« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1155 1156 1157 1158 1159 [1160]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 3010280 times)

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46360 on: Yesterday at 01:35:23 pm »
Having health anxiety. People think its hilarious, "oh you fookin hypochondriac, get on with it", but it can be horrible.

I've had a pressure in my head/headache since the 28th December which comes and goes for most of the day. I have convinced myself its a brain tumour and have been Googling symptoms relentlessly. My GP and the doctor at the walk in centre both said its likely tension headaches and had me doing all sorts of tests, shining lights in my eyes, having me stand on one leg, all the palaver. I even had an eye test and they had a good look behind my eyes. But still, I am convinced they have missed something.  :-\
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46361 on: Yesterday at 02:10:24 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 01:35:23 pm
Having health anxiety. People think its hilarious, "oh you fookin hypochondriac, get on with it", but it can be horrible.

I've had a pressure in my head/headache since the 28th December which comes and goes for most of the day. I have convinced myself its a brain tumour and have been Googling symptoms relentlessly. My GP and the doctor at the walk in centre both said its likely tension headaches and had me doing all sorts of tests, shining lights in my eyes, having me stand on one leg, all the palaver. I even had an eye test and they had a good look behind my eyes. But still, I am convinced they have missed something.  :-\

Its horrible, and your body makes it worse by becoming anxious which increases heart palpitations etc

Hope you get sorted mate, best of luck
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46362 on: Yesterday at 02:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 02:10:24 pm
Its horrible, and your body makes it worse by becoming anxious which increases heart palpitations etc

Hope you get sorted mate, best of luck

Cheers mate, nice one :)
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,699
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46363 on: Yesterday at 03:02:17 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 01:35:23 pm
Having health anxiety. People think its hilarious, "oh you fookin hypochondriac, get on with it", but it can be horrible.

I've had a pressure in my head/headache since the 28th December which comes and goes for most of the day. I have convinced myself its a brain tumour and have been Googling symptoms relentlessly. My GP and the doctor at the walk in centre both said its likely tension headaches and had me doing all sorts of tests, shining lights in my eyes, having me stand on one leg, all the palaver. I even had an eye test and they had a good look behind my eyes. But still, I am convinced they have missed something.  :-\

I used to be like that, but it was when I was anxious and depressed and everything I had was the start of cancer in my mind. Since I got myself sorted, I've stopped worrying and now see things for what they are, like it's a nail fungus, not a melanoma. So, do you have anxiety issues in general?
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46364 on: Yesterday at 03:04:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:02:17 pm
I used to be like that, but it was when I was anxious and depressed and everything I had was the start of cancer in my mind. Since I got myself sorted, I've stopped worrying and now see things for what they are, like it's a nail fungus, not a melanoma. So, do you have anxiety issues in general?

Can I ask what you mean by get sorted ?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,699
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46365 on: Yesterday at 04:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 03:04:24 pm
Can I ask what you mean by get sorted ?

Went for therapy, did CBT, changed a few things in my life, read The Hidden Chimp by Steve Peters and actioned suggestions, went when Andys Man Club came into work and spoke to a few people - also cut a lot of negative shite out of my life.

I'm a moaning twat on here, but in real life I'm back to being a more positive, happier person. I like who I am.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46366 on: Yesterday at 04:46:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:04:10 pm
Went for therapy, did CBT, changed a few things in my life, read The Hidden Chimp by Steve Peters and actioned suggestions, went when Andys Man Club came into work and spoke to a few people - also cut a lot of negative shite out of my life.

I'm a moaning twat on here, but in real life I'm back to being a more positive, happier person. I like who I am.

Thats excellent, glad it worked
I have read that book and it helped me realise why stuff happens but not to stop it happening.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,338
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46367 on: Yesterday at 07:03:53 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 01:35:23 pm
Having health anxiety. People think its hilarious, "oh you fookin hypochondriac, get on with it", but it can be horrible.

I've had a pressure in my head/headache since the 28th December which comes and goes for most of the day. I have convinced myself its a brain tumour and have been Googling symptoms relentlessly. My GP and the doctor at the walk in centre both said its likely tension headaches and had me doing all sorts of tests, shining lights in my eyes, having me stand on one leg, all the palaver. I even had an eye test and they had a good look behind my eyes. But still, I am convinced they have missed something.  :-\
I can relate to this, especially now I'm older. When I was younger all my anxiety was around my mental health rather than physical, even though I suffered a lot of physical psychosomatic issues too. For instance, I had so many investigations on stomach issues, but they were all brought on by my mental state. Things like an ulcer and Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Those things have  cleared up now I am far more at peace with myself psychologically.

However, I do find myself being a lot more anxious over my physical health now. In the past year I've had myself down as suffering with throat and lung cancer. My chest hasn't been the same since I had COVID twice, but my mind has decided I've got something serious wrong rather than maybe long COVID.

Oh, and freckles becoming more prominent on my face in summer was, of course, melanoma, according to my mind.

You've been more sensible and wise than me, though. At least you've got things checked out. I haven't, but should do. My anxiety over my chest saw me breathing rather weirdly, which saw me feeling worse and fearing what my mind was telling me was really true. I had to get a grip of that with some mindfulness, and my chest improved a fair bit in response.

To be honest, I don't know what's real and what's psychosomatic now. I really should get a physical MOT but getting appointments at my GP is like going through an SAS obstacle course, so I keep putting it off. Maybe I'm also afraid of them finding something too.

Anyway, you've done the right thing. You've got yourself checked. I suppose health anxiety is somewhat normal as we age. Maybe we have to learn to make room for it. But getting things checked out is crucial I think, even if I'm a dickhead who doesn't take his own advice.

Take care of yourself.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:05:58 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46368 on: Yesterday at 07:44:08 pm »
No matter how well I budget or try to cut back and no matter how many extra hours I try to work I never seem to have enough money to cover the essentials never mind for extras or to save 😕

Logged

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46369 on: Today at 08:40:24 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:02:17 pm
I used to be like that, but it was when I was anxious and depressed and everything I had was the start of cancer in my mind. Since I got myself sorted, I've stopped worrying and now see things for what they are, like it's a nail fungus, not a melanoma. So, do you have anxiety issues in general?

Cheers Rob, I would say I am a worrier, so that could be classed as anxiety issues.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46370 on: Today at 08:43:28 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:03:53 pm
I can relate to this, especially now I'm older. When I was younger all my anxiety was around my mental health rather than physical, even though I suffered a lot of physical psychosomatic issues too. For instance, I had so many investigations on stomach issues, but they were all brought on by my mental state. Things like an ulcer and Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Those things have  cleared up now I am far more at peace with myself psychologically.

However, I do find myself being a lot more anxious over my physical health now. In the past year I've had myself down as suffering with throat and lung cancer. My chest hasn't been the same since I had COVID twice, but my mind has decided I've got something serious wrong rather than maybe long COVID.

Oh, and freckles becoming more prominent on my face in summer was, of course, melanoma, according to my mind.

You've been more sensible and wise than me, though. At least you've got things checked out. I haven't, but should do. My anxiety over my chest saw me breathing rather weirdly, which saw me feeling worse and fearing what my mind was telling me was really true. I had to get a grip of that with some mindfulness, and my chest improved a fair bit in response.

To be honest, I don't know what's real and what's psychosomatic now. I really should get a physical MOT but getting appointments at my GP is like going through an SAS obstacle course, so I keep putting it off. Maybe I'm also afraid of them finding something too.

Anyway, you've done the right thing. You've got yourself checked. I suppose health anxiety is somewhat normal as we age. Maybe we have to learn to make room for it. But getting things checked out is crucial I think, even if I'm a dickhead who doesn't take his own advice.

Take care of yourself.

Cheers SoS, sounds exactly like myself to be honest. I even keep a healthy diary thing and since 2021 I have thought I've had everything from bowel cancer, skin cancer, heart disease, all kinds. With me, I seek the reassurance, off doctors, friends, the internet, but then when a doctor gives me the ok, I start thinking they have missed something. Its frustrating but fascinating as well.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46371 on: Today at 08:45:21 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:44:08 pm
No matter how well I budget or try to cut back and no matter how many extra hours I try to work I never seem to have enough money to cover the essentials never mind for extras or to save 😕



Horrible that Debs, so many people are in the same boat. People I work with, full-time jobs in the civil service, no kids, but they are literally living payday to payday, and the last few days before wages go in you hear people say they have pennies left in their bank. Its not right is it.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."
Pages: 1 ... 1155 1156 1157 1158 1159 [1160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 