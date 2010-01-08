2020 Who is the worst
- Danny Mills
-
73 (12.9%)
- Danny Murphy
-
73 (12.9%)
- Darren Gough
-
2 (0.4%)
- Jermain Jenas
-
26 (4.6%)
- Martin Keown
-
2 (0.4%)
- Phil McNulty
-
1 (0.2%)
- Phil Neville
-
11 (1.9%)
- Alan Shearer
-
4 (0.7%)
- Mark Lawrenson
-
6 (1.1%)
- Martin Tyler
-
147 (26%)
- Jonathan Pearce
-
6 (1.1%)
- Pat Nevin
-
2 (0.4%)
- David Thompson
- 0 (0%)
- Garth Crooks
-
42 (7.4%)
- Trevor Francis
-
1 (0.2%)
- Glen Hoddle
-
12 (2.1%)
- Michael Owen
-
9 (1.6%)
- Paul Merson
-
19 (3.4%)
- Robbie Savage
-
6 (1.1%)
- Matt Le Tissier
-
10 (1.8%)
- Richard Keys
-
42 (7.4%)
- Roy Keane
-
3 (0.5%)
- Chris Sutton
-
6 (1.1%)
- Adrian Durham
-
8 (1.4%)
- Alan Brazil
-
3 (0.5%)
- Jason Mohammed
-
2 (0.4%)
- Alan SMith
-
5 (0.9%)
- Vassos "bloody" Alexander
- 0 (0%)
- Tony Young
- 0 (0%)
- Tim Sherwood
-
8 (1.4%)
- Craig Burley
-
3 (0.5%)
- Jonathan Pearce
-
1 (0.2%)
- Graeme Le Saux
-
1 (0.2%)
- Gary Neville
-
24 (4.2%)
- Jamie Carragher
-
8 (1.4%)
Total Members Voted: 244