The video of Carragher and Richards dancing is possibly the most cringeworthy thing I've ever seen.



Sums up pundits these days. More arsed about their social media profiles than anything else.



I've been away for months and thankfully not been subject to the English comms until a few weeks ago, it seems to have got worse. Think it was the Sunday matches just gone at half times and in-bewteen games all it was (before I remembered to hit mute) was bantz, bantz, batnz, laughing around like school kids and throwing cringy jibes at each other.Neville is one of those characters that is so full of confidence and arrogance with everything he says that he comes across as knowing what he is talking about and instills that in others. Only the city of Valencia will tell you when put into action it is nothing more than complete waffle and bullshit. Yet when the broken clock shows the right time people still think he's some kind of master tactician.An yeah I remember looking through Carraghers twitter many months ago and it is as attention seeking and forcefully 'objective' as you can get, but that's the agenda I suppose and shows how he has chosen Sky and money over his former club and fans, but we all know that by now.