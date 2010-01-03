Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
91 (11.6%)
Danny Murphy
88 (11.2%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
34 (4.3%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.3%)
Phil Neville
15 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.6%)
Mark Lawrenson
8 (1%)
Martin Tyler
196 (25%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
57 (7.3%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.5%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.4%)
Richard Keys
58 (7.4%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
5 (0.6%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
20 (2.6%)
Craig Burley
7 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
35 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
31 (4%)

Total Members Voted: 343

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them

Offline Kekule

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7720 on: April 20, 2021, 03:58:52 pm »
Gary Lineker spaffing about and trying to make it all about himself, as usual. If it happens, Ill never work on Super League coverage

Who cares? Where Gary Lineker does, or does not, get his salary from isnt really the issue at heart here.  No-one is going to change their minds on it based on what TV channel that flappy eared c*nt will or wont appear on.  Im also pretty sure that none of the owners are sitting there thinking What? Gary Lineker doesnt want to sit there looking smug and making shit jokes before and after kick off? Fucking hell, we best call it off lads.

Attention seeking twat.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7721 on: April 20, 2021, 04:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on April 20, 2021, 03:58:52 pm
Gary Lineker spaffing about and trying to make it all about himself, as usual. If it happens, Ill never work on Super League coverage

Who cares? Where Gary Lineker does, or does not, get his salary from isnt really the issue at heart here.  No-one is going to change their minds on it based on what TV channel that flappy eared c*nt will or wont appear on.  Im also pretty sure that none of the owners are sitting there thinking What? Gary Lineker doesnt want to sit there looking smug and making shit jokes before and after kick off? Fucking hell, we best call it off lads.

Attention seeking twat.
Couldn't give less of a fuck Gary. Haven't listened to a word you've spouted for years. Still haven't forgotten your snide facts comment about Rafa.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7722 on: April 20, 2021, 04:11:02 pm »
Online tubby pls.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7723 on: April 20, 2021, 04:25:04 pm »
He's the face of motd and bt, him outright rejecting it is a good thing.  Despite what people think of him.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7724 on: April 21, 2021, 11:21:33 pm »
Going to look a dick introducing the opening game of Qatar 2022 then isn't he?
Offline eddiedingle

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7725 on: April 22, 2021, 03:58:23 pm »
Garys a twat.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7726 on: April 22, 2021, 05:03:37 pm »
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7727 on: April 22, 2021, 10:12:10 pm »
Looks like we're going to have to listen to painful jokes and puns about the ESL from the commentators for quite a while. They fair know how to rip the hole out of something I'll give them that.
That smug git Sam Twatterface going on about Southampton last night, how they need to forget about the Super League and concentrate on staying in the Premier League. Yes, Southampton
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7728 on: April 24, 2021, 03:03:35 pm »
Gary Linekar calling Klopp tone deaf.

Said his own employers made a mistake. Spoke out against them before it was all even cancelled. Imagine Linekar having the balls to slate his own employers. Absolute c*nt.

Ive unfollowed Joe.co.uk for similar reasons - that site are slowly becoming more and more like Bluemoon.
Offline a little break

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7729 on: April 24, 2021, 05:26:54 pm »
Steve McManaman is about as useless as tits on a bull. What a scab, blue nose dickhead he is.

I know we're all still fuming about today's game but around the end of the first half he exclaims "This could be another 4-3 already!" Right before the shot stats pop up on the screen and it's Liverpool 9 Shots Newcastle 1.

He's a fucking dickhead.
Offline andyrol

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7730 on: April 25, 2021, 08:04:31 am »
Mcmanaman seems to be challenging Carragher for the ' This team made me but im going to crucify them every time I open my mouth award'.  a classic yesterday was when he mentioned the shots count ( at the time 15 to us and 4 to newcastle) saying 'wow, 19 shots between them and only one goal. and saying Bruce had pulled a masterstroke of tactical ability!! the amount of times he just says "yep" after the commentator has offered a long discourse is annoying as well, almost as if he isnt listening or bothered.
Offline TheMissionary

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7731 on: April 25, 2021, 12:23:13 pm »
To Newcastle players broke away in the first half, as they reached the edge of the box they collided, couldn't decide what to do and the ball ran through for a goal kick.  McManamanamanamanamn's response?  "Argh no!  Messed that up!".

Twat
Offline Pistolero

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7732 on: April 25, 2021, 12:46:10 pm »
That BT commentary yesterday was like listening to Toon Army FC
Steve Macshithouse has overtaken Danny Mills for me now as the most loathsome twat with his hands on a microphone..it's always about how the opposition can beat Liverpool... what they have to do to counter us ..never has fuckall positive to say about us no matter how we play...willing us to lose...you could hear it in his voice yesterday..cnut was made up..can't stand the bitter blue Judas prick...
Offline andyw79

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7733 on: April 25, 2021, 01:08:51 pm »
Aye, she's a brilliant commentator.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7734 on: April 25, 2021, 01:09:25 pm »
who is she anyways?
Online sinnermichael

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7735 on: April 25, 2021, 01:18:52 pm »
Paul Ince makes me lose brain cells.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7736 on: April 25, 2021, 01:21:31 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 25, 2021, 01:18:52 pm
Paul Ince makes me lose brain cells.
Never ever listened to him. How is he compared to McManaman?
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7737 on: April 25, 2021, 01:22:16 pm »
The BBC commentary on this game now (Leon Osman and some other raconteur), pretty much nailing it down as describing anything, as dog shit drying. An away team is 3-0 and they've giving it "oh, another bit on the edge of the dog shit, the bit near the dark bit, but a bit up from that and to the left, thats just got a bit drier. Oh look, a goal has occured"

"fly!"
Offline andyw79

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7738 on: April 25, 2021, 01:23:07 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on April 25, 2021, 01:17:48 pm
Mate your expectations are a bit too high if you think commentators will make the game exciting or interesting  ;D
Not many good ones about anymore to be honest. And even though she's terrible and makes my ears ache, I'd probably take her over Tyler the c*nt or carra.
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7739 on: April 25, 2021, 10:41:00 pm »
We may not be converting chances at the rate Luke Shaw converts takeaways but not to worry, good old Trevor Sinclair has the solution. Listen up now Jurgen you've obviously missed a trick here. We have to practice finishing in the 9 years box in training, not just the 18 yard box. Because most goals are scored inside 9 yards and in training we don't do any work on that. Do that, and the goals will come.
There you go, all pile into the 9 yard box for tomorrow's session lads. If you can find it that is
Offline bradders1011

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7740 on: April 26, 2021, 12:37:54 am »
Quote from: slaphead on April 25, 2021, 10:41:00 pm
We may not be converting chances at the rate Luke Shaw converts takeaways but not to worry, good old Trevor Sinclair has the solution. Listen up now Jurgen you've obviously missed a trick here. We have to practice finishing in the 9 years box in training, not just the 18 yard box. Because most goals are scored inside 9 yards and in training we don't do any work on that. Do that, and the goals will come.
There you go, all pile into the 9 yard box for tomorrow's session lads. If you can find it that is

If only he'd listen, then maybe he could match Sinclair's medals total as player and manager.

I bet Sinclair is as useless in a kitchen as he is in a football studio.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7741 on: April 26, 2021, 09:15:26 am »
Deleted a few tone deaf posts and responses.

Just a reminder that on the internet, it's not always clear whether someone is being 'funny' or being a twat.
Offline Elzar

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7742 on: April 26, 2021, 11:21:48 am »
Quote from: andyrol on April 25, 2021, 08:04:31 am
Mcmanaman seems to be challenging Carragher for the ' This team made me but im going to crucify them every time I open my mouth award'.  a classic yesterday was when he mentioned the shots count ( at the time 15 to us and 4 to newcastle) saying 'wow, 19 shots between them and only one goal. and saying Bruce had pulled a masterstroke of tactical ability!! the amount of times he just says "yep" after the commentator has offered a long discourse is annoying as well, almost as if he isnt listening or bothered.

The most annoying thing is when he answers the other commentator, when it's clear an actual response isn't needed.

"Liverpool have score x in x shots at anfield this year, can you believe that"

"No I couldn't Fletch".

Ergh. He's horrendous to listen to.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7743 on: April 26, 2021, 01:01:36 pm »
Phil McNulty talking some utter shite today about Thiago. The bloke's clueless. God knows how he's chief football writer for the BBC.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7744 on: April 26, 2021, 01:19:35 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 26, 2021, 01:01:36 pm
Phil McNulty talking some utter shite today about Thiago. The bloke's clueless. God knows how he's chief football writer for the BBC.

Agreed, didn't he used to be the main Everton writer in the red echo?
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7745 on: April 26, 2021, 07:27:08 pm »
The whole of 5-Live has become a Man City wankfest.

The sideline game is how many pundits can crawl up Micah Richards' arse.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7746 on: April 26, 2021, 10:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 26, 2021, 07:27:08 pm
The whole of 5-Live has become a Man City wankfest.

The sideline game is how many pundits can crawl up Micah Richards' arse.

Its a big arse to be fair.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7747 on: April 27, 2021, 12:08:18 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 26, 2021, 10:02:02 pm
Its a big arse to be fair.
And therefore not a big ask
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7748 on: Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm »
Staking his claim to be right at the front of the queue again was Jenas tonight on BT. He is so hard to listen to. Go back to the One Show or Question time man and leave us football fans alone
Offline Hazell

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7749 on: Yesterday at 10:19:01 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm
Staking his claim to be right at the front of the queue again was Jenas tonight on BT. He is so hard to listen to. Go back to the One Show or Question time man and leave us football fans alone

He was on Question Time? Surely not.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7750 on: Yesterday at 10:19:43 pm »
How do I change my vote to jenas. Fucking hell. Hes unbearable
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7751 on: Yesterday at 10:22:13 pm »
The commentating thrush.
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7752 on: Yesterday at 10:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:19:01 pm
He was on Question Time? Surely not.

I think so Hazell. Wasn't he ?  I'm sure I seen that somewhere. Wait, did I just get whoooooshed here ?  :)
Offline Hazell

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7753 on: Yesterday at 10:27:04 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:25:00 pm
I think so Hazell. Wasn't he ?  I'm sure I seen that somewhere. Wait, did I just get whoooooshed here ?  :)

Just checked, he was. Blimey.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p03lhvzm
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7754 on: Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm »
He did some documentary on police stop and search policies on black people the other week too, unfuckingbelievable the work he gets considering how fucking dull he is.
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7755 on: Yesterday at 10:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:27:04 pm
Just checked, he was. Blimey.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p03lhvzm

haha what a wally, what the hell was he on about ?  You could see the others thinking who the hell is this twat trying to shoe horn football into a political discussion, absolute tube
Offline bradders1011

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7756 on: Today at 09:55:08 am »
"Fletch": Good ball through from de Bruyne to Foden, just runs out of play, he would have been in."

Jenas: "That's right, he would have been in, it was a good through ball from de Bruyne to Foden but it just ran out of play."

All game long. The man is a vacuum. :butt
Online fucking appalled

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7757 on: Today at 10:03:01 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:19:01 pm
He was on Question Time? Surely not.

They're bringing back The Sky at Night with him presenting
Online MacAloolah

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7758 on: Today at 10:35:26 am »
Why isn't Carl Fletcher on the list?

He has to be one of the most banal commentators going
