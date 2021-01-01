« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46240 on: Yesterday at 11:04:31 am
Haha thats funny (sorry!). Hes done you like a kipper there. :D
Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46241 on: Yesterday at 10:56:19 am
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Yesterday at 10:56:19 am
hang on, how come only he got something for helping?

Because in her head using a drill is more complex than trying to figure out her phone, besides, she washed a pair of my jeans once in 1997 and probably still thinks I owe her!
Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46242 on: Yesterday at 11:10:46 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:04:31 am
Haha thats funny (sorry!). Hes done you like a kipper there. :D

:D he has to be fair
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46243 on: Yesterday at 06:11:43 pm
why TF do ppl on tv continue to tell us every bloody day that X was "formerly known as Twitter".

we KNOW!!!!!   just call it "X" ffs. 

or if you actually really truly believe there's still somebody in the English-speaking world who won't understand - say "social media site X".


Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46244 on: Yesterday at 09:18:52 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:39:12 am
Christmas shopping, particularly food shopping, the shops are only shut for one day & you'd be thinking it's the end of the world the way everyone goes about their shop, & traffic is a nightmare with roads snarled up with those going to the supermarket. :butt

Don't go shopping on Christmas eve then.  Nothing to hannoy you.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46245 on: Yesterday at 10:35:20 pm
My youngest being sick at Christmas. He's basically spent the last two days asleep in bed.

He's not at deaths door mind, after me getting him his advent calendars, he beckoned me close, put his mouth to my ear and lovingly said "right fuck off now"
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46246 on: Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm
He should have ended it with an awoooga, ye fat bastard the ungrateful rotter.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46247 on: Yesterday at 10:44:09 pm
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm
He should have ended it with an awoooga, ye fat bastard the ungrateful rotter.

Fat bastard will be tomorrow ;D
Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46248 on: Today at 01:01:38 am
Santa just turned up at my house.

The fat lazy c*nt has just left all the kids presents upstairs hidden in all sorts of cupboards and left me and the missus to sort it all.

Fucking wanker.
Online red-nosed reign-debs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46249 on: Today at 12:58:04 pm
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 01:01:38 am
Santa just turned up at my house.

The fat lazy c*nt has just left all the kids presents upstairs hidden in all sorts of cupboards and left me and the missus to sort it all.

Fucking wanker.

😂😂😂😂😂😂
Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46250 on: Today at 01:57:37 pm
She decided at 8pm last night she wanted to go for a curry. My fucking arse is on fire, going for Christmas meal in half an hour..

Merry fucking Christmas :no
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46251 on: Today at 03:06:22 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:57:37 pm
She decided at 8pm last night she wanted to go for a curry. My fucking arse is on fire, going for Christmas meal in half an hour..

Merry fucking Christmas :no

 ;D

Merry Red Arse-mas...
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46252 on: Today at 03:14:17 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Yesterday at 10:56:19 am
hang on, how come only he got something for helping?
Think its cos alphas hated by all the arl twirlies. And who can blame them after the way he winds them up.

Be funny if all the arl ones were on a wind up with him ;D
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #46253 on: Today at 03:35:18 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:57:37 pm
She decided at 8pm last night she wanted to go for a curry. My fucking arse is on fire, going for Christmas meal in half an hour..

Merry fucking Christmas :no
nobody bought you a bum gun for Chrimbo?  tsk.
