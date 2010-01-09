Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
72 (13.5%)
Danny Murphy
66 (12.4%)
Darren Gough
2 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
24 (4.5%)
Martin Keown
2 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
11 (2.1%)
Alan Shearer
4 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
5 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
143 (26.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.9%)
Pat Nevin
1 (0.2%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
42 (7.9%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.2%)
Glen Hoddle
12 (2.3%)
Michael Owen
8 (1.5%)
Paul Merson
14 (2.6%)
Robbie Savage
4 (0.8%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (1.9%)
Richard Keys
38 (7.1%)
Roy Keane
3 (0.6%)
Chris Sutton
6 (1.1%)
Adrian Durham
7 (1.3%)
Alan Brazil
2 (0.4%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.4%)
Alan SMith
5 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
7 (1.3%)
Craig Burley
3 (0.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
1 (0.2%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
24 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
6 (1.1%)

Total Members Voted: 230

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them

Offline jillc

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6520 on: Yesterday at 10:40:15 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:36:39 PM
Well he certainly fits the criteria for being a bellend, off shagging some other bint while his wife was seriously ill.

And you know this true how exactly?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6521 on: Yesterday at 10:40:19 PM »
Offline Pradan

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6522 on: Yesterday at 11:10:49 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:40:19 PM
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/rio-ferdinand-cheated-wife-least-139933

Wow and to think he came off as such a great guy and husband in that documentary a few years ago.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 02:29:05 AM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 12:34:05 PM
Find it amazing that Rio Ferdinand gets away with any criticism on here.  I genuinely dont know why people think hes a good pundit (quite apart from the fact that hes an absolute arse of a man).  Ineloquent, cliched, barely any insight, charmless, awful to listen to.  What am I missing that everyone else sees?

Does anyone actually think he's good or is it merely that they don't think about him at all, outside of his classic ole's at the wheel line?
Offline Kekule

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 08:40:48 AM »
Very much looking forward to Cascarino claiming that Mane getting a penalty is an insult to Joe Bidens election victory.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 09:29:49 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:40:48 AM
Very much looking forward to Cascarino claiming that Mane getting a penalty is an insult to Joe Bidens election victory.
;D
Online Ziltoid

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6526 on: Today at 11:10:32 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:40:48 AM
Very much looking forward to Cascarino claiming that Mane getting a penalty is an insult to Joe Bidens election victory.

 ;D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6527 on: Today at 11:16:35 AM »
I don't mind Roy Keane. Least he gives an opinion that isn't "neutral".
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6528 on: Today at 11:25:16 AM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:16:35 AM
I don't mind Roy Keane. Least he gives an opinion that isn't "neutral".

Roy Keane is that bloke in the pub who you go out of your way to avoid when he's had a few pints in case you get a dig.
