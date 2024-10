Took a weeks annual leave this week, catch up with a few mates, have a bit of a clear out in the house, generally chill out.



Tuesday - full of cold/covid/lurgy :'(



Boss that.



The next 3 weeks area big push with me to lose about 5kg before holidays, after 3 weekends on the run on the ale - out in town Saturday, felt fine when we left home, me and the missus now feel like shit, deffo something we've picked up off the wools down Mathew StreetOn the subject of Mathew Street, because I'm married to a Manc and we go out there with Mancs, we ALWAYS end up down there, getting pumped with tourist prices