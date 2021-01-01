« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy

  redbyrdz
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 01:15:47 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:05:31 pm
I can't even find wellies that are waterproof, every pair I've had have leaked but then I ain't paying stupid money for poncey Hunter type wellies!

Tally fucking hoe this girl is not 😂

I have some from Lidl that have seen some proper swamps and have been fine. They need to be the very plain style though, none of that adjustable rubber band nonsense.
  reddebs
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 01:56:51 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:15:47 pm
I have some from Lidl that have seen some proper swamps and have been fine. They need to be the very plain style though, none of that adjustable rubber band nonsense.

They always leak where the joins are, so foot to leg and I only have them so we can get across the estuary at low tide without having wet feet 🤦

I've tried every type of footware going for in the garden. 

Wellies always split where they crease when I'm knelt down so I bought some steel toe cap, steel bottomed leather Chelsea work boots in the summer and they're so bad I may as well be barefoot.

They squelch when I walk there's that much moisture gets into the "cushioned" soles 😳
  CraigDS
  YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 04:09:16 pm
Just paid £7.20 for a pint of Moretti in. Manchester.
  Nobby Reserve
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 04:13:16 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:09:16 pm
Just paid £7.20 for a pint of Moretti in. Manchester.


Was the annoying part the price of a pint? Or being in Manc?

  Kenny's Jacket
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 04:27:45 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:09:16 pm
Just paid £7.20 for a pint of Moretti in. Manchester.
Where?
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

  rob1966
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 04:31:13 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:13:16 pm

Was the annoying part the price of a pint? Or being in Manc?



Obviously both ;D
  Draex
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 04:32:02 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:27:45 pm
Where?

Probably the Ivy, it's the yearly FSG get together with John.

Craig had to pay for the round.
  Kenny's Jacket
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 04:37:36 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:32:02 pm
Probably the Ivy, it's the yearly FSG get together with John.

Craig had to pay for the round.

 ;D
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

  afc tukrish
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 05:09:30 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:32:02 pm
Probably the Ivy, it's the yearly FSG get together with John.

Craig had to pay for the round.

 ;D
  reddebs
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 12:09:11 pm
50 fucking quid for a 5 minute visit to the vets.  Fuck my bastard life but there's some robbing twats about that don't where balaclavas!!
  rob1966
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 12:38:52 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:09:11 pm
50 fucking quid for a 5 minute visit to the vets.  Fuck my bastard life but there's some robbing twats about that don't where balaclavas!!

Fella at work has just had to stump up about £6k for an MRI for his dog - doom and gloom scenario - turns out the fucking dog had gastroenteritis...
  Statto Red
  Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 12:57:22 pm
Why are the lids screwed on to jars so tightly, trying to open a jar of pickled gherkins but can't unscrew the lid as it's screwed on so tightly, i have decent strength. :butt
  reddebs
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 01:02:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:38:52 pm
Fella at work has just had to stump up about £6k for an MRI for his dog - doom and gloom scenario - turns out the fucking dog had gastroenteritis...

I've had dogs all my life but these will have to be the last ones we get as I genuinely can't afford it anymore.

We've cancelled the pet insurance this summer and I've not done their annual vaccinations this year either but this medication is needed for one of them so I can't exactly just stop her having it.

It's on repeat prescription but they insist on a checkup every other time.  She'll not die without it but she has no bladder control when she's asleep so I'd be constantly washing bedding, scrubbing carpets and cleaning up after her.
  reddebs
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 01:35:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:38:52 pm
Fella at work has just had to stump up about £6k for an MRI for his dog - doom and gloom scenario - turns out the fucking dog had gastroenteritis...

That reminds me, a few months ago I was in my suppliers and a stylist was in buying products and was saying her dog was having a tooth extracted the day after. 

£875 for a bastard tooth removed 😳
  redbyrdz
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 01:41:59 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:57:22 pm
Why are the lids screwed on to jars so tightly, trying to open a jar of pickled gherkins but can't unscrew the lid as it's screwed on so tightly, i have decent strength. :butt

It's always been like that, there's low pressure inside to keep the lights tightly sealed. You did know that, right? :D


Poke a hole into the lid, lift an edge off, or use one of the tools with a long handle to open it.
  SamLad
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 02:59:43 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:41:59 pm
It's always been like that, there's low pressure inside to keep the lights tightly sealed. You did know that, right? :D


Poke a hole into the lid, lift an edge off, or use one of the tools with a long handle to open it.
Crowbar? Hammer?
  rob1966
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 03:33:15 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:41:59 pm
It's always been like that, there's low pressure inside to keep the lights tightly sealed. You did know that, right? :D


Poke a hole into the lid, lift an edge off, or use one of the tools with a long handle to open it.

Tap it on the edge of the worktop and it'll break the seal - or get a strong man to do it  :wave


*Runs and hides before she comes and kills me  ;D
  9 kemlyn road
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 04:05:51 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:57:22 pm
Why are the lids screwed on to jars so tightly, trying to open a jar of pickled gherkins but can't unscrew the lid as it's screwed on so tightly, i have decent strength. :butt
Put the jar/lid under the hot water tap and run it for a little bit and the heat should expand the metal enough to release a bit of the tightness.
  Elmo!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 04:30:02 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:09:11 pm
50 fucking quid for a 5 minute visit to the vets.  Fuck my bastard life but there's some robbing twats about that don't where balaclavas!!

Are Vets tradespeople?

Is there a difference between them charging what they can get away with and builders/pplumbers etc?
  SamLad
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 04:39:01 pm
why is it that communications from government departments - even standard "FYI" stuff - all read like they're written by a fucking bad-tempered accountant who's been told to make it difficult for anyone else apart from other bad-tempered accountants.

use plain English and see it through the eyes of the readers, you ignorant bastards.
  reddebs
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 04:45:21 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:30:02 pm
Are Vets tradespeople?

Is there a difference between them charging what they can get away with and builders/pplumbers etc?

I was in, seen, paid and back in the car in 3 minutes.  At £50 that's £1,000 an hour or £38,000 a week!!!

Not even the biggest, scam builders/tradespeople are that greedy mate.
  Elmo!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 04:59:58 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:45:21 pm
I was in, seen, paid and back in the car in 3 minutes.  At £50 that's £1,000 an hour or £38,000 a week!!!

Not even the biggest, scam builders/tradespeople are that greedy mate.

It's not really about greed, builders would charge that if they could get away with it, it's just supply and demand.
  reddebs
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 05:07:14 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:59:58 pm
It's not really about greed, builders would charge that if they could get away with it, it's just supply and demand.

If I could get her medication without prescription I'd fuck them off completely.

Supply and demand is all well and good but they've priced me out of ever having a pet again once these have gone.
  SamLad
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 05:10:32 pm
in the past 2-3 years tv has been full of ads for high-end pet supplies and food.  they've clued in to how much people are prepared to spend to keep their pets well.
  reddebs
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 05:17:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:10:32 pm
in the past 2-3 years tv has been full of ads for high-end pet supplies and food.  they've clued in to how much people are prepared to spend to keep their pets well.

People are brainwashed into easily parting with their hard earned.  I don't watch TV ads so am still able to make my own decisions about where my money goes.
