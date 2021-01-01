Fella at work has just had to stump up about £6k for an MRI for his dog - doom and gloom scenario - turns out the fucking dog had gastroenteritis...



I've had dogs all my life but these will have to be the last ones we get as I genuinely can't afford it anymore.We've cancelled the pet insurance this summer and I've not done their annual vaccinations this year either but this medication is needed for one of them so I can't exactly just stop her having it.It's on repeat prescription but they insist on a checkup every other time. She'll not die without it but she has no bladder control when she's asleep so I'd be constantly washing bedding, scrubbing carpets and cleaning up after her.