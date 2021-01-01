« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45240 on: Today at 03:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:49:16 pm
Rob just said he wants to shag your sister behind the crem.  :o
It's ok, I don't have a sister. I could dress up, though.  :-*
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45241 on: Today at 04:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:56:15 pm
It's ok, I don't have a sister. I could dress up, though.  :-*

There you go Rob. I'm the rawk matchmaker.  :jong

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45242 on: Today at 04:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:01:11 pm
There you go Rob. I'm the rawk matchmaker.  :jong
Our very own Cilla Black.  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45243 on: Today at 05:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:01:11 pm
There you go Rob. I'm the rawk matchmaker.  :jong



I've already been matchmade on here and look where that got me ..................
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45244 on: Today at 05:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:56:15 pm
It's ok, I don't have a sister. I could dress up, though.  :-*

:lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45245 on: Today at 05:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:56:15 pm
It's ok, I don't have a sister. I could dress up, though.  :-*
ok but spike heels are non-negotiable.

and shaved legs.  no stubble.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45246 on: Today at 06:11:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:31:45 pm
ok but spike heels are non-negotiable.

and shaved legs.  no stubble.
Naturally, Samuel.  :-*

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45247 on: Today at 06:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:56:15 pm
It's ok, I don't have a sister. I could dress up, though.  :-*

Not the lederhosen again.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45248 on: Today at 06:19:48 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:14:05 pm
Not the lederhosen again.
Well, it was you that requested I wore them.  :-*
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45249 on: Today at 08:22:44 pm »
Anyone else pissed off with the 'outpouring of grief' from Liam Payne's celebrity friends and aquaintances?

Where the fuck were you when he needed you?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45250 on: Today at 08:32:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:22:44 pm
Anyone else pissed off with the 'outpouring of grief' from Liam Payne's celebrity friends and aquaintances?

Where the fuck were you when he needed you?

Its all bollocks.

Said something similar when talking to the missus about funerals, loads turn up who the dead one hasn't seen for years. Most only turn up to make themselves feel good and for the free buffet
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45251 on: Today at 08:35:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:32:02 pm
Its all bollocks.

Said something similar when talking to the missus about funerals, loads turn up who the dead one hasn't seen for years. Most only turn up to make themselves feel good and for the free buffet

It deffo feels like it's all for show Rob. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45252 on: Today at 08:43:07 pm »
Yeah, especially from Simon Cowell. He rinsed those lads for money from when they were 16 until 23. I feel for the lad and his family. He was clearly struggling.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45253 on: Today at 09:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:18:16 am
I'm going to repeat: Manchester City Council and their car-despising arseholery

Yesterday evening, the first 2.4 miles from our car park to the start of the M602 took me 1 hour 27 minutes.

Because MCC have funnelled all drivers seeking to leave the city centre at hometime onto a handful of roads - then put all manner of impediments onto those roads, like punitively-timed traffic lights, road closures and 'bus gates'.

Meanwhile, they keep encouraging more and more companies to relocate into/open new offices in the city centre.




I feel your pain. We went through all this in London a few years ago. Driving across areas like Camden, Islington and Hackney etc is nigh on impossible now. I had to give up one one aspect of my work as overnight a 15 min drive each way turned into an hour each way - it wasn't worth the time or mental torture anymore. It's prob great for the people who live in the new 'low traffic neighbourhoods'  - not so much for the likes of me who live on a main arterial route where all the traffic is now pushed - so 10 times more traffic and 10 times more pollution. On top of that there's the constant sound of everyone banging on their car horns all day every day in frustration at the gridlock - like that can make anyone go anywhere any quicker.















 
