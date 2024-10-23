« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1130 1131 1132 1133 1134 [1135]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2911713 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,404
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45360 on: Yesterday at 05:41:26 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 05:34:45 pm
There's a heat lotion my wife uses for chronic pain and it's the only thing that eases it. It's called Aloe Heat Lotion from Forever Living. It's like Deep Heat but a thousand times better. I've used it on aching back and shoulders and it really does kill the pain. It's really strong. It won't fix your problem but it will give you relief.
Ditto opium...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45361 on: Yesterday at 05:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:41:26 pm
Ditto opium...

The perfume? Don't think that will work. She'll smell nice though
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,028
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45362 on: Yesterday at 05:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:41:26 pm
Ditto opium...

Opium to morphine to heroin to fentanyl to nitazines (500 times stronger than heroin).

Thanks to the so-called war on drugs! We'd have been better off legalising and regulating opium back in the day.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45363 on: Yesterday at 07:37:18 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 05:34:45 pm
There's a heat lotion my wife uses for chronic pain and it's the only thing that eases it. It's called Aloe Heat Lotion from Forever Living. It's like Deep Heat but a thousand times better. I've used it on aching back and shoulders and it really does kill the pain. It's really strong. It won't fix your problem but it will give you relief.

I've tried heat with my Wheatie bag but so far it's not had any effect.  I'll just keep trying everything and hope it gets better soon.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,689
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45364 on: Yesterday at 08:13:17 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 05:34:45 pm
There's a heat lotion my wife uses for chronic pain and it's the only thing that eases it. It's called Aloe Heat Lotion from Forever Living. It's like Deep Heat but a thousand times better. I've used it on aching back and shoulders and it really does kill the pain. It's really strong. It won't fix your problem but it will give you relief.

I remember getting a groin strain playing footy as a teen, like a dickhead rubbed some deep heat up there - ended up dipping my sack in a sink of freezing cold water for about an hour. Never did that again
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,133
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45365 on: Yesterday at 08:15:29 pm »
Edinburgh car parking charges. Fuck me I thought Liverpool One was bad! 4.5 hours in Edinburgh NCP £34.75
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,381
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45366 on: Yesterday at 08:48:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:43:40 pm
Fuck sake this bad back is reminiscent of Mrs Overall in Acorn Antiques during the "soup" sketch 🤦😂
If it's your sacroiliac joint I feel your pain.
Had it once and it was unbearable Debs.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45367 on: Yesterday at 09:01:53 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:48:54 pm
If it's your sacroiliac joint I feel your pain.
Had it once and it was unbearable Debs.

I'd say it's that John now I've googled it 😔

How long did it take to clear up or hasn't it and what do you treat it with?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,234
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45368 on: Yesterday at 11:26:57 pm »
The Strand in town. Again!

Absolute gridlock tonight. It took me half an hour to drive the few hundred yards from Old Hall Street to the Panoramic and over an hour to get to the Hilton Hotel. No accident. No closed lanes. Insane.

This was around 9pm tonight. There were drivers mounting the central reservation then pulling out into oncoming traffic in order to get out of the jam.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,381
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45369 on: Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:01:53 pm
I'd say it's that John now I've googled it 😔

How long did it take to clear up or hasn't it and what do you treat it with?
Absolute agony pain went after 24 hours, the discomfort took a few days.
I've had bad sciatica, right up my leg, but the sacroiliac is a different level of pain when you get it bad.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,051
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45370 on: Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 23, 2024, 07:34:41 pm
Have another dose of gout on my wrist, had it in the same wrist a couple of weeks ago too, it's quite painful, i've taken 2 naproxen tablets, a mate gave me a pack a couple of weeks ago.

Can't usually say that visiting foreign pharmacies is a holiday highlight, but I do enjoy being able to pick up a 30-pack of double-strength naproxen for about £5 over the counter in Athens.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,588
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45371 on: Yesterday at 11:51:54 pm »
Really hate those talking head type shows where c list celebs aged abar 25 comment on things that happened on tv shows 20 years before they were born.


You know the ones, where they show a telly clip from the seventies, and said celeb goes:
I remember watching this at the time and thinking no you fucking dont, because emu attacked Parkinson ten years before your Dad started firing his beans up yer ma, you attention seeking gorp.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,051
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45372 on: Today at 12:01:04 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:51:54 pm
aged abar 25 ... 20 years before they were born ... a telly clip from the seventies ... ten years before...



I suppose technically yes, 1979 was 20 years before a 25 year old was born.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:08 am by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,990
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45373 on: Today at 12:04:09 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:26:57 pm
The Strand in town. Again!

When I lived there (as recently as 3yrs ago) looking onto it, it was always grid locked. Then plans came out to turn it into what it is now and I laughed.

Now it's still a joke. It simply shouldn't handle that amount of traffic and it needs diverting away from going through that part of the city. Council has fuck all idea and plans they've used have only made it worse.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,234
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45374 on: Today at 01:46:55 am »
^
It's absolutely insane. I mean this was between 8:45-10pm, so not even rush hour. I could have driven to Manchester in the time it took to get from Old Hall Street to the Hilton Hotel opposite the Albert Dock.  :o
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,689
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45375 on: Today at 05:50:00 am »
When the Chinese "smart" watch shows its 6:25, so you think, right it's getting light in a bit ill get up and it's really 5:25 cos it's not gone back an hour :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45376 on: Today at 06:24:28 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
Absolute agony pain went after 24 hours, the discomfort took a few days.
I've had bad sciatica, right up my leg, but the sacroiliac is a different level of pain when you get it bad.

It's eased a bit overnight and I managed to sleep better last night but it's still not gone completely.

Can't decide whether to risk working today or stay home to fully rest it as I'm not working again till Friday.
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45377 on: Today at 07:52:30 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:51:54 pm
Really hate those talking head type shows where c list celebs aged abar 25 comment on things that happened on tv shows 20 years before they were born.


You know the ones, where they show a telly clip from the seventies, and said celeb goes:
I remember watching this at the time and thinking no you fucking dont, because emu attacked Parkinson ten years before your Dad started firing his beans up yer ma, you attention seeking gorp.
Or its some posh twat and you think ,fuck off ,you and your posh family would never watch the likes of that .lying bastards.

I saw a show once and those two out of duran duran ,nick rhodes and John Taylor claimed they went to one or the others house and watched the moon landing,one small step and all that ,with the whole family.
Given that it happened at 3 o clock in the morning,our time and they were about 8 years old they more likely got the same treatment I got if Id asked to stop upNO get to bed .
Not that I was bothered about all that boring shit  :)

Theyll say anything and make any crap up to look good


Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,001
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45378 on: Today at 08:54:26 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:37:18 pm
I've tried heat with my Wheatie bag but so far it's not had any effect.  I'll just keep trying everything and hope it gets better soon.

have you tried stretches, Debs? https://www.spine-health.com/wellness/exercise/stretching-back-pain-relief

I saw a mention of pilates which, along with yoga, will help but it's kinda like if you'd been doing it 6 months ago ;D
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45379 on: Today at 08:59:20 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:54:26 am
have you tried stretches, Debs? https://www.spine-health.com/wellness/exercise/stretching-back-pain-relief

I saw a mention of pilates which, along with yoga, will help but it's kinda like if you'd been doing it 6 months ago ;D

It's pretty much gone this morning Claire but I'm not sure stretches would help if it's a joint problem.

I'll definitely be mentioning it to the physio when I see them on the 6th but if it's still lingering this week I'll book a doctor's appointment too.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,001
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45380 on: Today at 09:20:34 am »
stretching and exercises can help joints by strengthening the muscle around giving you more support. I found a lot of back issues resolved with strengthening core muscles.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,536
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45381 on: Today at 09:42:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:31:49 pm
The place opposite Maturo is really good
Nice one, will check it out, really would love to be able to play squash again.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,689
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45382 on: Today at 10:28:28 am »
My dickhead son just knocked a full glass of wine over, £11.50 on the floor :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45383 on: Today at 10:37:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:28:28 am
My dickhead son just knocked a full glass of wine over, £11.50 on the floor :no

A bit early for a glass of wine, no?
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,402
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45384 on: Today at 10:41:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:28:28 am
My dickhead son just knocked a full glass of wine over, £11.50 on the floor :no

In fairness its hard to drink a large glass of wine whilst shaving your pubes at the same time.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45385 on: Today at 10:50:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:28:28 am
My dickhead son just knocked a full glass of wine over, £11.50 on the floor :no

£11.50 a glass ??

Posh fucker

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,689
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45386 on: Today at 10:59:29 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:50:05 am
£11.50 a glass ??

Posh fucker



Terminal 2 at manc airport. £7 for a pint of Peroni shandy ffs
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45387 on: Today at 11:08:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:59:29 am
Terminal 2 at manc airport. £7 for a pint of Peroni shandy ffs


Well at least we know why youre getting on it so early

Have a good trip  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,508
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45388 on: Today at 11:11:56 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:08:41 am

Well at least we know why youre getting on it so early

Have a good trip  :wave
Echoed Rob, and don't forget to bring us some rock back.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45389 on: Today at 11:47:52 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 10:41:41 am
In fairness its hard to drink a large glass of wine whilst shaving your pubes at the same time.
while flying a plane and all.  did someone mention "shaving in the cockpit"?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,508
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45390 on: Today at 11:49:35 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:47:52 am
while flying a plane and all.  did someone mention "shaving in the cockpit"?
;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,689
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45391 on: Today at 11:53:33 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 10:41:41 am
In fairness its hard to drink a large glass of wine whilst shaving your pubes at the same time.

;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,689
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45392 on: Today at 11:54:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:47:52 am
while flying a plane and all.  did someone mention "shaving in the cockpit"?

The pilot is the normal one, it's other ones who's the weirdo
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,536
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45393 on: Today at 12:25:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:54:13 am
The pilot is the normal one, it's other ones who's the weirdo

Which one takes after you?
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,402
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45394 on: Today at 01:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:25:08 pm
Which one takes after you?

Roger that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1130 1131 1132 1133 1134 [1135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 