Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
92 (11.6%)
Danny Murphy
89 (11.2%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
35 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.3%)
Phil Neville
15 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
6 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
197 (24.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.3%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
57 (7.2%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
13 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.4%)
Richard Keys
59 (7.4%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
5 (0.6%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
20 (2.5%)
Craig Burley
8 (1%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
35 (4.4%)
Jamie Carragher
32 (4%)

Total Members Voted: 347

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 659654 times)

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7800 on: Today at 10:33:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:26:48 pm
Richards called us boring first half ;D

Richards saying clubs may have to sell to buy how ironic from the prick.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Up
« previous next »
 