Danny Mills
89 (11.7%)
Danny Murphy
87 (11.4%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
33 (4.3%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.1%)
Phil Neville
14 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
7 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
194 (25.5%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
54 (7.1%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
9 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
57 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
4 (0.5%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
6 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
18 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
6 (0.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
34 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
30 (3.9%)

Total Members Voted: 332

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 639512 times)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7560 on: March 21, 2021, 10:46:17 pm »
Ashley Williams and Carlton Cole on MOTD this weekend. Really lowering the bar.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7561 on: Yesterday at 04:44:34 pm »




Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7562 on: Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm »
 :lmao
Gary Neville. What a tube. Null and void the season. No inifact don't, changed my mind now Utd are doing well.  You get nothing for second it's only winning that counts. It's about how you finish 2nd now. Last season we hammered a ordinary City team and the league was crap. But Utd are 2nd to an incredible City team, best the league has ever seen and they're 2nd against fierce competition. Liverpool have no centre backs, play 3 at the back !  Gone someone take that shovel off him for God sake
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7563 on: Yesterday at 05:57:50 pm »
Turned on the Manc game last night.   Hearse jenas and promptly turned it off.   
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7564 on: Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 05:57:50 pm
Turned on the Manc game last night.   Hearse jenas and promptly turned it off.   
Your mission, should you choose to undertake it, is to call him this all the time.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,662
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7565 on: Yesterday at 06:50:14 pm »
Didnt Salford just win a trophy the other week as well?  Theres gratitude for you.

Seeing as hes been stood down from coaching Wales this month is there any chance they give it Giggseh till end o season?
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,165
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7566 on: Yesterday at 06:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm
Your mission, should you choose to undertake it, is to call him this all the time.

Only in a funereal tone...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7567 on: Yesterday at 07:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm
Your mission, should you choose to undertake it, is to call him this all the time.

Ha ha.   Good old fat fingers
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7568 on: Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 06:50:14 pm
Didnt Salford just win a trophy the other week as well?  Theres gratitude for you.

Seeing as hes been stood down from coaching Wales this month is there any chance they give it Giggseh till end o season?

Give it Giggseh. Classic line, and eternally the words we want to hear. Seriously though, what the hell is Neville on about a rule change so managers can't get sacked in the first year. He doesn't half talk some nonsense
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,017
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7569 on: Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm
Seriously though, what the hell is Neville on about a rule change so managers can't get sacked in the first year. He doesn't half talk some nonsense

Wonder what the fans on the Valencia CF forums make of his comments?
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7570 on: Today at 10:16:42 am »
There's an awful lot of (choose whatever one you like) ignorance, bias, stupidity, laziness around when people want to have their say on our season, or in this case Leicesters, which we somehow come into the conversation on.
Heard a piece on radio yesterday from I think it sounded like Keown I'm not sure, talking about Rodgers, or Brendan. How well he has done there, and he has, he's doing a fantastic job. But they oddly wanted to make it a kind of Rodgers v Klopp thing. Paraphrasing a little but - Rodgers has done amazing because he has had injuries and changed his style and team shape, something which Jurgen Klopp has not being able to manage to do or know how to do because he was playing midfielders in defense and keeping the same 4-3-3 and it's not worked. If you're going to try to big up another manager, don't make an idiot of yourself and try to put down Jurgen Klopp. There's only 1 winner there.
What's the best word for that ?
Logged

Online Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7571 on: Today at 12:25:57 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:16:42 am
There's an awful lot of (choose whatever one you like) ignorance, bias, stupidity, laziness around when people want to have their say on our season, or in this case Leicesters, which we somehow come into the conversation on.
Heard a piece on radio yesterday from I think it sounded like Keown I'm not sure, talking about Rodgers, or Brendan. How well he has done there, and he has, he's doing a fantastic job. But they oddly wanted to make it a kind of Rodgers v Klopp thing. Paraphrasing a little but - Rodgers has done amazing because he has had injuries and changed his style and team shape, something which Jurgen Klopp has not being able to manage to do or know how to do because he was playing midfielders in defense and keeping the same 4-3-3 and it's not worked. If you're going to try to big up another manager, don't make an idiot of yourself and try to put down Jurgen Klopp. There's only 1 winner there.
What's the best word for that ?

Yeah but Jurgen was daft to not play three centre backs when we only had one available 😂

Rodgers is a good manager to be fair but he is no Klopp h hasnt won anything in a major league and until he does that he will remain a good manager and not a great one.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,050
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7572 on: Today at 12:28:17 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:16:42 am
There's an awful lot of (choose whatever one you like) ignorance, bias, stupidity, laziness around when people want to have their say on our season, or in this case Leicesters, which we somehow come into the conversation on.
Heard a piece on radio yesterday from I think it sounded like Keown I'm not sure, talking about Rodgers, or Brendan. How well he has done there, and he has, he's doing a fantastic job. But they oddly wanted to make it a kind of Rodgers v Klopp thing. Paraphrasing a little but - Rodgers has done amazing because he has had injuries and changed his style and team shape, something which Jurgen Klopp has not being able to manage to do or know how to do because he was playing midfielders in defense and keeping the same 4-3-3 and it's not worked. If you're going to try to big up another manager, don't make an idiot of yourself and try to put down Jurgen Klopp. There's only 1 winner there.
What's the best word for that ?

Jingoism?  It devistated the English tabloid media when Jürgen Klopp went out and won the Champions League for many reasons. One was because they where desperate for him to fail and win nothing, so they could carry on with their mad hes no better than Rodgers or even Rodgers had a better record nonsense.

I loathe the obsession with media and fans of comparing managers. Its utterly tedious.  Of course the biggest one is Klopp v Guardiola.

How can you even start to compare two completely different paths?  One whos whole career has been handed on a plate with the very best squads and the most money, and the other - the total opposite.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,890
  • Indefatigability
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7573 on: Today at 12:37:37 pm »
The issue all pundits have is the fact a huge amount of viewers are emotionally involved in the football being played - either through love or hate. This means we're exposed to someone else's take on what is taking place and that irks us. Go and watch another sport that you are ambivalent about and you will find the pundits far less annoying, in the main.

Of course there are differences in quality between pundits but I think we, as baying/angry observers, are a bad bunch who are incapable of watching anything in good faith because we care too much.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,500
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7574 on: Today at 12:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:37:37 pm
The issue all pundits have is the fact a huge amount of viewers are emotionally involved in the football being played - either through love or hate. This means we're exposed to someone else's take on what is taking place and that irks us. Go and watch another sport that you are ambivalent about and you will find the pundits far less annoying, in the main.

Of course there are differences in quality between pundits but I think we, as baying/angry observers, are a bad bunch who are incapable of watching anything in good faith because we care too much.

Nah I just think in general they are pretty shite. I'm very much invested in Rugby, the level of analysis is on a different level to football. Same with NFL. Same with GAA here in Ireland.

It actually sounds like the pundits know what they are on about. Novel idea for sure, but wouldn't mind it catching on with football.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,050
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7575 on: Today at 12:45:40 pm »
Thing is, in other countries, they can be obejective, and not aim all their punditry at the banter brigade.

I hate a lot about American sport, but the level of punditry is so high above what the level of football in England, its incredible.   

I watch a lot of hockey, and the punditry is a milliom times better, and they dont act like dicks trying to point score with fanbases.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7576 on: Today at 12:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:37:37 pm
The issue all pundits have is the fact a huge amount of viewers are emotionally involved in the football being played - either through love or hate. This means we're exposed to someone else's take on what is taking place and that irks us. Go and watch another sport that you are ambivalent about and you will find the pundits far less annoying, in the main.

Of course there are differences in quality between pundits but I think we, as baying/angry observers, are a bad bunch who are incapable of watching anything in good faith because we care too much.

Works both ways though as well. Those really invested in and knowledgeable about what they're watching will get annoyed by what the commentators are saying, whilst those watching more casually and that are less well-informed will be influenced by them. You know, the kind of people who will get into work on a Monday morning and repeat whatever the media narrative was around a game or incident. That's the main reason why I get pissed off with it all because the commentators and their words have a big impact on how clubs/players/referees are perceived and it can quickly snowball.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,890
  • Indefatigability
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7577 on: Today at 12:46:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:44:10 pm
Nah I just think in general they are pretty shite. I'm very much invested in Rugby, the level of analysis is on a different level to football. Same with NFL. Same with GAA here in Ireland.

It actually sounds like the pundits know what they are on about. Novel idea for sure, but wouldn't mind it catching on with football.
Possibly all true...but fans are a terrible bunch with zero perspective...in the main
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,611
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7578 on: Today at 01:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:46:14 pm
Possibly all true...but fans are a terrible bunch with zero perspective...in the main

The abuse Carra gets from our fanbase for daring to have his own opinion on Liverpool FC is a good example of this. He's undoubtedly one of the best pundits on English TV - albeit a little knee-jerk from time to time, particularly when it comes to the club he holds closest to his heart - yet if you took this forum as a barometer, you'd think he's one of the worst.

Most pundits aren't very good, but they are also held back by tribalism. Who they played for and how they behaved during their playing days will always be held against/for them by individuals based on who they support etc. Journalists can speak an equal amount of shite but won't be pounced on in the same way because they are perceived to be more neutral. If Carragher is negative about Liverpool, he is pounced on by our fanbase. If he is positive, he is pounced on by rivals fans. Same for Neville.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:14:26 pm by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7579 on: Today at 01:19:00 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:10:34 pm
The abuse Carra gets from our fanbase for daring to have his own opinion on Liverpool FC is a good example of this. He's undoubtedly one of the best pundits on English TV - albeit a little knee-jerk from time to time, particularly when it comes to the club he holds closest to his heart - yet if you took this forum as a barometer, you'd think he's one of the worst.

Most pundits aren't very good, but they are also held back by tribalism. Who they played for and how they behaved during their playing days will always be held against/for them by individuals based on who they support etc. Journalists can speak an equal amount of shite but won't be pounced on in the same way because they are perceived to be more neutral. If Carragher is negative about Liverpool, he is pounced on by our fanbase. If he is positive, he is pounced on by rivals fans. Same for Neville.

Think the issue with Carragher is that the views he has just don't come across as if they would be his own, so it's basically like he's choosing to appease rival fans rather than his own. When we most need someone in the media going into bat for us, he is doing the opposite. Either that, or he's just an incredibly negative person, which is of course possible as there are plenty of those on here!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,400
  • Red since '64
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7580 on: Today at 01:23:26 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:10:34 pm
The abuse Carra gets from our fanbase for daring to have his own opinion on Liverpool FC is a good example of this. He's undoubtedly one of the best pundits on English TV - albeit a little knee-jerk from time to time, particularly when it comes to the club he holds closest to his heart - yet if you took this forum as a barometer, you'd think he's one of the worst.

Most pundits aren't very good, but they are also held back by tribalism. Who they played for and how they behaved during their playing days will always be held against/for them by individuals based on who they support etc. Journalists can speak an equal amount of shite but won't be pounced on in the same way because they are perceived to be more neutral. If Carragher is negative about Liverpool, he is pounced on by our fanbase. If he is positive, he is pounced on by rivals fans. Same for Neville.

Thats a valid point of view, but doesnt take account of the inconsistencies in the output of both Carragher and Neville. There are occasions when you are open mouthed at the sheer hypocrisy of their musings.

And thus you are forced to conclude that a tabloid newspaper mindset is responsible - they are both slaves to the need to constantly create controversy and headlines for their employers.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,050
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7581 on: Today at 01:39:39 pm »
The biggest issue with Carragher is that hes so into this stupid banter punditry that is prevelent in England. His childish interactions on Twitter, often with Gary Neville, is such a bad look, as is his inability to stay calm and think before talking a lot of times - because he often comes across as utterly thoughless and vicious, too happy to attack instead of trying to reason and understand. So if he is indeed good at discussing and disecting football, it gets lost a lot of the time.

Compare and contrast again to people in other sports. I follow a few of the ex-players that are on tv in the US commentating on hockey here - you NEVER see them behaving like brats on social media and winding people up for reactions and likes. They can have some fun, but its never at the expense of others.  That to me is one of the major differences.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7582 on: Today at 01:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:39 pm
So if he is indeed good at discussing and disecting football, it gets lost a lot of the time.


I've also long wondered how much of the analysis on MNF is Neville's and Carragher's own, and how much gets spoon-fed to them from others behind the scenes.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 256
  • ******
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7583 on: Today at 02:09:41 pm »
We were watching one of the non-Liverpool games over the last week and at one point I turned to my wife and mentioned that it had been at least a couple of minutes since they had talked about the actual game that was happening in front of them.  That for me is a big part of the problem with modern commentators; they are not doing the actual job requirement for their role.  I don't care about what has happened over the last 5 games, or in another game that weekend, or listening to some inane banter, just commentate on the game and give me some insights that maybe the casual viewer may not have picked up on.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,088
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7584 on: Today at 02:10:45 pm »
The Sky watching idiots still swallow Neville's opinions and regurgitate them as their own, he's the Nigel Farage of punditry.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,393
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7585 on: Today at 02:14:07 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:16:42 am
There's an awful lot of (choose whatever one you like) ignorance, bias, stupidity, laziness around when people want to have their say on our season, or in this case Leicesters, which we somehow come into the conversation on.
Heard a piece on radio yesterday from I think it sounded like Keown I'm not sure, talking about Rodgers, or Brendan. How well he has done there, and he has, he's doing a fantastic job. But they oddly wanted to make it a kind of Rodgers v Klopp thing. Paraphrasing a little but - Rodgers has done amazing because he has had injuries and changed his style and team shape, something which Jurgen Klopp has not being able to manage to do or know how to do because he was playing midfielders in defense and keeping the same 4-3-3 and it's not worked. If you're going to try to big up another manager, don't make an idiot of yourself and try to put down Jurgen Klopp. There's only 1 winner there.
What's the best word for that ?

Clearly Klopp should have innovated with a 2-5-3 formation with the 2 being fullbacks rather than central defenders.  :o
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,500
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7586 on: Today at 02:14:14 pm »
Yeah I think this whole tribalism of fans is being over blown. I can sit down and watch a game with two teams that have no relevance to me, with pundits or commentators I have no hatred towards and still be utterly dismayed at the level of analysis on offer.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,393
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7587 on: Today at 02:18:50 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:10:34 pm
The abuse Carra gets from our fanbase for daring to have his own opinion on Liverpool FC is a good example of this. He's undoubtedly one of the best pundits on English TV - albeit a little knee-jerk from time to time, particularly when it comes to the club he holds closest to his heart - yet if you took this forum as a barometer, you'd think he's one of the worst.


He gets abuse on here because so much of the stuff he comes out with is not so much his own opinion as it is objectively false and inevitably false in a manner that puts us in a worse late, which should not be his job on sky since they already have more than enough pundits on there doing that already.

Worth pointing out that he tends to get less criticism of his punditry than he does his co-commentary where he tends to fall into line with that bellend Tyler.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,611
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7588 on: Today at 02:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 02:09:41 pm
We were watching one of the non-Liverpool games over the last week and at one point I turned to my wife and mentioned that it had been at least a couple of minutes since they had talked about the actual game that was happening in front of them.  That for me is a big part of the problem with modern commentators; they are not doing the actual job requirement for their role.  I don't care about what has happened over the last 5 games, or in another game that weekend, or listening to some inane banter, just commentate on the game and give me some insights that maybe the casual viewer may not have picked up on.

Definitely agree with this. For me, commentary is in a much worse state than punditry.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7589 on: Today at 02:49:59 pm »
Carragher and Neville used to be good when on MNF then soon as we started to challenge it turned into bantz between them.

Also since spitgate he has 100% changed his tune and done as he is told.

Casual fans will listen to their every word and take it as gospel when it might be BS.

We have no centre backs fit but it hasnt stopped a few pundits saying well Klopp should have changed it to a back 3 yeah really smart comment that is.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7590 on: Today at 03:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 02:09:41 pm
We were watching one of the non-Liverpool games over the last week and at one point I turned to my wife and mentioned that it had been at least a couple of minutes since they had talked about the actual game that was happening in front of them.  That for me is a big part of the problem with modern commentators; they are not doing the actual job requirement for their role.  I don't care about what has happened over the last 5 games, or in another game that weekend, or listening to some inane banter, just commentate on the game and give me some insights that maybe the casual viewer may not have picked up on.

100% right there man. Our game there against Wolves. Tyler for example spent the first 4 minutes taking about how many we've lost, reeling off his stat pack, and talking about Wolves in the 60 or something. That can go on for longer at times. Another, who is on a lot and will be even more now it seems, Materface. He spends most of his time trying to make clever play on words and weirdly talking about what people are wearing an awful lot. They're not comedians or inspirational speakers, just commentate. Or not. Really, saying nothing is a skill none of them seem to have and it can be very good in commentating.
On Carragher, I think he has just gradually got worse as a pundit. I used to enjoy listening to his opinions but now I dont even listen, I think hes ok and all but more and more you feel like he is pushing an opinion or a narrative that isn't his. Same with Souness. 
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7591 on: Today at 03:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:23:26 pm
Thats a valid point of view, but doesnt take account of the inconsistencies in the output of both Carragher and Neville. There are occasions when you are open mouthed at the sheer hypocrisy of their musings.

And thus you are forced to conclude that a tabloid newspaper mindset is responsible - they are both slaves to the need to constantly create controversy and headlines for their employers.

I don't have a problem with thoughtful, factual, contextual views that differ from mine. I have a massive issue with views that totally influenced by the most recent events, views that change on a weekly basis, and views that are devoid of all context.

Carragher has been quoted as saying that he's sick of hearing about Liverpool's injuries. That should tell you everything about how seriously to treat his views.

There's probably a reason why Sky's 2 flagship pundits are associated with the 2 biggest, most widely supported clubs. Clubs thet virtually every fan of the sport has some kind of view on.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,805
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7592 on: Today at 03:23:26 pm »
Carragher has been front and centre in trying to push the xenophobic agenda against Mo, whilst sitting there like a good boy when Harry Kane is launching himself all over the shop and laughing at how 'streetwise' he is. To call him one of the best pundits around is utterly laughable.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7593 on: Today at 03:27:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:23:26 pm
Carragher has been front and centre in trying to push the xenophobic agenda against Mo, whilst sitting there like a good boy when Harry Kane is launching himself all over the shop and laughing at how 'streetwise' he is. To call him one of the best pundits around is utterly laughable.

Yeah I mentioned this the other month he seems to be quick to slag Mo off.

The facts are 99% of players are cheats but they arent all being called out for it which is wrong.

Also he likes to keep saying Liverpool cant keep mentioning Van Djik injury when have we been doing this ? As I dont recall us bringing it up the only time it is mentioned is when a journo asks Klopp when he is likely to be back.
Logged
