I'm going to repeat: Manchester City Council and their car-despising arseholery



Yesterday evening, the first 2.4 miles from our car park to the start of the M602 took me 1 hour 27 minutes.



Because MCC have funnelled all drivers seeking to leave the city centre at hometime onto a handful of roads - then put all manner of impediments onto those roads, like punitively-timed traffic lights, road closures and 'bus gates'.



Meanwhile, they keep encouraging more and more companies to relocate into/open new offices in the city centre.







I feel your pain. We went through all this in London a few years ago. Driving across areas like Camden, Islington and Hackney etc is nigh on impossible now. I had to give up one one aspect of my work as overnight a 15 min drive each way turned into an hour each way - it wasn't worth the time or mental torture anymore. It's prob great for the people who live in the new 'low traffic neighbourhoods' - not so much for the likes of me who live on a main arterial route where all the traffic is now pushed - so 10 times more traffic and 10 times more pollution. On top of that there's the constant sound of everyone banging on their car horns all day every day in frustration at the gridlock - like that can make anyone go anywhere any quicker.