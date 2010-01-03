Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
91 (11.6%)
Danny Murphy
88 (11.2%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
34 (4.3%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.3%)
Phil Neville
15 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
6 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1.1%)
Martin Tyler
197 (25.1%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
57 (7.3%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.5%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.4%)
Richard Keys
58 (7.4%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
5 (0.6%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
20 (2.5%)
Craig Burley
7 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
35 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
31 (3.9%)

Total Members Voted: 344

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 190 191 192 193 194 [195]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 656800 times)

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,329
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7760 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 10:35:26 am
Why isn't Carl Fletcher on the list?

He has to be one of the most banal commentators going

He's been crap since he left Harchester
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7761 on: Yesterday at 10:47:42 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:46:58 am
He's been crap since he left Harchester
Yes, decent player though but shite commentator! :)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,644
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7762 on: Yesterday at 10:53:37 am »
Throwing a few snooker commentators into the mix

In no particular order

John Virgo
Alan McManus
Ken Doherty
Another one on Eurosport. Not sure who it is but doesn't sound like any of the studio pundits.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,441
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7763 on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 am »
Anthony Hamilton I think that might be.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7764 on: Yesterday at 11:32:38 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:53:37 am
Throwing a few snooker commentators into the mix

In no particular order

John Virgo
Alan McManus
Ken Doherty
Another one on Eurosport. Not sure who it is but doesn't sound like any of the studio pundits.

Might be Anthony Hamilton, who seems to drone on and on.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,644
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7765 on: Yesterday at 11:35:31 am »
I thought it was him, but had a quick browse on google and didn't see him mentioned as part of their team. Fucking annoying he is.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,679
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7766 on: Yesterday at 11:39:29 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 11:32:38 am
Might be Anthony Hamilton, who seems to drone on and on.

Id have thought the Robin Hood of snooker would have been a bit more charismatic. Or was he just born in Nottingham?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,889
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7767 on: Yesterday at 11:45:02 am »
Robin Hood wasn't even born in Nottingham for fucks sakes.
Logged

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,608
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7768 on: Yesterday at 12:01:23 pm »
Snooker commentators?  Phil Yates on ITV4, makes my skin crawl, though still not in the same level as John-shout-so-unnecessarily-loud-surely the-players-can-hear-every-word-Virgo.  Had to mute it last night, Fatboy Murphy V Charisma Trump, can only imagine the orgasmic heights he reached in the 23rd frame.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7769 on: Yesterday at 12:12:01 pm »
Jenas is fast becoming number 1 for me. Despise the twat. Can't hide his disdain for us either.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7770 on: Yesterday at 12:27:58 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 10:43:51 am
Looks like you have your wish, he is going to be a regular presenter on the One Show Mondays to Wednesdays from 10th May, hopefully it means he won't be doing anymore CL football for BT next season! (Please...)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-56925454

Great news ! Although he'll find a way somehow to be on BT.  On Snooker commentators, Virgo is a wally. Where's the cue ball going !  I do like listening to Stephen Hendry though
Logged

Online Paisley79

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7771 on: Yesterday at 12:32:32 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 12:27:58 pm
Great news ! Although he'll find a way somehow to be on BT.  On Snooker commentators, Virgo is a wally. Where's the cue ball going !  I do like listening to Stephen Hendry though

Does anyone else think that Hendry's beard makes him look like a late 1980s George Michael?!
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7772 on: Yesterday at 12:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 12:32:32 pm
Does anyone else think that Hendry's beard makes him look like a late 1980s George Michael?!
Good shout.

Although he seems to be have eaten a few pies more.
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,035
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7773 on: Yesterday at 12:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 12:32:32 pm
Does anyone else think that Hendry's beard makes him look like a late 1980s George Michael?!

Worse for me is Rio's beard making him look like Robert Downey Jr in Tropic Thunder.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7774 on: Yesterday at 12:37:28 pm »
Surprised there's not an option to vote for Steve Macmanaman.

He is consistently terrible. Seems to have swallowed the book of football cliches.

Shame because it's nice to hear a scouse accent on prime time telly.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,946
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7775 on: Yesterday at 02:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:53:37 am
Throwing a few snooker commentators into the mix

In no particular order

John Virgo
Alan McManus
Ken Doherty
Another one on Eurosport. Not sure who it is but doesn't sound like any of the studio pundits.

I like McManus and Doherty. Virgo is dire though, a combination of his Mancness, or his annoying catchphrase that he tries to shoehorn in every time or that he was an average player telling much better players where they're going wrong isn't particularly great.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7776 on: Yesterday at 02:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:53:37 am
Throwing a few snooker commentators into the mix

In no particular order

John Virgo
Alan McManus
Ken Doherty
Another one on Eurosport. Not sure who it is but doesn't sound like any of the studio pundits.

I quite like snooker commentators. I can gladly listen to any of those for hours and not be bored. The only one Im not overly fond of is Stephen Hendry, hes just too boring for my liking. He sounds like he hates every second hes in there.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,679
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7777 on: Yesterday at 02:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 12:34:18 pm
Good shout.

Although he seems to be have eaten a few pies more.

A few Careless Wispas too many etc etc.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7778 on: Yesterday at 02:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:31:55 pm
I quite like snooker commentators. I can gladly listen to any of those for hours and not be bored. The only one Im not overly fond of is Stephen Hendry, hes just too boring for my liking. He sounds like he hates every second hes in there.

Problem with Hendry is, because of the type of player he was, you can tell he gets easily bored when there's any bouts of safety play. He wants centuries and one visit frame wins in every frame. I actually quite enjoy the tactical side of the game.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7779 on: Yesterday at 02:35:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:33:06 pm
A few Careless Wispas too many etc etc.
or Wham bars..
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,067
  • feck off
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7780 on: Yesterday at 02:35:42 pm »
hamilton has been awful on eurosport. he's too loud and his voice is too harsh sounding as well for snooker commentary. and there's been entirely too much phil yates as well.

I weirdly haven't minded virgo as much this year and I've no idea why not. he even did a funny the other day but I can't actually remember what it was.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,145
  • Kloppite
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7781 on: Today at 12:08:37 am »
John Virgo's commentary is annoying, just drones on & on, i wish he would shut up & let the pictures do the talking, i find the rest of the snooker commentators ok.
Logged

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 285
  • ******
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7782 on: Today at 09:33:59 pm »
Karen Carney:

"It is a sloppy touch from Vestegaard. Jamie Vardy is always going to pounce. Vestergaard is late and rash. It was nasty. He got a nick on the ball but it was a nasty tackle onto Vardy's ankle. He has been sent off and rightly so."

It's hard to comprehend how someone that is paid to analyse football can come out with this.  She says it is late, but then says he gets a nick on the ball.  Which is it?  And rather than getting a 'nick on the ball' he gets a full foot on it and knocks it back to the keeper.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 190 191 192 193 194 [195]   Go Up
« previous next »
 