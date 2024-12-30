Yeah cheers mate, hopefully it was just a small flare up and will go in a day or so. Were here for nearly 3 weeks so wont rush it and ruin the entire trip.Hes doing great mate. Clearly a lot of the Spanish / French / Swiss towns weve done on our trip dont see bulldogs often as hes got so many looks and comments. Barcelona being the most, could hardly walk down Rambla with him without being stopped every 10m.He takes it all in his stride but do wonder what goes through his mind going from UK, to south of Spain to freezing temps and deep snow