  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45320 on: Yesterday at 12:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:18:08 am
Once or twice
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:20:23 am
Can't say I recall Rob ever mentioning it.

Fuck off you two ;D

Its because I know local taxi drivers who were put out of work by them - Draex will know this, ask for a taxi to the Italian job or the Copper hatch now and they'll go "wheres that?" and then its twat nav to find the place.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:07:44 am
Read an article on BBC yesterday about taxi drivers getting their licence from Wolverhampton as it's cheap as fuck and much easier to obtain.
I remember you mentioning it a few times over the years.

Them and Sefton, £800 and fuck off out of our area - its scary as most have been refused licences by local authorities, yet these c*nts will give them the plate to raise cash due to Tory cuts, without thinking of the implications. I had to ring Sefton a few years ago as an Uber went straight through as we were crossing the road, just missed me, the kids and the lollipop lady - the woman at Sefton was so apologetic and she said they just hand the plates out and then they get 2 years to pass the taxi test - I remember my mate, from Crocky, having to learn every street in Southport when he did his badge.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:46:52 am
I think this happens a lot, I was driving home next the Old Trafford and a taxi driver pulled out in front of me and I hit him, he went mental saying I had to pay for the damage so I asked him for all his details as it would go via insurance, never heard from him again! It was a wolverhampton license, no damage bar a scratch to my car.

It was a few cabbies telling me and you always take it with a pinch of salt, but maybe there is something in it - one did question how some are running brand new 5 series as taxis
  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45321 on: Yesterday at 01:19:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:20:23 am
Can't say I recall Rob ever mentioning it.
Is Rob the guy from Margate, lives in County Durham, married to a Swansea supporter, works as an accountant?


:)

  https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45322 on: Yesterday at 07:49:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:19:41 pm
Is Rob the guy from Margate, lives in County Durham, married to a Swansea supporter, works as an accountant?


:)



Yeah , and his lad is afraid to fly.

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45323 on: Today at 11:44:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 21, 2024, 10:40:32 pm
We have exactly the same issues in Manchester with Uber drivers, the standard of driving from far too many is shocking, not one of them has passed a proper taxi test, they all run on Sefton and Wolverhampton plates. I've spoken to people who have wondered if the driver had a licence and, this might be sour grapes, but I've had taxi drivers claim they share a badge and 4 will drive under one licence.


I see bellend driving from Uber drivers every commute. Ignore not just laws but rules of the road. They drive away from traffic lights with all the acceleration of Slabby Maguire (to eek out their fuel) meaning half the drivers behind them don't get through the lights before they turn back to red. If there's a queue to go straight on and an empty filter lane to turn right, they'll go to the end of the filter lane then put their left indicator on to jump the queue (and some soft twat will let the c*nt in).

And all of the same characteristics as SamLad's post.

I had to swerve round one idiot who ignored a give way sign and road markings and went to pull out of me. I beeped to warn him and he slammed on at the last minute. He was then behind me at the next lights a short way down the road and I could see him in my mirror, ranting and gesticulating at me. I turned and tried to mime "it was my right of way" and he got out, shouting that I didn't know what I was talking about and I should have given way to him. I also got out, towered over him, and stayed unusually calm. I told him to go back and see the give way sign and road markings at the end of his lane. He wasn't having it. I told him if he didn't know the rules of the road in this country, he shouldn't be driving here. This just triggered him even more. I just laughed, got back in my car and drove away through the now green light (and looked behind as he scurried back to his Prius and wasn't able to make the lights before they turned back red.

And all of the same characteristics as SamLad's post.
  Daddy Discord
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45324 on: Today at 12:10:16 pm »
We had to get an Uber from the co-op arena to Stockport a few weeks ago. No trains running after 11.30pm so it was either an uber or the tram to Manchester and then the 192 bus. The uber driver didn't have a clue where he was going, took the wrong turn off the motorway and was heading to Ashton at one point.
  Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45325 on: Today at 04:05:52 pm »
people not agreeing with my informative posts on RAWK
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45326 on: Today at 04:06:26 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:05:52 pm
people not agreeing with my informative posts on RAWK
what utter fucking nonsense that is.
  Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45327 on: Today at 04:09:26 pm »
can we agree to disagree Sam boy?
  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45328 on: Today at 04:13:35 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:09:26 pm
can we agree to disagree Sam boy?
I'm confused now.

ppl not agreeing with you annoys you, but now you want me to agree to not agree?

:)
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45329 on: Today at 04:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 12:10:16 pm
We had to get an Uber from the co-op arena to Stockport a few weeks ago. No trains running after 11.30pm so it was either an uber or the tram to Manchester and then the 192 bus. The uber driver didn't have a clue where he was going, took the wrong turn off the motorway and was heading to Ashton at one point.

Its gotten beyond a joke now hasn't it. Taxi drivers used to be, in the main, professional and could drive, now they're shite sat nav followers.
  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45330 on: Today at 04:40:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:16:39 pm
Its gotten beyond a joke now hasn't it. Taxi drivers used to be, in the main, professional and could drive, now they're shite sat nav followers.



I went out with some mates for the England Euros final and tried to get an Uber about 20 mins after the final whistle.

For the approx 5 miles to my house, the app was quoting almost 40 quid (normally under a tenner). The 3 or 4 local cab firms in Sintellins seem to have consolidated into one, and they now only operate through an app, so I downloaded that, was told a cab would be there in 7 mins, which counted down to 1 min then stopped (and no driver had picked the job up). So I set out walking.

Did about half a mile and tried Uber again - still sky-high price.

Did another half mile - price down to £8. Booked it, guy turns up a few mins later.



So I'm going to throw 'dynamic pricing' into the pit of hannoyance.

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45331 on: Today at 05:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:40:41 pm


I went out with some mates for the England Euros final and tried to get an Uber about 20 mins after the final whistle.

For the approx 5 miles to my house, the app was quoting almost 40 quid (normally under a tenner). The 3 or 4 local cab firms in Sintellins seem to have consolidated into one, and they now only operate through an app, so I downloaded that, was told a cab would be there in 7 mins, which counted down to 1 min then stopped (and no driver had picked the job up). So I set out walking.

Did about half a mile and tried Uber again - still sky-high price.

Did another half mile - price down to £8. Booked it, guy turns up a few mins later.



So I'm going to throw 'dynamic pricing' into the pit of hannoyance.



Uber are c*nts

We were going to see John Bishop at the Manchester Arena a few years ago on Saturday. Went for a meal local first then planned to use a local company for a taxi into Manc.

Missus rings up the "local" company - can I have a taxi to the Italian Job please (its been there over 30 years)? "Wheres that?", are you fucking kidding?  Finally gets it ordered, we're waiting, no sign of the cab, so I looked at Uber, c*nts wanted £80 to go to Manc. Fuck off, went and jumped the train to Oxford Road, £7 - sorted - phne goes when we got near Oxford Road, taxi was at the restaurant - prick

By now its fucking late, half 7ish, starts at 8, so comes out the station and jumps in a black cab. Now her Grandad was in the Guinness Book of records at one point as the UK's longest serving Black Cab driver and her Dad did the cabs too after he retired, so we expected the cabbie to be like them and know the back streets - c*nt only fucking drives onto Deansgate into solid fucking traffic cos thats where his twat nav said go :butt
  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45332 on: Today at 06:14:02 pm »
Not your usual Facebook annoyance but had a real emotional smack in the face today.

I was checking out my daughters new partners "friends" and although I knew his mum knew some of my parents employees from decades ago I didn't expect to see the name of a then 17yr old bitch that had an affair with my dad, fucking off to Cornwall with him and putting my mum in hospital for weeks.

Fucking bitch, as my then 11yr old persona I wanted to rip into her but thought better of it!!
  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45333 on: Today at 06:41:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:14:02 pm
Not your usual Facebook annoyance but had a real emotional smack in the face today.

I was checking out my daughters new partners "friends" and although I knew his mum knew some of my parents employees from decades ago I didn't expect to see the name of a then 17yr old bitch that had an affair with my dad, fucking off to Cornwall with him and putting my mum in hospital for weeks.

Fucking bitch, as my then 11yr old persona I wanted to rip into her but thought better of it!!

Slightly different from your usual discourse round the garden and local wildlife, Debs... and obviously far more than a small, annoying thing... :o
