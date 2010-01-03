Can you give examples? I don't know enough about the nuances of Scouse variations.



He says things like "Yes Fletch, he's playing well at this moment in time, his passing has developed and his awareness of his position on the pitch is improving....Fletch". With emphasis on the g at the end of passing and improving.When a Scouser will say "Oh God Aye Fletch, He's sound just now, 'is passin's smart an' he's gerrin better at knowin' where t' be....ye prick"But for the telly audience it should be in between, sort of "Yeah Fletch, He's playin' well, his passin' is better and he's gettin' better at knowin' where to be on the pitch....Fletch"As an aside, can't stand the phrase moment in time. In what other fucking dimension would a moment be if not in time?