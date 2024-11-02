A couple of twats in full twat regalia of 3 piece tweed suits and obligatory tweed caps came in the pub for "after shoot" drinks on Friday night, then had the nerve to complain about the price, so only stayed for one.



Last time one of these wankers was in the pub he was discussing the possibility of buying a 184 acre property on the other side of the Island for £1.4m as he needed somewhere with more land for his business, rearing birds for the shoot.



Get fucked you greedy motherfucker. £1000 a day for a shoot but £6 for a pint is too expensive 😡