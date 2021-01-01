I have some from Lidl that have seen some proper swamps and have been fine. They need to be the very plain style though, none of that adjustable rubber band nonsense.
They always leak where the joins are, so foot to leg and I only have them so we can get across the estuary at low tide without having wet feet 🤦
I've tried every type of footware going for in the garden.
Wellies always split where they crease when I'm knelt down so I bought some steel toe cap, steel bottomed leather Chelsea work boots in the summer and they're so bad I may as well be barefoot.
They squelch when I walk there's that much moisture gets into the "cushioned" soles 😳