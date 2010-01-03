He's good when he's talking about the technical aspects of being a striker, shooting etc. a bit like Ferdinand is about defending. But otherwise he's just full of lazy cliches.



Aye, that's how I see Owen. I haven't listened to him that much but on a few occasions he was good about body position or what strikers see in situations kind of things. That should be the number 1 thing that shines through on all of those fellas. Maybe they should try making the likes of Owen and Ferdinand a bit more like Peter Woolton. Lets bring in Michael here kind thing , 2 mins per show when some fucker fluffs a chance. All of them lads are like Ali G. Great when they had a 5 minute slot once a week but give them an hour and they're just annoying