Having health anxiety. People think its hilarious, "oh you fookin hypochondriac, get on with it", but it can be horrible.



I've had a pressure in my head/headache since the 28th December which comes and goes for most of the day. I have convinced myself its a brain tumour and have been Googling symptoms relentlessly. My GP and the doctor at the walk in centre both said its likely tension headaches and had me doing all sorts of tests, shining lights in my eyes, having me stand on one leg, all the palaver. I even had an eye test and they had a good look behind my eyes. But still, I am convinced they have missed something.



I can relate to this, especially now I'm older. When I was younger all my anxiety was around my mental health rather than physical, even though I suffered a lot of physical psychosomatic issues too. For instance, I had so many investigations on stomach issues, but they were all brought on by my mental state. Things like an ulcer and Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Those things have cleared up now I am far more at peace with myself psychologically.However, I do find myself being a lot more anxious over my physical health now. In the past year I've had myself down as suffering with throat and lung cancer. My chest hasn't been the same since I had COVID twice, but my mind has decided I've got something serious wrong rather than maybe long COVID.Oh, and freckles becoming more prominent on my face in summer was, of course, melanoma, according to my mind.You've been more sensible and wise than me, though. At least you've got things checked out. I haven't, but should do. My anxiety over my chest saw me breathing rather weirdly, which saw me feeling worse and fearing what my mind was telling me was really true. I had to get a grip of that with some mindfulness, and my chest improved a fair bit in response.To be honest, I don't know what's real and what's psychosomatic now. I really should get a physical MOT but getting appointments at my GP is like going through an SAS obstacle course, so I keep putting it off. Maybe I'm also afraid of them finding something too.Anyway, you've done the right thing. You've got yourself checked. I suppose health anxiety is somewhat normal as we age. Maybe we have to learn to make room for it. But getting things checked out is crucial I think, even if I'm a dickhead who doesn't take his own advice.Take care of yourself.