Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
89 (11.8%)
Danny Murphy
87 (11.5%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
33 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.1%)
Phil Neville
14 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
7 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
192 (25.4%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
53 (7%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
9 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
57 (7.5%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.5%)
Alan Brazil
4 (0.5%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
6 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
18 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
6 (0.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
34 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
29 (3.8%)

Total Members Voted: 330

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 633968 times)

Online Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,041
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7520 on: Today at 01:42:48 am »
I love the Arab streams personally. Never heard anyone else making a goal kick so exciting like they do
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,933
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7521 on: Today at 08:35:23 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:01:22 pm
Tyler doesnt even pretend to try and commentate anymore. That was just a 45 minute chat between him and his mate.

Only listened first half. He went off on a ramble about the 20 min mark where he was chatting about fuck all. I actually timed his ramble at over 20 minutes. In that time he didnt actually commentate on the events of the game. Like some old duffer on a park bench talking to the pigeons. My wife was reading, and looked up to see why I was getting out of my seat.
I didnt realise you had scored! She said. Is he still rambling on about the old Molyneux?

Didnt bother with him second half. My lad texted me to say that Tyler was trying to claim the linesman had flagged instantly for the Salah goal, obviously saw that the late offside was a factor and was frantically trying to brainwash the public. 

As for punditry, it is all scripted.
You saw that clearly when Souness said that Salah was the greediest player he ever knew. Absolute shite. And a lie to boot.

He played with Rush.
He signed Dean Saunders.
He looked guilty actually saying it tbf.
He must have had a kick up the arse later, because he even called Mo greedy when analysing the next game.
When Souness just talks football he is good but Sky are dictating the script to maximise web clicks.
Look at the Lazy Pogba comments. Social Media went crazy, we even had Souness memes.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7522 on: Today at 08:45:01 am »
The good thing about our win last night is we havent lost our title yet ...thanks Martin id never have thought that without you telling me.

He is much much much worse when he has either G.Nev or Carragher next to him last night it was Don Goodman and he isnt part of the boys club.
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,019
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7523 on: Today at 09:04:22 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:01:02 am
I've tried it, based on recommendation here...not impressed.

I'm surprised by that, I really enjoy it THEREFORE EVERY ONE ELSE MUST AGREE (that's the Rawk mantra, right?) 😁
There were some technical issues last night, so I listened to Redmen TV for a bit but went back to TAW when it was up.
I would rather mute the TV than listen to the shite BT and Sky have on.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,019
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 09:06:00 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:42:48 am
I love the Arab streams personally. Never heard anyone else making a goal kick so exciting like they do

If only South American commentary was available 😩
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,755
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 09:12:01 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:42:48 am
I love the Arab streams personally. Never heard anyone else making a goal kick so exciting like they do

Youre the boy with the filthy laugh
Youre the boy with the Arab stream.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,790
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7526 on: Today at 09:13:15 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:12:01 am
Youre the boy with the filthy laugh
Youre the boy with the Arab stream.

Just popping in to acknowledge that reference.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,755
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7527 on: Today at 09:15:35 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:13:15 am
Just popping in to acknowledge that reference.

My money was on Hazell!
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7528 on: Today at 09:30:44 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:35:23 am
When Souness just talks football he is good but Sky are dictating the script to maximise web clicks.
Look at the Lazy Pogba comments. Social Media went crazy, we even had Souness memes.

100%. Who'd have though it eh. Souness, one of the games hard men and a brilliant footballer on top of it. Famed for not mincing his words and being head strong. Then he meets Sky. Come in sir, let's do your make up, make  your teeth a ridiculous shade of white, we'll tell you pretty much what to say and when to say it, we need likes, clicks, gifs and meme's from you to meet your targets. Souness use to do some Irish TV and he was great, that show itself was great because there was no agenda's and definitely no favoritism towards English players
The coin is a powerful thing.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,909
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 09:39:52 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:16:21 pm
Another example where he really just shut up,the camera was on Jiminez and he said judging by what Jiminez has done to his hair there couldn't be that much wrong with his skull now. That's not funny at all. He's not a funny man at all he should stop trying to be

That was awful, there was just no need, he was getting slated on Twitter for it so hopefully someone has a word with him.

The other day he said De Gea instead of Henderson and tried to cover it up by going "De Gea...has just become a father" ;D

It's like having your grandad around who thinks he can join in with the "lads bantz" when he should just STFU and stop embarrassing himself.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,060
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 06:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:42:48 am
I love the Arab streams personally. Never heard anyone else making a goal kick so exciting like they do

Love the BeIn Sports commentaries - and also the French streams too.

Even the Russian streams - you'd think it'd sound be quite dour... though even they sound genuinely interested and involved in what is going on, and are even known to sing along with whatever the fans were singing in the ground back in pre-Covid times.


Strange that Sky will give you the option of crowd noise or not for their games - but won't give you the option of not listening to their agenda-led & bollocks-spouting commentators.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:26:11 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,333
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7531 on: Today at 06:36:58 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Up
« previous next »
 