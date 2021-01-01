I'd rather do the awkward shuffle around /reach across manoeuvre than get one of those!
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Before we played Arsenal at home last year, Jan Molby told me I had a nice one
Are we still on about manbags?And is manbag a euphemism?
That and the Greggs doorway thread really should be stickied or forced reading for all Rawk newbies.Stickied is probably not the best choice of words.
Who the fuck's Baldrick and the absolute loon that was Old Cold with his "cock and bollocks"
