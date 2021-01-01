

The two vehicles in lanes 1 & 2 were big artics.



One was going about a half mph faster than the next, which was going a half mph faster than the other (about time we had precise 'governors' in lorries!)



I'd say that, instead of me and other car drivers showing a bit of patience, the tit in the lorry going ever-so-slightly faster than the other two should have done so, and not drove illegally in the outside lane.











First off, tit shouldn't be in lane 3, I give you that BUT:-This is one thing that is really really difficult to get across to car drivers and its to do with time pressures and the length of the working day. At 70 mph, you're doing 1.16 miles per minute, at 56mph its 0.93, so the couple of minutes you were held up probably added less than 1 minute to your overall journey, seeing as you were doing what 50 miles?Now at 54 mph, over 4 hours, you're doing 216 miles if you get a clear run, at 56 you do 224. Now you might say so what, its added 10/12 minutes to your run, but that 12 mins might be crucial. I did a run last month, Warrington/East Kilbride/Armathwaite and back. I pulled into the yard having worked 14hrs 50 mins. That left me with 10 minutes to dump the truck in the yard, grab my gear, drop the paperwork hand the keys in and log off. Once I go past 15 hrs, I'm breaking the law and opening myself up to fines. If I couldn't make the depot, I would have to park up for the night and sleep out, which if you are a day driver is shit as you won't have night out clothes or sleeping bags etc, as its illegal for the company to send a company vehicle to get me as travelling in a company vehicle is classed as working time.Drivers are under immense pressure to get to RDC's on time and for trampers, due to absolute lack of facilities these days, truck stops are almost non existent, laybys are being closed, the driver could be thinking "I need to be in such and such a services by 6pm (say) or I'm not getting a parking space.Every HGV is governed to 56mph, but some firms, to save fuel, set the limiter to 54/53/52 or even 50mph. Even the ones I drive, even though its set to 56mph, I've had new trucks that actually stop at 55mphSo, you lose 2 mins on your little journey, he could end up sleeping in his truck in a layby all night