« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1147 1148 1149 1150 1151 [1152]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2975111 times)

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46040 on: Today at 01:33:00 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on Today at 01:30:11 pm
I'd rather do the awkward shuffle around /reach across manoeuvre than get one of those!
 :)

Before we played Arsenal at home last year, Jan Molby told me I had a nice one  :nirnir
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,820
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46041 on: Today at 01:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:33:00 pm
Before we played Arsenal at home last year, Jan Molby told me I had a nice one  :nirnir
Are we still on about manbags?

And is manbag a euphemism?  :o
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46042 on: Today at 01:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:37:19 pm
Are we still on about manbags?

And is manbag a euphemism?  :o
'

What happens in the paddock, stays in the paddock. :-X
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,059
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46043 on: Today at 02:50:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:28:44 am
That and the Greggs doorway thread really should be stickied or forced reading for all Rawk newbies.


Stickied is probably not the best choice of words.
Who the fuck's Baldrick and the absolute loon that was Old Cold with his "cock and bollocks"
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,437
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #46044 on: Today at 02:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 02:50:27 pm
Who the fuck's Baldrick and the absolute loon that was Old Cold with his "cock and bollocks"

These and others are why I think we need a separate RAWK History thread... ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...
Pages: 1 ... 1147 1148 1149 1150 1151 [1152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 