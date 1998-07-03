Poll

2018 - Who is worst? Fill yer boots (In no order apart from when nominated)

Danny Mills
183 (13.6%)
Danny Murphy
139 (10.4%)
Darren Gough
7 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
52 (3.9%)
Martin Keown
13 (1%)
Phil McNulty
3 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
81 (6%)
Alan Shearer
28 (2.1%)
Mark Lawrenson
26 (1.9%)
Martin Tyler
184 (13.7%)
Jonathan Pearce
9 (0.7%)
Pat Nevin
4 (0.3%)
David Thompson
0 (0%)
Garth Crooks
91 (6.8%)
Trevor Francis
10 (0.7%)
Glen Hoddle
27 (2%)
Michael Owen
54 (4%)
Paul Merson
75 (5.6%)
Robbie Savage
39 (2.9%)
Matt Le Tissier
18 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
98 (7.3%)
Roy Keane
10 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
21 (1.6%)
Adrian Durham
37 (2.8%)
Alan Brazil
23 (1.7%)
Jason Mohammed
12 (0.9%)
Alan SMith
15 (1.1%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
5 (0.4%)
Tony Young
1 (0.1%)
Tim Sherwood
27 (2%)
Craig Burley
22 (1.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
11 (0.8%)
Graeme 'I hate Liverpool' Le Saux
17 (1.3%)

Total Members Voted: 617

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 09:03:19 AM
Quote from: Andar on June 30, 2020, 07:35:03 AM
'Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfielder, probably, in the world, and hes clapping his hands and giving a guard of honour to players who cant even lace his boots,

This is an ex Liverpool player and boyhood fan apparently.

So out of order.


What a weird thing to say. Why is he so bitter?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 09:54:35 AM
Extenuating circumstances to be fair, with De Bruyne being so much better than our mugs.

John Terry clapping Dong Fanzhou onto the pitch at Old Trafford in 2007 was fine though. Just two great professionals sharing some mutual respect.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 09:58:57 AM
Danny Murphy probably went through the same sort of thing when he was being clapped onto the pitch by guys like Mark Pembridge and Gareth Whalley
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 10:06:11 AM
I think it's a load of nonsense!...  Liverpool are the best team, probably in the world, and they're taking shit from an ex-player who, in his prime, couldn't lace their boots.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 10:16:55 AM
Quote from: Andar on June 30, 2020, 07:35:03 AM
'Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfielder, probably, in the world, and hes clapping his hands and giving a guard of honour to players who cant even lace his boots,

This is an ex Liverpool player and boyhood fan apparently.

So out of order.

I wish Murphy would get the clap.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 10:18:12 AM
Kevin is a one of us, in his heart of hearts he's patting each and everyone one of the lads on their back.  ;D
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 10:25:50 AM
Quote from: Andar on June 30, 2020, 07:35:03 AM
'Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfielder, probably, in the world, and hes clapping his hands and giving a guard of honour to players who cant even lace his boots,

This is an ex Liverpool player and boyhood fan apparently.

So out of order.

Bitter because Rafa knew he wasnt good enough for us and sold him. Has been bad mouthing us ever since.

That and he's a baldy tory twat
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 10:33:41 AM
Quote from: Kekule on June 30, 2020, 10:06:11 AM
I think it's a load of nonsense!...  Liverpool are the best team, probably in the world, and they're taking shit from an ex-player who, in his prime, couldn't lace their boots.
Spot on!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 10:43:12 AM
I posted this in the racism thread, but feel it's worth posting in here too


This has been highlighted on here quite a few times now

Football commentators must address racial 'bias' says PFA
By Laura Scott

BBC Sport

There is "evident bias" in some football commentary relating to the skin tone of players, according to a new study.

In 80 televised games analysed across four European leagues, including the Premier League, players with a lighter skin tone were praised more often for their intelligence and work ethic.

Meanwhile, those with darker skin tones were "significantly" more likely to be "reduced to their physical characteristics or athletic ability", such as their pace and power.

The research, conducted by Danish firm RunRepeat in association with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), concluded that the findings showed "bias from commentators".

"The continuous praise for players with lighter skin tone for their skill level, leadership and cognitive abilities combined with the continuous criticism for players with darker skin tone is likely to influence the perception of the soccer watching public," said the researchers.

PFA equalities executive Jason Lee told BBC Sport: "It was always important to collate information rather than just speaking about the fact we believe there is unconscious bias within sport, and across society really.

"If you're describing two types of players, one is white and one is black, and they are both doing exactly the same thing and yet for the black player you are picking up on the negative side of it and for the white player it's the positive side, what I mean by that is a black player will be perceived as having pace and power and aggression, and a white player will have ingenuity and creativity and determination, different traits, when it could be the reverse."

This research comes amid pressure for the football industry to take clear steps to improving equality of opportunity and eliminating racial bias.

Lee added: "I think it's damaging in the long term because when players leave their playing career and they go into coaching or managing, or want to be seen in a more positive light, people will have already built up this perception because for 10 or 20 years all you've heard of is that person is quick, powerful and aggressive, and you've not heard they are actually intellectual, articulate and [have] a quite different set of skills."

How the research worked
The Racial Bias in Football Commentary study was based on English language live television commentary from 80 games during the 2019-20 season, split evenly between Italy's Serie A, France's Ligue 1, Spain's La Liga and the Premier League.

2,074 statements were analysed, which related to 643 unique players.

Rather than categorise players by race, they were coded according to their skin tone, using the database from the Football Manager 2020 video game.

Players were given a score from one to 20 according to skin tone and then designated as either "players with lighter skin tone" or "players with darker skin tone".

Comments were categorised as being positive or negative, and opinions were analysed rather than statements of fact, which were used as the control group to see if bias was evident.

Key findings
The study found that commentators were "6.59 times more likely to comment on the strength of a player with darker skin tone" and "3.38 times more likely to comment on the speed of a player with darker skin tone" than lighter-skinned players.

In relation to intelligence and work ethic, more than 60% of praise was aimed at players with a lighter skin tone.

There was also certain attributes that were brought up more often for those with darker skin tones, including form.

But the researchers found that "differences are most stark when commentators are discussing physical characteristics/athletic abilities".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53226508
« Reply #5769 on: June 30, 2020, 11:08:44 AM »
Can Rob have his name changed back to normal please?

It's leaving a big gap between threads when he's the last poster and makes the forum look shite, thanks ;D
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 11:15:15 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on June 30, 2020, 11:08:44 AM
Can Rob have his name changed back to normal please?

It's leaving a big gap between threads when he's the last poster and makes the forum look shite, thanks ;D

Robs been making the forum look shite since 2003, I wouldnt worry about it now.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 11:17:54 AM
Dont know who she is, but the woman on SSN at the minute is talking some right shite.

And for once its not Sue Smith.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 11:34:27 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 30, 2020, 11:15:15 AM
Robs been making the forum look shite since 2003, I wouldnt worry about it now.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 11:44:35 AM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on June 30, 2020, 10:43:12 AM
I posted this in the racism thread, but feel it's worth posting in here too


This has been highlighted on here quite a few times now

Football commentators must address racial 'bias' says PFA
By Laura Scott

BBC Sport

There is "evident bias" in some football commentary relating to the skin tone of players, according to a new study.

In 80 televised games analysed across four European leagues, including the Premier League, players with a lighter skin tone were praised more often for their intelligence and work ethic.

Meanwhile, those with darker skin tones were "significantly" more likely to be "reduced to their physical characteristics or athletic ability", such as their pace and power.

The research, conducted by Danish firm RunRepeat in association with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), concluded that the findings showed "bias from commentators".

"The continuous praise for players with lighter skin tone for their skill level, leadership and cognitive abilities combined with the continuous criticism for players with darker skin tone is likely to influence the perception of the soccer watching public," said the researchers.

PFA equalities executive Jason Lee told BBC Sport: "It was always important to collate information rather than just speaking about the fact we believe there is unconscious bias within sport, and across society really.

"If you're describing two types of players, one is white and one is black, and they are both doing exactly the same thing and yet for the black player you are picking up on the negative side of it and for the white player it's the positive side, what I mean by that is a black player will be perceived as having pace and power and aggression, and a white player will have ingenuity and creativity and determination, different traits, when it could be the reverse."

This research comes amid pressure for the football industry to take clear steps to improving equality of opportunity and eliminating racial bias.

Lee added: "I think it's damaging in the long term because when players leave their playing career and they go into coaching or managing, or want to be seen in a more positive light, people will have already built up this perception because for 10 or 20 years all you've heard of is that person is quick, powerful and aggressive, and you've not heard they are actually intellectual, articulate and [have] a quite different set of skills."

How the research worked
The Racial Bias in Football Commentary study was based on English language live television commentary from 80 games during the 2019-20 season, split evenly between Italy's Serie A, France's Ligue 1, Spain's La Liga and the Premier League.

2,074 statements were analysed, which related to 643 unique players.

Rather than categorise players by race, they were coded according to their skin tone, using the database from the Football Manager 2020 video game.

Players were given a score from one to 20 according to skin tone and then designated as either "players with lighter skin tone" or "players with darker skin tone".

Comments were categorised as being positive or negative, and opinions were analysed rather than statements of fact, which were used as the control group to see if bias was evident.

Key findings
The study found that commentators were "6.59 times more likely to comment on the strength of a player with darker skin tone" and "3.38 times more likely to comment on the speed of a player with darker skin tone" than lighter-skinned players.

In relation to intelligence and work ethic, more than 60% of praise was aimed at players with a lighter skin tone.

There was also certain attributes that were brought up more often for those with darker skin tones, including form.

But the researchers found that "differences are most stark when commentators are discussing physical characteristics/athletic abilities".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53226508


I saw about this and wonder if it goes much deeper than that. Are the commentators describing the players in those ways because those players have been taught to play in those ways since they were kids due to bias in coaching?

kind of a symptom rather than a cause thing.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 03:11:05 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on June 30, 2020, 11:08:44 AM
Can Rob have his name changed back to normal please?

It's leaving a big gap between threads when he's the last poster and makes the forum look shite, thanks ;D

Rob name should be changed to 2-4-6-8 Motorway. ;D
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
June 30, 2020, 03:18:42 PM
Quote from: Statto Red on June 30, 2020, 03:11:05 PM
Rob name should be changed to 2-4-6-8 Motorway. ;D

Long Distance Clara (for all you Pigeon Street fans out there).
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 10:46:41 PM
I always enjoy listening to Ally McCoist. He was brilliant when someone asked him about our title win. He said if anyone wants to put an asterix next to our name, they may aswell put 2 there. 1 to show the title win was different to any other, and the other to remind people just how far ahead and better we are than the rest of the league.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Yesterday at 11:36:08 PM
Quote from: Andar on June 30, 2020, 07:35:03 AM
'Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfielder, probably, in the world, and hes clapping his hands and giving a guard of honour to players who cant even lace his boots,

This is an ex Liverpool player and boyhood fan apparently.

So out of order.


What a vile piece of shit he is
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 01:32:25 PM
Can we not get the voting updated for 2020. There are new breed of twats to cast our disdain upon!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 01:34:37 PM
Bravery would be another such example a term only reserved for london based Mingland players such as john terry and scott parker.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 01:39:26 PM
Micah Richards needs putting on the list. We're going to have to put up with him tonight aswell.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 01:43:04 PM
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:32:25 PM
Can we not get the voting updated for 2020. There are new breed of twats to cast our disdain upon!

Better yet, close this poll and thread, declaring a 'winner' and starting an entirely new poll for this new generation of fuckwitted know-nothing loudmouths.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 01:56:05 PM
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:46:41 PM
I always enjoy listening to Ally McCoist. He was brilliant when someone asked him about our title win. He said if anyone wants to put an asterix next to our name, they may aswell put 2 there. 1 to show the title win was different to any other, and the other to remind people just how far ahead and better we are than the rest of the league.
Ally's a top quality pundit, love listening to him!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 02:54:02 PM
carragher
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 05:02:19 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:43:04 PM
Better yet, close this poll and thread, declaring a 'winner' and starting an entirely new poll for this new generation of fuckwitted know-nothing loudmouths.
And please can we have 5 votes, as its harder leaving people out than selecting them.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 05:16:59 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:39:26 PM
Micah Richards needs putting on the list. We're going to have to put up with him tonight aswell.

How the holy fuck did he get a role as a pundit?
He must have nudes of Jenas and Lineker.


Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Today at 05:20:34 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:39:26 PM
Micah Richards needs putting on the list. We're going to have to put up with him tonight aswell.
Actually dont mind him that much :-\
