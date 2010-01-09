Find it amazing that Rio Ferdinand gets away with any criticism on here. I genuinely dont know why people think hes a good pundit (quite apart from the fact that hes an absolute arse of a man). Ineloquent, cliched, barely any insight, charmless, awful to listen to. What am I missing that everyone else sees?



Does anyone actually think he's good or is it merely that they don't think about him at all, outside of his classic ole's at the wheel line?