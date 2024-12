Is it a letter or parcel? Royal Mail clearly prioritise parcels these days.



Had a parcel due for delivery on Friday. Checked the tracking on Friday night and it said, "We had received an instruction not to deliver to this address today". That instruction didn't come from me or the sender. They obviously couldn't be arsed and put that to make it look like they weren't the issue. Saturday comes and I get another 'Out for delivery' from Royal Mail. By saturday night, nothing. Tracked it again. This time it said, "Address inaccessible 4:13pm". Absolute bullshit again. They eventually delivered it Sunday night.The most laughable part is I live a 2-3 minute walk from the delivery office in Southport. Wouldn't mind if they'd contacted me Friday and said they're struggling with a large volume of parcels and I'm free to come and collect it if I wish rather than making up excuses as to why they couldn't deliver it.