Really hate those talking head type shows where c list celebs aged abar 25 comment on things that happened on tv shows 20 years before they were born.





You know the ones, where they show a telly clip from the seventies, and said celeb goes:

I remember watching this at the time and thinking  no you fucking dont, because emu attacked Parkinson ten years before your Dad started firing his beans up yer ma, you attention seeking gorp.



Or its some posh twat and you think ,fuck off ,you and your posh family would never watch the likes of that .lying bastards.I saw a show once and those two out of duran duran ,nick rhodes and John Taylor claimed they went to one or the others house and watched the moon landing,one small step and all that ,with the whole family.Given that it happened at 3 o clock in the morning,our time and they were about 8 years old they more likely got the same treatment I got if Id asked to stop up NO get to bed .Not that I was bothered about all that boring shitTheyll say anything and make any crap up to look good