2 years, sounds great.
Lets get someone like Wan Basaka in who couldn't cross his legs

Poor Danny.
So bitter
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7856 on: Today at 09:30:04 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:09:57 am
Danny Murphy "the worrying thing for Liverpool is that Trent it becoming the playmaker, the creator, from right back".  I must ask him what its like to have been asleep for the last 2 years, sounds great.
Lets get someone like Wan Basaka in who couldn't cross his legs

Yeah, worrying times when a player is scoring and assisting. Who needs such a player?! Nobody remembers the likes of Carlos, but the world will never forget your typical fullbacks like Marc Hottiger and Jan Kromkamp!

Murphy - what a fucking bellend
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7857 on: Today at 09:31:24 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:26:01 am
Poor Danny.
So bitter

I know sometimes these fella use throwaway lines but it was an odd thing to say, especially as there has been analysis after analysis on that show and hy himself about our creativity from full back.
It's also a very unpopular opinion but I do kind of like Micah Richards. I listened to a good interview with him and Graham Hunter yesterday, it was all about Mancini and was him and Sven. He's also a massive Trent which is nice to hear.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7858 on: Today at 10:41:16 am »
Just looked at the poll options for the first time. (Voted for the worst commentator of all time in Tyler, and the fake revolutionaries Carragher and Neville who are basically politically campaigning for Skys interests).

Is Darren Gough a football commentator?
Logged

Online Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7859 on: Today at 11:06:56 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:41:16 am
Just looked at the poll options for the first time. (Voted for the worst commentator of all time in Tyler, and the fake revolutionaries Carragher and Neville who are basically politically campaigning for Skys interests).

Is Darren Gough a football commentator?

He does a bit of TalkSport doesn't he.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
