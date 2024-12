Wait! What? People still pay to buy ringtones? In 2024? I thought that scam died with Sony Ericcson flip phones?



I cannot work out how to put the Theme from Halloween on my lads Iphone11. I'll have to see if I can do it on his new phoneI've had House of Pain Jump Around for about 25 years now, I'd ignore my phone if I cahnged it now. R2D2 is my Whatsapp notification