There's an awful lot of (choose whatever one you like) ignorance, bias, stupidity, laziness around when people want to have their say on our season, or in this case Leicesters, which we somehow come into the conversation on.

Heard a piece on radio yesterday from I think it sounded like Keown I'm not sure, talking about Rodgers, or Brendan. How well he has done there, and he has, he's doing a fantastic job. But they oddly wanted to make it a kind of Rodgers v Klopp thing. Paraphrasing a little but - Rodgers has done amazing because he has had injuries and changed his style and team shape, something which Jurgen Klopp has not being able to manage to do or know how to do because he was playing midfielders in defense and keeping the same 4-3-3 and it's not worked. If you're going to try to big up another manager, don't make an idiot of yourself and try to put down Jurgen Klopp. There's only 1 winner there.

What's the best word for that ?