Tyler doesnt even pretend to try and commentate anymore. That was just a 45 minute chat between him and his mate.



Only listened first half. He went off on a ramble about the 20 min mark where he was chatting about fuck all. I actually timed his ramble at over 20 minutes. In that time he didnt actually commentate on the events of the game. Like some old duffer on a park bench talking to the pigeons. My wife was reading, and looked up to see why I was getting out of my seat.I didnt realise you had scored! She said. Is he still rambling on about the old Molyneux?Didnt bother with him second half. My lad texted me to say that Tyler was trying to claim the linesman had flagged instantly for the Salah goal, obviously saw that the late offside was a factor and was frantically trying to brainwash the public.As for punditry, it is all scripted.You saw that clearly when Souness said that Salah was the greediest player he ever knew. Absolute shite. And a lie to boot.He played with Rush.He signed Dean Saunders.He looked guilty actually saying it tbf.He must have had a kick up the arse later, because he even called Mo greedy when analysing the next game.When Souness just talks football he is good but Sky are dictating the script to maximise web clicks.Look at the Lazy Pogba comments. Social Media went crazy, we even had Souness memes.