Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2883317 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45200 on: October 15, 2024, 09:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on October 15, 2024, 05:22:35 pm
They lose a part of their body for every 15 minutes delay.
The c*nt I spoke to yesterday is lucky to still have a head.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45201 on: October 15, 2024, 09:39:23 pm »
Popped in Lidl because I was passing and needed a few things, including broccoli.

Their broccoli was on offer so great.

Get home, go to open the broccoli and see that it's organic. Check my receipt and yep, paid £1.39 when the normal broccoli was 79p. Some twat had lobbed a head of organic in with the standard.

Wouldn't mind, but it tasted exactly the fucking same.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45202 on: Yesterday at 12:46:21 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 15, 2024, 09:39:23 pm
Popped in Lidl because I was passing and needed a few things, including broccoli.

Their broccoli was on offer so great.

Get home, go to open the broccoli and see that it's organic. Check my receipt and yep, paid £1.39 when the normal broccoli was 79p. Some twat had lobbed a head of organic in with the standard.

Wouldn't mind, but it tasted exactly the fucking same.

Do they have self checkout at Lidl? Because I reckon they owe you a little something now, if you catch my drift
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45203 on: Yesterday at 01:07:24 am »
Going round to someone's house where they have the telly on all day every day, even when they aren't even watching it. One of my brother-in-laws is the worst for this. As soon as he gets up he goes round the house putting all the TVs and radios on in all the different rooms in the house - there'll be Talksport in one room, Breakfast TV in another, Sky Sports News somewhere else plus BBC 24 News elsewhere - you can throw in Radio 5 too. All chitter chatter gobshite blethering nonsense that serves no use to anyone. And he doesn't even listen to or watch any of them. It does my fckin head in when I stay there, I don't know how my sister puts up with it, it fries my brain.  :o ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45204 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 am »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45205 on: Yesterday at 11:52:09 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 01:07:24 am
Going round to someone's house where they have the telly on all day every day, even when they aren't even watching it. One of my brother-in-laws is the worst for this. As soon as he gets up he goes round the house putting all the TVs and radios on in all the different rooms in the house - there'll be Talksport in one room, Breakfast TV in another, Sky Sports News somewhere else plus BBC 24 News elsewhere - you can throw in Radio 5 too. All chitter chatter gobshite blethering nonsense that serves no use to anyone. And he doesn't even listen to or watch any of them. It does my fckin head in when I stay there, I don't know how my sister puts up with it, it fries my brain.  :o ;D

Apparently , none of these are on when you aren't staying :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45206 on: Yesterday at 03:54:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:52:09 am
Apparently , none of these are on when you aren't staying :)

 ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45207 on: Yesterday at 04:09:51 pm »
The way the plastic carrier bags are stacked at the tills at the local Tesco.  They're never put on the little handle thingy properly to provide easy removal, instead someone always twists them on in a stupid way that means you have to pull one from underneath the rest every time.  ONE TIME I've seen them placed correctly and it was the greatest day in the history of our sport.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45208 on: Yesterday at 04:25:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:09:51 pm
The way the plastic carrier bags are stacked at the tills at the local Tesco.  They're never put on the little handle thingy properly to provide easy removal, instead someone always twists them on in a stupid way that means you have to pull one from underneath the rest every time.  ONE TIME I've seen them placed correctly and it was the greatest day in the history of our sport.
didn't know Getting A Plazzy Bag From Tesco was a sport.

RAWK is great for learning things, innit?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45209 on: Yesterday at 08:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 15, 2024, 09:39:23 pm
Popped in Lidl because I was passing and needed a few things, including broccoli.

Their broccoli was on offer so great.

Get home, go to open the broccoli and see that it's organic. Check my receipt and yep, paid £1.39 when the normal broccoli was 79p. Some twat had lobbed a head of organic in with the standard.

Wouldn't mind, but it tasted exactly the fucking same.

First mistake is buying broccoli. The vegetable of Satan
« Reply #45210 on: Yesterday at 08:34:15 pm »
Went for a walk tonight and loads of houses had their Halloween decorations up which I think is a tad early but fuck me, one house already had their Christmas tree up!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45211 on: Yesterday at 09:31:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:52:09 am
Apparently , none of these are on when you aren't staying :)

Haha  :lmao

That one abberation aside I've always got on brilliantly with him - we did a shit ton of aways together in the 80's, given the gauntlet you had to run back then I see him more as a brother in arms than a brother in law, like a WW1 comrade from the trenches.  ;D He's always inviting me over for the weekend when we've got a big match on - then again maybe you're onto something and there's a Banshees Of Inishireen 'I just don't like you anymore' vibe going on and he just get off on inviting me over to inflict his Guantanamo Bay style extreme noise terror on me.  ;D

I meant to post that on the 'weird' thread rather than here. I can get people having the radio on all day but the TV when you aren't even watching it ? That's just weird to me. Then again back in the late 60's/early 70's I remember some people used to put a blanket over their TV if they had visitors - that was pretty fckin weird too.   ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45212 on: Yesterday at 09:44:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:09:51 pm
The way the plastic carrier bags are stacked at the tills at the local Tesco.  They're never put on the little handle thingy properly to provide easy removal, instead someone always twists them on in a stupid way that means you have to pull one from underneath the rest every time.  ONE TIME I've seen them placed correctly and it was the greatest day in the history of our sport.

Haha, stupendous post.  :lmao

I'm of an age now where I feel it's my duty to get hannoyed about everyone and everything but that's one I hadn't even considered before. I'll look out for it next time I'm in Tesco's - I'll feel like I'm missing out and be fckin seething if all the bags are perfectly arranged in a neat and orderly easy-grabbable fashion though  >:( ;D 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45213 on: Today at 10:18:16 am »
I'm going to repeat: Manchester City Council and their car-despising arseholery

Yesterday evening, the first 2.4 miles from our car park to the start of the M602 took me 1 hour 27 minutes.

Because MCC have funnelled all drivers seeking to leave the city centre at hometime onto a handful of roads - then put all manner of impediments onto those roads, like punitively-timed traffic lights, road closures and 'bus gates'.

Meanwhile, they keep encouraging more and more companies to relocate into/open new offices in the city centre.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45214 on: Today at 10:33:19 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:18:16 am
I'm going to repeat: Manchester City Council and their car-despising arseholery

Yesterday evening, the first 2.4 miles from our car park to the start of the M602 took me 1 hour 27 minutes.

Because MCC have funnelled all drivers seeking to leave the city centre at hometime onto a handful of roads - then put all manner of impediments onto those roads, like punitively-timed traffic lights, road closures and 'bus gates'.

Meanwhile, they keep encouraging more and more companies to relocate into/open new offices in the city centre.

Took me 40minutes to get from the M602 to The Ivy 2 weeks ago, we had to walk from the MOSI.

Deansgate is fucked.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45215 on: Today at 10:37:14 am »
                                                                  ^^           ^^

Getting on the M56 used to be a bit better and Princess Parkway is a more pleasant road than Regent Road
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45216 on: Today at 01:07:06 pm »
the main page of the Echo today has 19 stories about Liam Payne.

19.
« Reply #45217 on: Today at 01:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:18:16 am
I'm going to repeat: Manchester City Council and their car-despising arseholery

Yesterday evening, the first 2.4 miles from our car park to the start of the M602 took me 1 hour 27 minutes.

Because MCC have funnelled all drivers seeking to leave the city centre at hometime onto a handful of roads - then put all manner of impediments onto those roads, like punitively-timed traffic lights, road closures and 'bus gates'.

Meanwhile, they keep encouraging more and more companies to relocate into/open new offices in the city centre.



Put a load of Park and Rides in, add more Trams and Express Buses - THEN fuck the roads up, not do what they are doing
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45218 on: Today at 03:47:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:41:23 pm
Put a load of Park and Rides in, add more Trams and Express Buses - THEN fuck the roads up, not do what they are doing


You know what their next piece of wankery is?

They're closing Whitworth Street West to all but busses between Medlock Street and Deansgate (the bit that goes past the Deansgate Locks). Still be ok to drive up from Deansgate to Medlock St.

That's just going to make an extra about 50 cars a minute try to use Great Bridgewater St (where it goes under the GMex), which is already gridlocked at rush hour, with two sets of traffic lights in 200m.

Similar to the bus gate on Dridge Street - they're only seeming to block routes out from the city centre, not routes in to it (pressure from employers not to make the oiks late, but fuck 'em when it's their own time?)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45219 on: Today at 03:49:31 pm »
Saying that, they could rid the city of congestion if they banned Uber c*nts. They're like cockroaches in Las Americas of a night.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45220 on: Today at 03:51:42 pm »
Bashed my foot off the bottom of the bed post, its steal

the 2 seconds before the pain hits are horrible

toe currently looks like an AC Milan jersey
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45221 on: Today at 03:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:49:31 pm
Saying that, they could rid the city of congestion if they banned Uber c*nts. They're like cockroaches in Las Americas of a night.



All on Wolverhampton or Sefton plates and 4 of them sharing the same licence :no

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:47:05 pm

You know what their next piece of wankery is?

They're closing Whitworth Street West to all but busses between Medlock Street and Deansgate (the bit that goes past the Deansgate Locks). Still be ok to drive up from Deansgate to Medlock St.

That's just going to make an extra about 50 cars a minute try to use Great Bridgewater St (where it goes under the GMex), which is already gridlocked at rush hour, with two sets of traffic lights in 200m.

Similar to the bus gate on Dridge Street - they're only seeming to block routes out from the city centre, not routes in to it (pressure from employers not to make the oiks late, but fuck 'em when it's their own time?)



I flat out refuse to drive into Manc now, its fucking shite.

Went out with friends a couple of Saturdays ago, got the bus in, it took ages once we hit the City itself due to the traffic. Should have got a tram in.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45222 on: Today at 04:12:21 pm »
Manc city centre is awful to drive in. Council have utterly fucked it up. I get the tram in if Im going (one good thing theyve done).
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45223 on: Today at 04:20:23 pm »
In Waitrose Cafe waiting for my wife to come pick me up. A young bloke and his mum have just finished having tea/scones and whatever and they both stand up to leave.  Young lad turns around and goes to tidy the table up and take the tray back to the cleaning area.  The mum berates him saying they have 'people' to do that, rolls her eyes and tuts as he completes the task. As they're walking away, she is still in his ear about it.

The sense of entitlement in some people just beggars belief at times.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45224 on: Today at 05:15:54 pm »
^
You wonder where he gets his good manners from, considering his mum is a bit of a twat. Good for him, anyway.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45225 on: Today at 05:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:15:54 pm
^
You wonder where he gets his good manners from, considering his mum is a bit of a twat. Good for him, anyway.

She'll be the same type who throws litter on the floor as "there's people to do that".

I hope next time she goes in somewhere, the only free table is covered in dirty cups and dishes and a big fuck off napkin full of snot. See how she feels then, the twat.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45226 on: Today at 06:04:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:21:44 pm
She'll be the same type who throws litter on the floor as "there's people to do that".

I hope next time she goes in somewhere, the only free table is covered in dirty cups and dishes and a big fuck off napkin full of snot. See how she feels then, the twat.

Doubt she eats in the same places as you Rob
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #45227 on: Today at 06:09:30 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:04:46 pm
Doubt she eats in the same places as you Rob

I'll find where she eats and leave the mess don't you worry ;D

