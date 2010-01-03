Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
91 (11.7%)
Danny Murphy
87 (11.2%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
34 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.1%)
Phil Neville
14 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.6%)
Mark Lawrenson
7 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
196 (25.2%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
57 (7.3%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.5%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.4%)
Richard Keys
58 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
5 (0.6%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
20 (2.6%)
Craig Burley
7 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
35 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
31 (4%)

Total Members Voted: 340

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7720 on: Yesterday at 03:58:52 pm »
Gary Lineker spaffing about and trying to make it all about himself, as usual. If it happens, Ill never work on Super League coverage

Who cares? Where Gary Lineker does, or does not, get his salary from isnt really the issue at heart here.  No-one is going to change their minds on it based on what TV channel that flappy eared c*nt will or wont appear on.  Im also pretty sure that none of the owners are sitting there thinking What? Gary Lineker doesnt want to sit there looking smug and making shit jokes before and after kick off? Fucking hell, we best call it off lads.

Attention seeking twat.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7721 on: Yesterday at 04:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 03:58:52 pm
Gary Lineker spaffing about and trying to make it all about himself, as usual. If it happens, Ill never work on Super League coverage

Who cares? Where Gary Lineker does, or does not, get his salary from isnt really the issue at heart here.  No-one is going to change their minds on it based on what TV channel that flappy eared c*nt will or wont appear on.  Im also pretty sure that none of the owners are sitting there thinking What? Gary Lineker doesnt want to sit there looking smug and making shit jokes before and after kick off? Fucking hell, we best call it off lads.

Attention seeking twat.
Couldn't give less of a fuck Gary. Haven't listened to a word you've spouted for years. Still haven't forgotten your snide facts comment about Rafa.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7722 on: Yesterday at 04:11:02 pm »
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7723 on: Yesterday at 04:25:04 pm »
He's the face of motd and bt, him outright rejecting it is a good thing.  Despite what people think of him.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7724 on: Today at 11:21:33 pm »
Going to look a dick introducing the opening game of Qatar 2022 then isn't he?
