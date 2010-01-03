Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
88 (11.7%)
Danny Murphy
87 (11.6%)
Darren Gough
3 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
33 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
3 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.1%)
Phil Neville
14 (1.9%)
Alan Shearer
5 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
7 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
190 (25.3%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (1.2%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
52 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
13 (1.7%)
Michael Owen
12 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
24 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
9 (1.2%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
57 (7.6%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
10 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
11 (1.5%)
Alan Brazil
4 (0.5%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.3%)
Alan SMith
6 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
18 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
6 (0.8%)
Jonathan Pearce
4 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
34 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
29 (3.9%)

Total Members Voted: 328

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7480 on: Today at 09:55:09 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:29:27 am
Owen said something about Matip being back for the latter stages as well!
thought Matip had been dropped from the squad
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Dim Glas

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7481 on: Today at 09:57:36 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:55:09 am
thought Matip had been dropped from the squad

He is out for the season.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7482 on: Today at 09:58:10 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:55:09 am
thought Matip had been dropped from the squad

Yeah, me too, I think Owen was just chatting nonsense to be honest.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline mobydick

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7483 on: Today at 10:01:24 am »
On German sky yesterday Kloppo said that no one is coming back before the end of the season apart from perhaps Henderson, who might be fit in time for the final, should we be lucky enough to get there.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7484 on: Today at 11:27:57 am »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 10:01:24 am
On German sky yesterday Kloppo said that no one is coming back before the end of the season apart from perhaps Henderson, who might be fit in time for the final, should we be lucky enough to get there.

Didn't realise Hendo was out for that long. :-\
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Legs

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7485 on: Today at 12:26:27 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:55:10 am
McManaman kept referring to injured players being back for next round of champions league games. Who is he on about?

I am guessing he means Henderson.

Owen did drop in Matip so not sure if he made that up or he heard sonething.
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7486 on: Today at 12:51:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:58:10 am
Yeah, me too, I think Owen was just chatting nonsense to be honest.

Club ambassador no less.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7487 on: Today at 12:57:50 pm »
See again, maybe I'm being overly sensitive here....but there seemed to be a real agenda on BT last night about having certain players back from injury. And without specifically mentioning Virg, its obvious thats what they were driving at talking about social media posts etc. Its just pretty crass mis-information, I suspect to try and give people the impression there's a chance that he could be back this season when there actually isnt.
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online Guz-kop

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7488 on: Today at 02:26:07 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:29:27 am
Owen said something about Matip being back for the latter stages as well!

He also said we have loads of midfielders, none of whom have been injured this season! Must have missed the injuries to Thiago, Keita, Oxlade and Milner not to mention Fabinho and Henderson themselves.

He's good when he's talking about the technical aspects of being a striker, shooting etc. a bit like Ferdinand is about defending. But otherwise he's just full of lazy cliches.
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Dim Glas

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7489 on: Today at 02:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 02:26:07 pm
He also said we have loads of midfielders, none of whom have been injured this season! Must have missed the injuries to Thiago, Keita, Oxlade and Milner not to mention Fabinho and Henderson themselves.

He's good when he's talking about the technical aspects of being a striker, shooting etc. a bit like Ferdinand is about defending. But otherwise he's just full of lazy cliches.

come on now, only player weve had out injured this season is Van Dijk.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Skeeve

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7490 on: Today at 02:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:02:49 pm

The tabloid media in England is so imbecilic its gone from being funny to concerning. The country has fully turned into a true life version of Idiocracy.

Sadly, idiocracy has reached the point of being an aspirational utopia, at least there you had a country of idiots that still had enough self-awareness that they were idiots and should listen to smarter people who knew more than them.  :o
Offline slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7491 on: Today at 03:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 02:26:07 pm
He's good when he's talking about the technical aspects of being a striker, shooting etc. a bit like Ferdinand is about defending. But otherwise he's just full of lazy cliches.

Aye, that's how I see Owen. I haven't listened to him that much but on a few occasions he was good about body position or what strikers see in situations kind of things. That should be the number 1 thing that shines through on all of those fellas. Maybe they should try making the likes of Owen and Ferdinand a bit more like Peter Woolton. Lets bring in Michael here kind thing , 2 mins per show when some fucker fluffs a chance. All of them lads are like Ali G. Great when they had a 5 minute slot once a week but give them an hour and they're just annoying
Online Guz-kop

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7492 on: Today at 04:26:23 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:30:10 pm
Aye, that's how I see Owen. I haven't listened to him that much but on a few occasions he was good about body position or what strikers see in situations kind of things. That should be the number 1 thing that shines through on all of those fellas. Maybe they should try making the likes of Owen and Ferdinand a bit more like Peter Woolton. Lets bring in Michael here kind thing , 2 mins per show when some fucker fluffs a chance. All of them lads are like Ali G. Great when they had a 5 minute slot once a week but give them an hour and they're just annoying

You know the bar is low when the alternative is to be more like Peter Walton haha
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Skeeve

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #7493 on: Today at 05:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 04:26:23 pm
You know the bar is low when the alternative is to be more like Peter Walton haha

Limiting their contribution to elements where they can actually speak with some knowledge (in theory) would seem to be the obvious solution to the surfeit of idiot pundits infesting our screens nowadays.
