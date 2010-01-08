Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
72 (13%)
Danny Murphy
70 (12.6%)
Darren Gough
2 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
26 (4.7%)
Martin Keown
2 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
11 (2%)
Alan Shearer
4 (0.7%)
Mark Lawrenson
5 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
145 (26.2%)
Jonathan Pearce
6 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
2 (0.4%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
42 (7.6%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.2%)
Glen Hoddle
12 (2.2%)
Michael Owen
9 (1.6%)
Paul Merson
18 (3.2%)
Robbie Savage
5 (0.9%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.8%)
Richard Keys
41 (7.4%)
Roy Keane
3 (0.5%)
Chris Sutton
6 (1.1%)
Adrian Durham
8 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
2 (0.4%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.4%)
Alan SMith
5 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
8 (1.4%)
Craig Burley
3 (0.5%)
Jonathan Pearce
1 (0.2%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
24 (4.3%)
Jamie Carragher
7 (1.3%)

Total Members Voted: 240

Online redwillow

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
To moan about fans coming back, you must have a screw loose
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 11:49:03 AM
To moan about fans coming back, you must have a screw loose

It's obvious why he's bringing it up. Well, it's obvious to me anyway. Put it this way, if Utd had a real chance of winning the league, he wouldn't have tweeted that. In my opinion anyway.
Online Welshred

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
I
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:46:05 AM
I see Gary Neville is being a mischievous manc bellend again. ::) Trying to start the narrative that we'll have only won the league(If we do) because we had an unfair advantage of having fans in the ground for some games. Whereas the oppo didn't.

https://twitter.com/GNev2/status/1330941003864399873


I've got absolutely no idea how you've come to that conclusion
Online Robinred

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
^^
Yup, Im confused too. I thought Manchester and Liverpool were tier 3?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Even with 4k in the ground it's hardly going to affect the atmosphere that much I wouldn't have thought.
