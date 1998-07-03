He was likening todays result to an FA Cup semi final 20 odd years ago when Manchester United beat Arsenal. He said it gave United the momentum to go on and beat Arsenal to the Championship, that may well have been the case. The difference then was that they were both still in a tight title race for that season which only had a handful of games left. United won by 1 point.



Tyler seemed to be implying that, despite a 20 point gap and us having already won the league with several games remaining, weve somehow handed the initiative back to them in a season that has yet to start, and indeed has no start date. Weird.