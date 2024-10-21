We have exactly the same issues in Manchester with Uber drivers, the standard of driving from far too many is shocking, not one of them has passed a proper taxi test, they all run on Sefton and Wolverhampton plates. I've spoken to people who have wondered if the driver had a licence and, this might be sour grapes, but I've had taxi drivers claim they share a badge and 4 will drive under one licence.



I see bellend driving from Uber drivers every commute. Ignore not just laws but rules of the road. They drive away from traffic lights with all the acceleration of Slabby Maguire (to eek out their fuel) meaning half the drivers behind them don't get through the lights before they turn back to red. If there's a queue to go straight on and an empty filter lane to turn right, they'll go to the end of the filter lane then put their left indicator on to jump the queue (and some soft twat will let the c*nt in).And all of the same characteristics as SamLad's post.I had to swerve round one idiot who ignored a give way sign and road markings and went to pull out of me. I beeped to warn him and he slammed on at the last minute. He was then behind me at the next lights a short way down the road and I could see him in my mirror, ranting and gesticulating at me. I turned and tried to mime "it was my right of way" and he got out, shouting that I didn't know what I was talking about and I should have given way to him. I also got out, towered over him, and stayed unusually calm. I told him to go back and see the give way sign and road markings at the end of his lane. He wasn't having it. I told him if he didn't know the rules of the road in this country, he shouldn't be driving here. This just triggered him even more. I just laughed, got back in my car and drove away through the now green light (and looked behind as he scurried back to his Prius and wasn't able to make the lights before they turned back red.And all of the same characteristics as SamLad's post.