« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1158 1159 1160 1161 1162 [1163]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 3036844 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46480 on: January 15, 2025, 01:22:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva on January 15, 2025, 01:18:26 pm
Cheers bud
I think my snoring (when I do) is due to my neck area. If I put on a bit of weight around there its definitely more noticeable. Also think if you can find a way of keeping your neck off your chest when you sleep it helps keep the airway open more and lessens the chance to snore.
flab around the neck is absolutely the biggest factor in snoring.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,364
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46481 on: January 15, 2025, 01:22:45 pm »
Brought a couple of packs of halls smoothers lozenges earlier, cough has dissipated for now after sucking on a couple of the lozenges.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,344
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46482 on: January 15, 2025, 01:33:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 15, 2025, 01:22:11 pm
flab around the neck is absolutely the biggest factor in snoring.

My son loves to tell me I have a neck like Thanos (Ill let you Google that Sam).
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46483 on: January 15, 2025, 01:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 15, 2025, 01:33:45 pm
My son loves to tell me I have a neck like Thanos (Ill let you Google that Sam).
I had to, you strong-chinned bastard.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,113
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46484 on: January 15, 2025, 02:39:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 15, 2025, 01:22:11 pm
flab around the neck is absolutely the biggest factor in snoring.

Yeah its deffo worse when I put weight on, need to drop 3 stone cos I'm a fat c*nt
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46485 on: Yesterday at 12:31:48 am »
Cheap toilet paper. It's usually so thin it will cut you a new arsehole, plus the first bit is so hard to unstick you waste a 1/3rd of the role to get to the first full sheet.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,973
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46486 on: Yesterday at 12:33:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 15, 2025, 01:33:45 pm
My son loves to tell me I have a neck like Thanos (Ill let you Google that Sam).


Purple?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,113
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46487 on: Yesterday at 08:21:01 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:31:48 am
Cheap toilet paper. It's usually so thin it will cut you a new arsehole, plus the first bit is so hard to unstick you waste a 1/3rd of the role to get to the first full sheet.



Motorway services use that stuff, I pull three or four times more off a roll than I'd do if it was decent stuff, wad it up nice and thick so I don't end up going through it.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,595
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46488 on: Yesterday at 10:44:25 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:21:01 am
Motorway services use that stuff, I pull three or four times more off a roll than I'd do if it was decent stuff, wad it up nice and thick so I don't end up going through it.

You're the one that leaves bangers and mash then.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,456
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46489 on: Yesterday at 10:45:34 am »
Quote from: duvva on January 15, 2025, 01:18:26 pm
Cheers bud
I think my snoring (when I do) is due to my neck area. If I put on a bit of weight around there its definitely more noticeable. Also think if you can find a way of keeping your neck off your chest when you sleep it helps keep the airway open more and lessens the chance to snore.

We'll start referring to you as Chiesa, more duvva to luvva.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,113
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46490 on: Yesterday at 12:03:06 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:44:25 am
You're the one that leaves bangers and mash then.

Always flush properly ;D
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46491 on: Yesterday at 12:14:15 pm »
Fuck sake an extra £200 for luggage!!  Do they expect people to wear what they travel in for 2wks???
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,428
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46492 on: Yesterday at 12:38:38 pm »
These sort of earrings:

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46493 on: Yesterday at 12:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:38:38 pm
These sort of earrings:



Fucking hell Nobby, Im eating my dinner! (yeah they're awful)
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,973
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46494 on: Yesterday at 02:23:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:21:01 am
Motorway services use that stuff, I pull three or four times more off a roll than I'd do if it was decent stuff, wad it up nice and thick so I don't end up going through it.

Use the soldier trick: one piece of paper wrapped round your finger and shove it up ya hoop.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46495 on: Yesterday at 06:29:34 pm »
Mr Slippers is eating peanuts.

Kill me now.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,181
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46496 on: Yesterday at 07:23:12 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:31:48 am
Cheap toilet paper. It's usually so thin it will cut you a new arsehole, plus the first bit is so hard to unstick you waste a 1/3rd of the role to get to the first full sheet.


Or that other cheap stuff you could only get during covid. The layer thats in ya hand slides up ya back and the other one just stops like ya arsehole has a suction cup inserted. You need 3 hands to get the other piece out
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,673
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46497 on: Yesterday at 08:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 07:23:12 pm
Or that other cheap stuff you could only get during covid. The layer thats in ya hand slides up ya back and the other one just stops like ya arsehole has a suction cup inserted. You need 3 hands to get the other piece out
;D
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,170
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46498 on: Yesterday at 08:27:42 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:44:25 am
You're the one that leaves bangers and mash then.

I drove up the country on Tuesday from Hertfordshire to Fife. The state of the facilities at Knutsford was an absolute disgrace, with wads of bog roll stuffed in some and plenty of other cubicles being post-modern art installations making commentary on the general shitness of life these days... and no hot water to be had (and somehow about 4 people at Greggs had no idea how to queue, just stood in some sort of zombie trance between the chillers and the counter).

By contrast, Gretna services were clean and fully working. You could elope in one of those cubicles.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,113
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46499 on: Yesterday at 09:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:27:42 pm
I drove up the country on Tuesday from Hertfordshire to Fife. The state of the facilities at Knutsford was an absolute disgrace, with wads of bog roll stuffed in some and plenty of other cubicles being post-modern art installations making commentary on the general shitness of life these days... and no hot water to be had (and somehow about 4 people at Greggs had no idea how to queue, just stood in some sort of zombie trance between the chillers and the counter).

By contrast, Gretna services were clean and fully working. You could elope in one of those cubicles.

The general public are fucking animals, it was lovely during covid not having to share the services.

Tebay is the nicest, but can't park the wagon as all the car driving pricks park in the lorry bays.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,595
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46500 on: Today at 01:02:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:23:41 pm
The general public are fucking animals, it was lovely during covid not having to share the services.

Tebay is the nicest, but can't park the wagon as all the car driving pricks park in the lorry bays.

You've got Lymm to yourselves, isn't that enough?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,113
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46501 on: Today at 01:15:09 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:02:16 pm
You've got Lymm to yourselves, isn't that enough?

Not much use when you're driving to Scotland and need a shit though  ;)

The Tebay owners are building a new services off the M56 at the A555 junction I believe
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,595
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46502 on: Today at 03:15:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:15:09 pm
Not much use when you're driving to Scotland and need a shit though  ;)

The Tebay owners are building a new services off the M56 at the A555 junction I believe

Would that make it 6 services (well, 5 and a truckstop) in about 50 miles between Charnock Richard and Keele? Stafford isn't much further south as well. How many shits do people need? And everybody with any sense going southbound waits until Norton Canes on the toll anyway.

Another one: Outlook doesn't have a snooze function. I want to disappear an email until I need it again like I can in gmail.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,113
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46503 on: Today at 04:23:04 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:15:45 pm
Would that make it 6 services (well, 5 and a truckstop) in about 50 miles between Charnock Richard and Keele? Stafford isn't much further south as well. How many shits do people need? And everybody with any sense going southbound waits until Norton Canes on the toll anyway.

Another one: Outlook doesn't have a snooze function. I want to disappear an email until I need it again like I can in gmail.

Lymm is 2 mins from the depot, so don't go there, we're not supposed to use Knutsford as its no HGVs, Sandbach is crap, Keele and Stafford are OK, Hilton Park is minging and we're not allowed to use the Toll anymore, its about £11 and no quicker than the M6. 

If I'm going South, I'll aim to stop at Corley for a break if heading to Rugby, or Warwick if going to Reading. Scotland, I try to get to Hamilton, need to stop there for the 4.5hr driving break, but might stop at Southwaite.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,095
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46504 on: Today at 04:49:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:23:04 pm
Sandbach is crap, Keele and Stafford are OK, Hilton Park is minging...


For cross-cultural clarity, quantify the difference between "crap" and "minging...", please... ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,113
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46505 on: Today at 05:21:45 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:49:54 pm
For cross-cultural clarity, quantify the difference between "crap" and "minging...", please... ;D

Sandbach is not enough parking and its awkward to park in and you have to walk across the car park, usually full of fucking idiots. Hilton Park South is just a dirty horrible place, pot holes all over the place, bogs upstairs, looks a dump.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,170
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46506 on: Today at 05:22:42 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:49:54 pm
For cross-cultural clarity, quantify the difference between "crap" and "minging...", please... ;D

Crap just means generally bad, minging means disgusting or revolting.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,344
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46507 on: Today at 05:24:22 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:49:54 pm
For cross-cultural clarity, quantify the difference between "crap" and "minging...", please... ;D

After Rob had a crap, the toilets in Hilton Park South services were minging
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,095
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46508 on: Today at 05:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:24:22 pm
After Rob had a crap, the toilets in Hilton Park South services were minging

Bangers and mash, as it were... ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,238
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46509 on: Today at 05:33:41 pm »
Minging was originally a Scots term that has transfered to English generally. The Scots come up with some very colourful invenctive, the absolute cockwombles
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 1158 1159 1160 1161 1162 [1163]   Go Up
« previous next »
 