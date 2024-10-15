Put a load of Park and Rides in, add more Trams and Express Buses - THEN fuck the roads up, not do what they are doing
You know what their next piece of wankery is?
They're closing Whitworth Street West to all but busses between Medlock Street and Deansgate (the bit that goes past the Deansgate Locks). Still be ok to drive up from Deansgate to Medlock St.
That's just going to make an extra about 50 cars a minute try to use Great Bridgewater St (where it goes under the GMex), which is already gridlocked at rush hour, with two sets of traffic lights in 200m.
Similar to the bus gate on Dridge Street - they're only seeming to block routes out from the city centre, not routes in to it (pressure from employers not to make the oiks late, but fuck 'em when it's their own time?)