Poll

2018 - Who is worst? Fill yer boots (In no order apart from when nominated)

Danny Mills
183 (13.6%)
Danny Murphy
139 (10.4%)
Darren Gough
7 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
52 (3.9%)
Martin Keown
13 (1%)
Phil McNulty
3 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
81 (6%)
Alan Shearer
28 (2.1%)
Mark Lawrenson
26 (1.9%)
Martin Tyler
184 (13.7%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (0.7%)
Pat Nevin
4 (0.3%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
91 (6.8%)
Trevor Francis
10 (0.7%)
Glen Hoddle
27 (2%)
Michael Owen
54 (4%)
Paul Merson
75 (5.6%)
Robbie Savage
39 (2.9%)
Matt Le Tissier
18 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
98 (7.3%)
Roy Keane
10 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
21 (1.6%)
Adrian Durham
37 (2.8%)
Alan Brazil
23 (1.7%)
Jason Mohammed
12 (0.9%)
Alan SMith
15 (1.1%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
5 (0.4%)
Tony Young
1 (0.1%)
Tim Sherwood
27 (2%)
Craig Burley
22 (1.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
11 (0.8%)
Graeme 'I hate Liverpool' Le Saux
17 (1.3%)

Total Members Voted: 617

Offline Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5800 on: Yesterday at 10:51:36 PM »
Thankful Tyler wasn't on NBC Sports here in the States today but every now and then he's on one of our games. Saw some people complaining about him on Twitter today.

How he still has a job is beyond me. Just an empty sack of nothingness that man. Offers nothing.
Logged




Offline Kekule

  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5801 on: Yesterday at 11:14:42 PM »
He was likening todays result to an FA Cup semi final 20 odd years ago when Manchester United beat Arsenal. He said it gave United the momentum to go on and beat Arsenal to the Championship, that may well have been the case.  The difference then was that they were both still in a tight title race for that season which only had a handful of games left. United won by 1 point.

Tyler seemed to be implying that, despite a 20 point gap and us having already won the league with several games remaining, weve somehow handed the initiative back to them in a season that has yet to start, and indeed has no start date. Weird.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 12:06:51 AM »
Tyler is shit because he's shit, not because of his age.
Logged


Online WEST HAM PAUL

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 03:25:36 AM »
It was pointed out today on TV here in Australia that when Arsenal confirmed the league in 1998 very next game they lost 4-0 to Man Utd

Till 2006 Arsenal has a great team they didnt suddenly go shit and it was at the beginning of Wengers era ( the good part )
Logged
 






Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 03:38:12 AM »
I remember us beating Arsenal 4-0 after they had won the title in 97/98[Arsenal clinched the title beating Everton 4-0 ;D even Tony Adams was on the scoresheet that say :o] Owen missed a penalty too. i think we gave Arsenal the guard of honour that night, Arsenal had a total of 78 points that season too.
Logged
