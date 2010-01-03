I'd take them (pundits) a touch more seriously if they applied the same standards that they expect of Mo more consistently to other players.



I agree with the post that said it's worked though and that is exactly why some of us rail against it so often.



As we know, people believe what they see, hear and read, we also know that refs are influenced by player "reputation", and all this means that Mo gets ragged around most weeks and gets fuck all, and when he does get a pen, there's a national debate.



I wouldn't give it a second thought if I felt he got treated fairly by the refs, but he doesn't and that's why I'll always have a pop at pundits and their double standards, because sad as it is, their words actually do help influence refs; they certainly influence other fans.