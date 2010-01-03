Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
91 (11.7%)
Danny Murphy
87 (11.1%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
34 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.3%)
Phil Neville
14 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.6%)
Mark Lawrenson
8 (1%)
Martin Tyler
196 (25.1%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
57 (7.3%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.5%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.4%)
Richard Keys
58 (7.4%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
5 (0.6%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
20 (2.6%)
Craig Burley
7 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
35 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
31 (4%)

Total Members Voted: 341

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them

Kekule

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7720 on: April 20, 2021, 03:58:52 pm
Gary Lineker spaffing about and trying to make it all about himself, as usual. If it happens, Ill never work on Super League coverage

Who cares? Where Gary Lineker does, or does not, get his salary from isnt really the issue at heart here.  No-one is going to change their minds on it based on what TV channel that flappy eared c*nt will or wont appear on.  Im also pretty sure that none of the owners are sitting there thinking What? Gary Lineker doesnt want to sit there looking smug and making shit jokes before and after kick off? Fucking hell, we best call it off lads.

Attention seeking twat.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7721 on: April 20, 2021, 04:02:25 pm
Quote from: Kekule on April 20, 2021, 03:58:52 pm
Gary Lineker spaffing about and trying to make it all about himself, as usual. If it happens, Ill never work on Super League coverage

Who cares? Where Gary Lineker does, or does not, get his salary from isnt really the issue at heart here.  No-one is going to change their minds on it based on what TV channel that flappy eared c*nt will or wont appear on.  Im also pretty sure that none of the owners are sitting there thinking What? Gary Lineker doesnt want to sit there looking smug and making shit jokes before and after kick off? Fucking hell, we best call it off lads.

Attention seeking twat.
Couldn't give less of a fuck Gary. Haven't listened to a word you've spouted for years. Still haven't forgotten your snide facts comment about Rafa.
Andy82lfc

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7722 on: April 20, 2021, 04:11:02 pm
tubby pls.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7723 on: April 20, 2021, 04:25:04 pm
He's the face of motd and bt, him outright rejecting it is a good thing.  Despite what people think of him.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

bradders1011

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7724 on: April 21, 2021, 11:21:33 pm
Going to look a dick introducing the opening game of Qatar 2022 then isn't he?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

eddiedingle

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7725 on: April 22, 2021, 03:58:23 pm
Garys a twat.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7726 on: April 22, 2021, 05:03:37 pm
slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7727 on: April 22, 2021, 10:12:10 pm
Looks like we're going to have to listen to painful jokes and puns about the ESL from the commentators for quite a while. They fair know how to rip the hole out of something I'll give them that.
That smug git Sam Twatterface going on about Southampton last night, how they need to forget about the Super League and concentrate on staying in the Premier League. Yes, Southampton
Clint Eastwood

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7728 on: Yesterday at 03:03:35 pm
Gary Linekar calling Klopp tone deaf.

Said his own employers made a mistake. Spoke out against them before it was all even cancelled. Imagine Linekar having the balls to slate his own employers. Absolute c*nt.

Ive unfollowed Joe.co.uk for similar reasons - that site are slowly becoming more and more like Bluemoon.
a little break

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7729 on: Yesterday at 05:26:54 pm
Steve McManaman is about as useless as tits on a bull. What a scab, blue nose dickhead he is.

I know we're all still fuming about today's game but around the end of the first half he exclaims "This could be another 4-3 already!" Right before the shot stats pop up on the screen and it's Liverpool 9 Shots Newcastle 1.

He's a fucking dickhead.
andyrol

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7730 on: Today at 08:04:31 am
Mcmanaman seems to be challenging Carragher for the ' This team made me but im going to crucify them every time I open my mouth award'.  a classic yesterday was when he mentioned the shots count ( at the time 15 to us and 4 to newcastle) saying 'wow, 19 shots between them and only one goal. and saying Bruce had pulled a masterstroke of tactical ability!! the amount of times he just says "yep" after the commentator has offered a long discourse is annoying as well, almost as if he isnt listening or bothered.
andyw79

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7731 on: Today at 08:46:05 am
Just flicked the tele on and match of the day on BBC1, Sheffield utd and Brighton playing, whoever that female commentator is, she should be in the kitchen as she's awful.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7732 on: Today at 09:40:21 am
Quote from: andyw79 on Today at 08:46:05 am
Just flicked the tele on and match of the day on BBC1, Sheffield utd and Brighton playing, whoever that female commentator is, she just be in the kitchen as she's awful.

That's going to go down well.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

TheMissionary

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7733 on: Today at 12:23:13 pm
To Newcastle players broke away in the first half, as they reached the edge of the box they collided, couldn't decide what to do and the ball ran through for a goal kick.  McManamanamanamanamn's response?  "Argh no!  Messed that up!".

Twat
wet echo

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7734 on: Today at 12:41:24 pm
Quote from: andyw79 on Today at 08:46:05 am
Just flicked the tele on and match of the day on BBC1, Sheffield utd and Brighton playing, whoever that female commentator is, she just be in the kitchen as she's awful.
welcome to 1954 🙄
jillc

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7735 on: Today at 12:43:31 pm
Quote from: andyw79 on Today at 08:46:05 am
Just flicked the tele on and match of the day on BBC1, Sheffield utd and Brighton playing, whoever that female commentator is, she just be in the kitchen as she's awful.

Pathetic.  ::)
Pistolero

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7736 on: Today at 12:46:10 pm
That BT commentary yesterday was like listening to Toon Army FC
Steve Macshithouse has overtaken Danny Mills for me now as the most loathsome twat with his hands on a microphone..it's always about how the opposition can beat Liverpool... what they have to do to counter us ..never has fuckall positive to say about us no matter how we play...willing us to lose...you could hear it in his voice yesterday..cnut was made up..can't stand the bitter blue Judas prick...
andyw79

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7737 on: Today at 12:53:02 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:40:21 am
That's going to go down well.
If she was good or made the game seem exciting etc, I'd say she's good, but she's not, and so maybe her skills might be put to better use in the kitchen.
I can see how my post can or could be very easily taken outta context, but yeah, she's fucking shit.
For the pc snowflakes, maybe she could put her time and skills to better use, like painting the fence or building a wall.
jillc

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #7738 on: Today at 01:02:46 pm
Quote from: andyw79 on Today at 12:53:02 pm
If she was good or made the game seem exciting etc, I'd say she's good, but she's not, and so maybe her skills might be put to better use in the kitchen.
I can see how my post can or could be very easily taken outta context, but yeah, she's fucking shit.
For the pc snowflakes, maybe she could put her time and skills to better use, like painting the fence or building a wall.

Taken out of context? Your post is a load sexist shit that's why. You don't have to mention kitchen at all, you are just an arse.
