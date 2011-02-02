Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
70 (13.9%)
Danny Murphy
60 (11.9%)
Darren Gough
2 (0.4%)
Jermain Jenas
22 (4.4%)
Martin Keown
2 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
1 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
11 (2.2%)
Alan Shearer
4 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
4 (0.8%)
Martin Tyler
141 (27.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (1%)
Pat Nevin
1 (0.2%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
39 (7.7%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.2%)
Glen Hoddle
11 (2.2%)
Michael Owen
6 (1.2%)
Paul Merson
12 (2.4%)
Robbie Savage
4 (0.8%)
Matt Le Tissier
10 (2%)
Richard Keys
36 (7.1%)
Roy Keane
3 (0.6%)
Chris Sutton
6 (1.2%)
Adrian Durham
6 (1.2%)
Alan Brazil
2 (0.4%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.4%)
Alan SMith
5 (1%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
7 (1.4%)
Craig Burley
3 (0.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
1 (0.2%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
24 (4.8%)
Jamie Carragher
3 (0.6%)

Total Members Voted: 219

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 551689 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,650
  • feck off
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6440 on: Yesterday at 11:18:18 PM »
are they wrong in what they're saying though, or is it just that they were shit players you have an issue with so they shouldn't have a job in the first place?

Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,650
  • feck off
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6441 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:07:33 PM
Because they study the game and actually work their way up through the pyramid and use their expertise to send a team out to play? If they're shite they don't get jobs/they're fired.

What an absurd comparison  ;D

technical coaches show and teach players how to do things they possibly can't or could never do themselves. but just because they can't or couldn't do it doesn't mean they don't know what do do, or how to do something better.

commentators talk about players doing things they possibly can't or could never do themselves. but just because they can't or couldn't do it doesn't mean they don't know what do do, or how to do something better.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6442 on: Yesterday at 11:33:58 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:27:13 PM
technical coaches show and teach players how to do things they possibly can't or could never do themselves. but just because they can't or couldn't do it doesn't mean they don't know what do do, or how to do something better.

commentators talk about players doing things they possibly can't or could never do themselves. but just because they can't or couldn't do it doesn't mean they don't know what do do, or how to do something better.

I've already said I've no problem with them saying what should have been done. It's how they deliver it though. As if they've never made a mistake themselves before. Very condescending. Do you think a condescending coach lasts a long time in a job?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,650
  • feck off
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6443 on: Yesterday at 11:36:39 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:33:58 PM
I've already said I've no problem with them saying what should have been done. It's how they deliver it though. As if they've never made a mistake themselves before. Very condescending. Do you think a condescending coach lasts a long time in a job?

depends if they're any good at geting results or not I guess.

disclaimer: I can't stand almost 100% of football punditry and don't ever watch it. I also assume all co-commentators are going to be shit and try and tune them out. I'd love a 'no commentary' option with no loss of picture quality on the little football I bother watching these days.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,328
  • Red since '64
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6444 on: Yesterday at 11:40:23 PM »
Well Im with Pistolero all the way. Yes, hes paid to give his opinion, but the constant running down of players every mistake - almost inevitably adding in detail what that player should have done, grates in the extreme, because it more than smacks of arrogance and condescension.

I believe Ive banged the anti-Hinchcliffe drum more than anyone on the site - hes insufferable, pompous and for me the worst commentator; because he dissects almost every breakdown in play by laying into players in a deeply unpleasant, personalised manner. His commentary style is one of almost perpetual exasperation at the ineptitude of players. If it were Cruyff, Pele or Maldini, it would be unacceptable; but if, as I am, youre old enough to remember him playing, it makes it even worse.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6445 on: Yesterday at 11:43:44 PM »
That sums it up perfectly for me. Now I've spent more than enough time discussing Andy Hinchcliffe on a Monday evening, I'm out.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,016
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6446 on: Yesterday at 11:47:28 PM »
There's a video of Johan Cruyff explaining to a player what positions he should've gone into and doing it like he was your favourite uncle without a hint of condescension. Now there was a player and a manager who has evrey right to question someones tactical ability. 

Some of these modern day co comms think they're up on THAT level.  ;D
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 12:13:49 AM »
I've put up at least 157 post on here complaining about Andy Hinchcliffe so I'm glad others are on board. He is absolutely awful and just comes across as a horrible, moaning prick to the point where I'm sure he's the same in everyday life.

Each and every action he comments on is a criticism and a lecture about what should have been done, as if the players are robots that should be able to assess every single situation perfectly every single time. There is a never a focus on what was done right or well, or an analysis of tactics or the flow of the game. Just really basic criticisms that basically amount to a conclusion that a player should have done the opposite to what they did, but in many more pointless, condescending words.

Want an example? There were two similar incidents tonight of Son going through on goal. The first time, he shot early and missed the target. Hinchcliffe said he should have taken the ball on further and took another touch, despite having a defender closing him down. He's got enough pace he said. The next time, Son had his shot blocked. Hinchcliffe's thoughts? He took the ball on too far and should have shot earlier.

It's constantly like this. Player shoots near post and misses? Should have gone across the keeper. He goes across the keeper and misses? Should have gone near post mate. He scores a screamer? Defender should have closed him down better. He plays a through ball to get an assist? Defender should have let him have it and gone with the run instead.

Then there are the ridiculous comments like when a corner is cleared at the near post. Hinchcliffe will go on a 5 minute tirade about how the taker has to clear the near post, like nobody else would have that insight or like the taker deliberately aimed it on the head of the first defender. Player gets beaten on the inside? You've got to show him on the outside! Player misses the target? You've got to hit the target!

Bellend.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:51 AM by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 