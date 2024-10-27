My GP practice are an absolute joke.



A health nurse recently gave me a completely wrong set of figures (BP, weight, test results) and was extremely rude and dismissive. I complained to the surgery and was told they would reply within 28 days. Got a phone call on day 33 from the practice manager who was really nice, apologised on behalf of the nurse, explained the situation and was that kind that I ultimately felt guilty for complaining.



I told her I actually needed an appointment for tomorrow (today) and she said, "don't queue on the phone in the morning, I'll book you in now". Rearranged a load of meetings in work to WFH, gets a cab to the surgery in the pissing down rain, only to be told she had booked it for the 5th November!