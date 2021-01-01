« previous next »
Today at 07:10:44 pm
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 04:23:56 pm
Wouldn't that be Meta spying on you rather than Google?

They definitely keep tabs on WhatsApp conversations too. Plenty of times there's been ads on my feed for something that has been the topic of conversation in a chat.
A recent example is a college football player in US. Ashton Jeanty. Literally never heard of him until last month. Briefly chatted about his insane stats after someone posted an image in the group on 12th October at 10.35pm.
12.36am I've posted an image from my Facebook feed from a page I don't follow showing his stats.

The train discussion has only been on rawk so no idea how meta have picked up on it 🤷
Today at 08:53:29 pm
My mother puts the tv on, puts  the tv guide on and then sits and watches it via the small scoreen in the top right hand corner
Today at 09:01:06 pm
Have any of you ever strangled a noisy eater?

Not asking for a friend.
Today at 09:06:22 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:01:06 pm
Have any of you ever strangled a noisy eater?

Not asking for a friend.
My younger brother always sounded like he was singing/humming while eating.
His Missus says he still does.   ;D
