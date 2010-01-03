Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
91 (11.8%)
Danny Murphy
87 (11.2%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
34 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.1%)
Phil Neville
14 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.6%)
Mark Lawrenson
7 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
195 (25.2%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
56 (7.2%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
10 (1.3%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.4%)
Richard Keys
58 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
5 (0.6%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
19 (2.5%)
Craig Burley
7 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
34 (4.4%)
Jamie Carragher
31 (4%)

Total Members Voted: 338

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 648060 times)

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7640 on: April 6, 2021, 04:08:20 pm »
I mean, Carragher disappoints me the most, but he's not the worst by any stretch. I just expected him to be more like Neville.

Neville is very clever, even when he is doing stuff he was praised for. Remember when he did that diving video? He said he would never say a player dives because it is far more complex than that. It's a video largely free of United players, at a time when United were getting a bit more than their usual stick for it. The next week, Neville accused a Liverpool player of diving. Lots of praise, good video, but he knew how to set the agenda.

Carragher walks in to it. And it's been like that since he was caught spitting unfortunately...though I guess it was only a matter of time.

I'd vote Danny Mills though in general.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7641 on: April 6, 2021, 04:14:13 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  6, 2021, 03:57:10 pm
Did Sheringham get much grief from Spurs fans for joining United. There was a massive gulf between the two sides back then. They certainly werent rivals for anything.

I don't think so, they welcomed him back a few years later anyway.  It's not like they brought him through the ranks either, they paid a significant fee to get him from Forest, so it was a bit of a strange one to choose.

I guess they've not really had too many players they have developed who have then moved on to become successful elsewhere, and he had to find someone else to include in an attempt to make the Campbell stuff seem somehow not as bad.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7642 on: April 6, 2021, 04:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on April  6, 2021, 03:52:58 pm
Garth Crooks, he who constantly uses his column to try and tell Liverpool players they need to leave if they want to win stuff/more stuff, has got a bit humpy with Jermaine Defoe's suggestion that Kane ought to leave Spurs in order to win something.

A load of arse gravy.

Oh, and that middle bit is a touch threatening, isn't it?  Seems to be defending some rather nasty abuse by the Spurs fans towards Campbell, and implying that he deserved it...and that Kane would deserve the same for having the gall to want a winners medal or two.

There is so much wrong Crooks's point there. I'll start with these but I am sure there are more:

1. Bayern were winning shedloads anyway
2. Kane ain't Lewandowski and he sure ain't no Messi
3. Sherringham wasn't hated for leaving Spurs
4. Spurs were not rivals to United
5. It's Harry Kane!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7643 on: April 6, 2021, 04:39:16 pm »
What on earth is Crooks going on about. He's a complete and utter clown that boy.  Is he seriously trying to somehow compare Spurs with Barca, Bayern and Madrid ? Yet again he's wrong on so many levels. Spurs are shit, Sheringham is not hated by Spurs fans, them teams he is comparing Spurs to have historically always won things.
I really love this line though - "In fact, as far as Spurs fans are concerned, Kane's very presence in a Tottenham shirt almost compensates for any lack of silverware"
hahaha yeah for sure, "I dont care that yous scouse b**tards won the league and CL. and City the manc scum are winning loads, or that Arsenal have won FA Cups, Harry Kane plays for us so that's just as good"
What the hell does his editor be doing when Crooks runs his piece by him ?  he must just be seen as the office clown. Idiot
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7644 on: April 6, 2021, 04:43:12 pm »
Sadly reflective of the news industry these days, I think his editor probably sees him as clickbait to drive social media "engagement" i.e. it is better for them to have loads of people tweeting that he's a clown than it would be for a few people to be tweeting praise for an article.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7645 on: April 6, 2021, 04:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on April  6, 2021, 03:52:58 pm
Garth Crooks, he who constantly uses his column to try and tell Liverpool players they need to leave if they want to win stuff/more stuff, has got a bit humpy with Jermaine Defoe's suggestion that Kane ought to leave Spurs in order to win something.

A load of arse gravy.

Oh, and that middle bit is a touch threatening, isn't it?  Seems to be defending some rather nasty abuse by the Spurs fans towards Campbell, and implying that he deserved it...and that Kane would deserve the same for having the gall to want a winners medal or two.

Kane playing for Liverpool would be more than a lot of Liverpool fans could bear as well Garth.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7646 on: April 6, 2021, 04:56:48 pm »
I sometimes wonder if the BBC actually pay Garth Crooks a wage, or if he actually just bumbles in from the street every now and then and no-one has the heart to ask him what he's doing there
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7647 on: April 6, 2021, 05:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on April  6, 2021, 04:43:12 pm
Sadly reflective of the news industry these days, I think his editor probably sees him as clickbait to drive social media "engagement" i.e. it is better for them to have loads of people tweeting that he's a clown than it would be for a few people to be tweeting praise for an article.

That's very true yeah you're right. I guess if it made sense no one would even highlight it. Sad state of affairs that. It explains why places out outlets that were once solid or informative have gone full TalkSport
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7648 on: April 6, 2021, 05:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on April  6, 2021, 04:28:07 pm
There is so much wrong Crooks's point there. I'll start with these but I am sure there are more:

1. Bayern were winning shedloads anyway
2. Kane ain't Lewandowski and he sure ain't no Messi
3. Sherringham wasn't hated for leaving Spurs
4. Spurs were not rivals to United
5. It's Harry Kane!

the daftest point about the Lewandowski comparison, is that Lewandowski won stuff pre Bayern Munich, on a team that didnt have 2 pennies to rub together.

If Kanes previous manager had done a bit more in a couple domestic cups and in the Europa league, and hadnt come 3rd in a two horse race when Leicester won the league, there wouldnt be a need for endless coversations about what needs to be done so poor old Arry can get a few medals.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7649 on: April 6, 2021, 09:49:59 pm »
Fuck off McManaman
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7650 on: April 6, 2021, 09:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April  6, 2021, 09:49:59 pm
Fuck off McManaman

Good news though eh, Man City are leading!

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7651 on: April 6, 2021, 09:56:55 pm »
that sounded like a complete lie to me when he said that
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7652 on: April 6, 2021, 10:03:50 pm »
Just when you think Jermaine Jenas can't possibly be whored out any more, I've just seen he's doing a documentary next week "examining the controversial policing policy of stop and search" - I mean what the actual fuck? The man is fucking everywhere.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7653 on: April 6, 2021, 10:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April  6, 2021, 09:49:59 pm
Fuck off McManaman

Was on another level tonight, fucking cringeworthy. Saying it wasn't a free kick against Mane and the players should get on with the game for their second then changing to 'we all thought it was a foul' when everyone in the studio said it was a free kick and affected the second goal was unreal
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7654 on: April 6, 2021, 10:16:50 pm »
Great news! Foden has scored!

...Youre still thinking about the bad news arent you?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7655 on: April 6, 2021, 10:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on April  6, 2021, 10:13:05 pm
Was on another level tonight, fucking cringeworthy. Saying it wasn't a free kick against Mane and the players should get on with the game for their second then changing to 'we all thought it was a foul' when everyone in the studio said it was a free kick and affected the second goal was unreal

It was fucking horrendous...as the Real defender shoved his elbow into Sadio with the ball literally nowhere in sight ah hes just gone Into him theres nothing in that

Then as you say shithousing his way into agreeing with the common thought once it was established.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7656 on: April 6, 2021, 10:26:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  6, 2021, 10:16:50 pm
Great news! Foden has scored!

...Youre still thinking about the bad news arent you?

;D
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7657 on: April 6, 2021, 10:37:02 pm »
Slimy shitbag gobshite

(not you Hazell)
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7658 on: April 6, 2021, 10:44:13 pm »
Honestly how anyone can defend that bluenose prick is beyond me.

Always said he was a twat over how he left
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7659 on: April 6, 2021, 10:46:55 pm »
It was one of the most pathetic things I've ever heard an ex-player say when he turned tables about the Mane foul after the break, as if he agreed all along instead of owning up. Absolutely no balls on the guy whatsoever. weapons grade human waste.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7660 on: April 7, 2021, 06:48:36 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on April  6, 2021, 10:46:55 pm
It was one of the most pathetic things I've ever heard an ex-player say when he turned tables about the Mane foul after the break, as if he agreed all along instead of owning up. Absolutely no balls on the guy whatsoever. weapons grade human waste.

He's more an ex Real Madrid player than an ex Liverpool player
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7661 on: April 7, 2021, 02:25:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  7, 2021, 06:48:36 am
He's more an ex Real Madrid player than an ex Liverpool player

Exactly, yet he clings to the notion he's a red. Lineker asked Owen 'which badge means more' before the game to which Owen, after saying it was a naughty question said 'Liverpool of course, no question'. No doubting the reaction Mcmanaman would give if he got asked the same. Either a pack of bumbling bullshit or some other snide, sly response. Just can't stand the desperation to be non-bias and sticking to the agenda. The whole 'Oh some great news' when city scored was nauseating, there was a bit of a pause after he said it and you could hear the cogs turning in his head, then he doubled down.

I really dislike rat boy but at least he has the balls to stick his manc colours to the mast most times they or rivals play. It's annoying but there's at least more honesty to it.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7662 on: April 7, 2021, 03:51:12 pm »
His comment about Kabak's nerves being shot was fucking bizarre to say the least. Yeah, it was a poor ball under pressure but Kabak was one our best performers (small bar I know) last night. I didn't used to mind McManaman, but he's coming across as a bitter gobshite lately and this wanting all English teams to do well shite pisses me off.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7663 on: April 7, 2021, 03:58:30 pm »
Hes also a proper Neanderthal when it comes to playing the game, considering the level he played at and players he played with. All you ever here him say is how defenders should be hoofing balls out and hit it long more often.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7664 on: April 8, 2021, 11:02:38 am »
The video of Carragher and Richards dancing is possibly the most cringeworthy thing I've ever seen.

Sums up pundits these days. More arsed about their social media profiles than anything else.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7665 on: April 8, 2021, 12:12:54 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  8, 2021, 11:02:38 am
The video of Carragher and Richards dancing is possibly the most cringeworthy thing I've ever seen.

Sums up pundits these days. More arsed about their social media profiles than anything else.

I've been away for months and thankfully not been subject to the English comms until a few weeks ago, it seems to have got worse. Think it was the Sunday matches just gone at half times and in-bewteen games all it was (before I remembered to hit mute) was bantz, bantz, batnz, laughing around like school kids and throwing cringy jibes at each other.

Neville is one of those characters that is so full of confidence and arrogance with everything he says that he comes across as knowing what he is talking about and instills that in others. Only the city of Valencia will tell you when put into action it is nothing more than complete waffle and bullshit. Yet when the broken clock shows the right time people still think he's some kind of master tactician.

An yeah I remember looking through Carraghers twitter many months ago and it is as attention seeking and forcefully 'objective' as you can get, but that's the agenda I suppose and shows how he has chosen Sky and money over his former club and fans, but we all know that by now.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7666 on: April 8, 2021, 10:29:05 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  8, 2021, 11:02:38 am
The video of Carragher and Richards dancing is possibly the most cringeworthy thing I've ever seen.

Sums up pundits these days. More arsed about their social media profiles than anything else.

Dear God. I don't even want to see that. Sounds like its the kind of thing the phrase - can you un-see something - was made for.  It's times like this that I'm really glad I don't do any social media. It also sounds like the kind of thing Jermaine Jenas would go in for
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7667 on: April 9, 2021, 07:21:11 am »
Quote from: slaphead on April  8, 2021, 10:29:05 pm
Dear God. I don't even want to see that. Sounds like its the kind of thing the phrase - can you un-see something - was made for.  It's times like this that I'm really glad I don't do any social media. It also sounds like the kind of thing Jermaine Jenas would go in for

However bad you think it is, its worse than that. Truly nauseating.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7668 on: Yesterday at 04:51:48 pm »
On what basis has Clinton Morrison become so omnipresent on my radio? Dire. As are 90% of the ex-pros who act as "analysts" and offer absolutely no insight whatsoever that couldn't be served up by anyone who had ever kicked a ball around a park or watched football regularly. The insistence on employing ex-pros is a kind of universal dogma of football-covering programmes, but we would surely be far better served by them paying some people who had something of actual interest to say, whether they'd ever been professionally involved in football or not.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7669 on: Yesterday at 05:03:07 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  8, 2021, 11:02:38 am
The video of Carragher and Richards dancing is possibly the most cringeworthy thing I've ever seen.

Sums up pundits these days. More arsed about their social media profiles than anything else.

Carragher screaming out "Are you watching Gary Neville" as Trent scores the winner yesterday.

We score an injury time winner and it's turned into a social media pundit bantz moment over Trent. Embarrassing.

Makes a change from him slagging us off anyway.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7670 on: Yesterday at 05:33:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on April  5, 2021, 10:03:03 am
Perfect description. He is one of the pundits I cant stand. I dont mind a bit of bias as thats only natural but he takes it way too far.

AWB is a better one on one defender than TAA
Micah Richards
Show us your Champions league medal Micah.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7671 on: Yesterday at 05:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on April  7, 2021, 03:51:12 pm
His comment about Kabak's nerves being shot was fucking bizarre to say the least. Yeah, it was a poor ball under pressure but Kabak was one our best performers (small bar I know) last night. I didn't used to mind McManaman, but he's coming across as a bitter gobshite lately and this wanting all English teams to do well shite pisses me off.

McManaman used to be a cracking player for us.
Then he decided he was a midfield general and didnt need to run, he could stand in the middle and point. He ran his contract down doing that because he knew he was off.
Remember my mate saying he should have been shoved in the reserves for that final year.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7672 on: Yesterday at 07:09:09 pm »
McManamans insistence on talking posh Scouse gets on my tits.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7673 on: Yesterday at 08:56:29 pm »
Tyler was particularly obnoxious today. He was in a reverie about the "comeback kings
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7674 on: Yesterday at 10:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:03:07 pm
Carragher screaming out "Are you watching Gary Neville" as Trent scores the winner yesterday.

We score an injury time winner and it's turned into a social media pundit bantz moment over Trent. Embarrassing.

Makes a change from him slagging us off anyway.

This is what irritates me with Carragher's reaction. Pundits spinning a narrative for their own benefit to get the Hollywood sensationalist headline in.

'Are you watching Gary Neville?'. Who cares? Anyone who does needs to ignore all the meaningless noise from the pundits.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7675 on: Yesterday at 11:12:32 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 08:56:29 pm
Tyler was particularly obnoxious today. He was in a reverie about the "comeback kings

And Neville. Banging on about how excellent his beloved Manchestehyenahtid.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7676 on: Today at 10:17:56 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 08:56:29 pm
Tyler was particularly obnoxious today. He was in a reverie about the "comeback kings

Tyler's beyond boring and predictable. 2 cardinal sins for a commentator. Game opens up, he read pointless stats for the first 5 mins. Then kisses Neville's are the rest of the 90. Oh and, apparently Pogba is OK to elbow people in the face now because he is taller than them
