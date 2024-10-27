« previous next »
Offline Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45400 on: October 27, 2024, 10:13:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 27, 2024, 10:28:28 am
My dickhead son just knocked a full glass of wine over, £11.50 on the floor :no

I bet you had some funny looks when you were licking it off the floor.  ;)
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45401 on: October 28, 2024, 07:16:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 27, 2024, 10:28:28 am
My dickhead son just knocked a full glass of wine over, £11.50 on the floor :no

You still shopping from the bottom shelf?

Offline moondog

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45402 on: October 28, 2024, 07:38:12 am »
Just to bang on about Wolverhampton plates on local taxis, I just swerved out of the way of some knobhead outside Liverpool cricket club who pulled out of a side street without looking, he pulls up next to me with a big spliff burning away in his Wolverhampton taxi and looked at me like I stole his lighter. Took photos of his reg and plate but the information is unclear on review.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45403 on: October 28, 2024, 02:07:03 pm »
The term 'man cave'

Oh, do fuck off.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45404 on: October 28, 2024, 02:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 28, 2024, 02:07:03 pm
The term 'man cave'

Oh, do fuck off.
Infuriating, isn't it.  :rant
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45405 on: October 28, 2024, 02:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 28, 2024, 02:07:03 pm
The term 'man cave'

Oh, do fuck off.

We had to find you all somewhere you could be disgusting without us having to suffer 👍😁
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45406 on: October 28, 2024, 02:27:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 28, 2024, 02:21:12 pm
We had to find you all somewhere you could be disgusting without us having to suffer 👍😁
:sad
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45407 on: October 28, 2024, 05:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 27, 2024, 09:50:23 pm
I was about 8 at the time too but saw it. Our Dad got us all out of our beds in the middle of the night to watch a moment of history.  But yeah I doubt many kids stayed up all night round at their mates and I've come to hate all those celeb talking head shows too.

Prob one for the 'unpopular opinions' thread but I don't mind poshos on tv, as long as they aren't c*nts and know what they are talking about and their accents/voices are intelligible enough for everyone to understand. I'd much rather listen to them than the likes of Jamie fckin Carragher - even though my early years were spent a stone's throw from where he grew up I can't bear listening to him ; give me a posho over him anyday  ;D
Yes Im not a fan of those type of shows either .cheap,easy to make ,crap tv just so we can sit there and go ooh I had a space hopper an all   or whatever thing theyre banging on about.

The money must be good for doing that as its the same z  listers on them all .

Posh people on tv ..no thanks ,all that Received Pronunciation crap makes my ears bleed .glarss,Barth and larf ..behave yourselves.all to sound superior.give me a regional accent from any part of Britain over that any day .
Offline Graeme

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45408 on: Yesterday at 09:52:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 27, 2024, 10:59:29 am
Terminal 2 at manc airport. £7 for a pint of Peroni shandy ffs


If you're planning on having a few drinks at the airport then the lounge is a no brainer. Used it for the first time last year think we paid about £35 a head? 2 drinks and some food and it's paid for itself compared to the other food & drink establishments in the terminal.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45409 on: Yesterday at 09:58:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 28, 2024, 02:07:03 pm
The term 'man cave'

Oh, do fuck off.

But if we got rid of them, how would Displate and those facebook shops selling Peaky Blinders merch stay in business?
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45410 on: Yesterday at 11:54:59 am »
My GP practice are an absolute joke.

A health nurse recently gave me a completely wrong set of figures (BP, weight, test results) and was extremely rude and dismissive. I complained to the surgery and was told they would reply within 28 days. Got a phone call on day 33 from the practice manager who was really nice, apologised on behalf of the nurse, explained the situation and was that kind that I ultimately felt guilty for complaining.

I told her I actually needed an appointment for tomorrow (today) and she said, "don't queue on the phone in the morning, I'll book you in now". Rearranged a load of meetings in work to WFH, gets a cab to the surgery in the pissing down rain, only to be told she had booked it for the 5th November!
Offline Graeme

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45411 on: Yesterday at 12:54:14 pm »
Its frustrating yeah, do you have the NHS App? You can usually link it to your GP practice and see all your test results and upcoming appointments just in case someones given you duff info on the phone.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45412 on: Yesterday at 02:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 12:54:14 pm
Its frustrating yeah, do you have the NHS App? You can usually link it to your GP practice and see all your test results and upcoming appointments just in case someones given you duff info on the phone.

Nice one, I will look into that cheers
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45413 on: Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm »
Quote from: moondog on October 28, 2024, 07:38:12 am
Just to bang on about Wolverhampton plates on local taxis, I just swerved out of the way of some knobhead outside Liverpool cricket club who pulled out of a side street without looking, he pulls up next to me with a big spliff burning away in his Wolverhampton taxi and looked at me like I stole his lighter. Took photos of his reg and plate but the information is unclear on review.
Just returned from a weekend staying with my mate in Liverpool . He had the Uber app and we got cabs everywhere , every cab  ( 8 in total ) was from Wolverhampton
What happened to local taxi drivers ?
Cheap as chips mind and no worries about them fleecing you by going the long way as you pay for your cab in advance  :D
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45414 on: Yesterday at 06:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 12:54:14 pm
Its frustrating yeah, do you have the NHS App? You can usually link it to your GP practice and see all your test results and upcoming appointments just in case someones given you duff info on the phone.

The app is fantastic, I use it to book appointments and always get one the same day.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45415 on: Yesterday at 06:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 06:03:37 pm
The app is fantastic, I use it to book appointments and always get one the same day.

Same here and I use it to monitor any blood test results and general medical advice.

With the best will in the world however good your GPs are keeping on top of your own conditions is essential.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45416 on: Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm
Just returned from a weekend staying with my mate in Liverpool . He had the Uber app and we got cabs everywhere , every cab  ( 8 in total ) was from Wolverhampton
What happened to local taxi drivers ?
Cheap as chips mind and no worries about them fleecing you by going the long way as you pay for your cab in advance  :D

They can't go the long way as they have no fucking clue where they are going so rely on Google maps to get you to your destination.

Local drivers, at least by me, got pushed out by drivers who are not able/qualified/honest enough to get a local plate. Go on the app when it's busy/raining and see how cheap it is then.
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45417 on: Yesterday at 07:06:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm
They can't go the long way as they have no fucking clue where they are going so rely on Google maps to get you to your destination.

Local drivers, at least by me, got pushed out by drivers who are not able/qualified/honest enough to get a local plate. Go on the app when it's busy/raining and see how cheap it is then.


Are you coming snorkelling with the turtles on this holiday of a lifetime dad?

Not yet kids. Just got to complain about taxi drivers to strangers again
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45418 on: Yesterday at 09:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 07:06:05 pm

Are you coming snorkelling with the turtles on this holiday of a lifetime dad?

Not yet kids. Just got to complain about taxi drivers to strangers again

I'm lying on a lounger drinking pina coladas. Today weve been to Hamilton Caves, did zip lining, been for a swim in the sea and about to watch the sunset over a white sandy beach, so :moon
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45419 on: Yesterday at 09:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 07:06:05 pm

Are you coming snorkelling with the turtles on this holiday of a lifetime dad?

Not yet kids. Just got to complain about taxi drivers to strangers again

Snorkel instructors from, you guessed it, Wolverhampton. Took them straight into a cave full of piranhas :no
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45420 on: Yesterday at 09:41:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:29:07 pm
I'm lying on a lounger drinking pina coladas. Today weve been to Hamilton Caves, did zip lining, been for a swim in the sea and about to watch the sunset over a white sandy beach, so :moon

Haha, enjoy mate, sounds amazing.

Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:30:32 pm
Snorkel instructors from, you guessed it, Wolverhampton. Took them straight into a cave full of piranhas :no

:D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45421 on: Yesterday at 10:02:58 pm »
Wouldn't it be amazing if the Rob clan jumped the reggae bus into Bridgetown and it had a Wolverhampton plate on the back of it. 😃
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45422 on: Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:02:58 pm
Wouldn't it be amazing if the Rob clan jumped the reggae bus into Bridgetown and it had a Wolverhampton plate on the back of it. 😃

Going pebbles beach tomorrow morning and going by ZR bus, I'll let you know ;D
Online Roady

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45423 on: Today at 04:37:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm
They can't go the long way as they have no fucking clue where they are going so rely on Google maps to get you to your destination.

Local drivers, at least by me, got pushed out by drivers who are not able/qualified/honest enough to get a local plate. Go on the app when it's busy/raining and see how cheap it is then.

I use Uber fairly frequently .most of the time I've got one I'd say at least 70 per cent of the time I've been in one they are local drivers. Cheaper and easier .the apps great.check the prices before you go if you aren't happy don't get one .plus they're probably safer than a private hire in all honestly .you know the name of the driver the car they are driving etc and you can share your ride with mates to let them know
