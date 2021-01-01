Rob just said he wants to shag your sister behind the crem.
It's ok, I don't have a sister. I could dress up, though.
There you go Rob. I'm the rawk matchmaker.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
ok but spike heels are non-negotiable.and shaved legs. no stubble.
Not the lederhosen again.
Anyone else pissed off with the 'outpouring of grief' from Liam Payne's celebrity friends and aquaintances?Where the fuck were you when he needed you?
Its all bollocks.Said something similar when talking to the missus about funerals, loads turn up who the dead one hasn't seen for years. Most only turn up to make themselves feel good and for the free buffet
I'm going to repeat: Manchester City Council and their car-despising arseholeryYesterday evening, the first 2.4 miles from our car park to the start of the M602 took me 1 hour 27 minutes.Because MCC have funnelled all drivers seeking to leave the city centre at hometime onto a handful of roads - then put all manner of impediments onto those roads, like punitively-timed traffic lights, road closures and 'bus gates'.Meanwhile, they keep encouraging more and more companies to relocate into/open new offices in the city centre.
