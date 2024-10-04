« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
October 4, 2024, 09:58:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October  4, 2024, 06:09:22 pm
My lad got told, by someone who knew 100%, 2 or 3 weeks before the rumours and announcement of the tours, that Oasis has booked the venues for their 2025 tour and he didn't tell me until a day or two before the official announcement - I'd have made some money at the bookies if he'd told me straight away
You could have block booked premier inn too.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
October 4, 2024, 11:48:08 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  3, 2024, 09:35:57 am
That MSNBC are still using commercials for Decision 2024 using Biden and Trump. They even have Maddow going on about back to back candidates since 1956, Steve Kornacki showing graphs with Biden V Trump and people being asked about Biden.

FFS people, you're a news channel. Surely, someone could cut up some new footage and show Harris. Any idiot sitting on the sidelines could think Biden is still in the race and that might influence their vote.

So I wrote to them @ nbcnewsdigitalcontact@nbcuni.com and it appears they've updated their ad campaign for 'Decision 2024' and pulled it.

Does this mean I should post this in the 'The small things in life that make you happy' thread?

Small victories.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
October 4, 2024, 11:49:49 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  4, 2024, 11:48:08 pm
So I wrote to them @ nbcnewsdigitalcontact@nbcuni.com and it appears they've updated their ad campaign for 'Decision 2024' and pulled it.

Does this mean I should post this in the 'The small things in life that make you happy' thread?

Small victories.

No, it means you should write in again to tell them to stop being such fucking pussies and highlight, in detail, each and every one of Trump's lies- no qualifications, no vague, colorless euphemisms, just calling an orange an orange...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
October 5, 2024, 12:42:19 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  4, 2024, 11:48:08 pm
So I wrote to them @ nbcnewsdigitalcontact@nbcuni.com and it appears they've updated their ad campaign for 'Decision 2024' and pulled it.

Does this mean I should post this in the 'The small things in life that make you happy' thread?

Small victories.
well done, mate.
ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
October 5, 2024, 09:33:36 am
When spellcheck suggests the American spelling of defence because I didn't expect Firefox to default to American
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
October 5, 2024, 10:13:20 am
When people arrive at the caravans  with 4 dogs and use the drive to walk them but come back without poo bags 😡

I've now got to go out to clear up after them so I don't end up with dog shit stuck to my car tyres!!

Fucking dirty twats!!
kesey

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
October 5, 2024, 03:26:31 pm
I need to vent my spleen about Spsnish Beer. It"s fucking shite !
Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
October 5, 2024, 03:51:54 pm
Quote from: kesey on October  5, 2024, 03:26:31 pm
I need to vent my spleen about Spsnish Beer. It"s fucking shite !
San Miguel is boss
kesey

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
October 5, 2024, 04:35:09 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  5, 2024, 03:51:54 pm
San Miguel is boss

Wool . ;D

It's lager in general Terry as it does weird stuff to my stomach. Erdinger or Neck Oil all day long.

bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 01:56:09 pm
Have 6 or 7 of them, you won't mind the taste by then.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 01:50:11 pm
The Botanist closing in Knutsford.

Going out for tea Xmas Eve has become our little family tradition. Between us our list of requirements isn't extensive, being:

- Allows dogs in
- Isn't going to be full of pissed-up knobheads being loud or acting like bellends (so generally not a pub - unless its's a foody pub in the middle of nowhere)
- Is in a nice place
- Serves good food that isn't normal style meals (we'll be having enough meat, veg & gravy over the coming days) but isn't too strongly-flavoured so we're sweating out the smell of curry or chilli through Xmas Day


We all love Knutsford; got a pleasant vibe to it.

Outside of pubs, we've found there's precious few restaurants that allow dogs. The Botanist does allow, and had become our go-to for Xmas Eve last couple of years, where we'd just get a load hanging kebabs between us.

And now the c*nts close it.

Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 02:00:53 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:50:11 pm
The Botanist closing in Knutsford.

Going out for tea Xmas Eve has become our little family tradition. Between us our list of requirements isn't extensive, being:

- Allows dogs in
- Isn't going to be full of pissed-up knobheads being loud or acting like bellends (so generally not a pub - unless its's a foody pub in the middle of nowhere)
- Is in a nice place
- Serves good food that isn't normal style meals (we'll be having enough meat, veg & gravy over the coming days) but isn't too strongly-flavoured so we're sweating out the smell of curry or chilli through Xmas Day


We all love Knutsford; got a pleasant vibe to it.

Outside of pubs, we've found there's precious few restaurants that allow dogs. The Botanist does allow, and had become our go-to for Xmas Eve last couple of years, where we'd just get a load hanging kebabs between us.

And now the c*nts close it.

Dunno if its the same, but there is one in Alderley Edge.

Sorry for you loss though, The things I like about Christmas haved disappeared
Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 02:54:52 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:00:53 pm
Dunno if its the same, but there is one in Alderley Edge.

Sorry for you loss though, The things I like about Christmas haved disappeared


The Alderley Edge one's shut down as well

One Xmas thing I do still miss is the Delamere Forest things. Was run by the Forestry Commission (or whatever they're called now) and started off with them selling Xmas trees, which expanded over the years to become a collection of food and drink stalls, with a big open fire and a Santa's Grotto (you used to get a little pine/fir sapling to plant as your gift - brilliant!).

We stumbled on by total accident it in December 2011. It'd snowed a little the night before and a really cold day (I was hoping for a third consecutive snowy Xmas!) but only a thin covering where we live. In Delamere it was still only about 1cm deep, but looked amazing . It was about 3pm in fading light when we parked up on the car park, walked the short way along the wooded path, where the smell of woodsmoke lay heavy in the in the misty, still, freezing air, and into a clearing with a couple of open teepees with tables & chairs, and several stalls selling hot food, hot drinks and cold beer. Had a welcome drink then queued to see Santa.

It was almost dark as we drove away, entranced that such a simple thing could make us all feel totally festive.

We went back the next year and it was a little more slick, lacking the 'what have we stumbled on' factor, and about 15 degrees warmer. But still had that air of being a bit magical.

And we went back every December after that until it stopped during Covid and decided to end it totally.

There's a cafe down the road at the old station, and either they or another business they lease some surrounding land to sell Christmas trees and wreaths and other such stuff from, which is nice. But it's not the same.


Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 06:33:27 pm
It's a shame that.

One of the consequences of Covid was a lot of things stopping and not restarting. Or stuff changing 'temporarily' and then staying changed permenently.

