Dunno if its the same, but there is one in Alderley Edge.



Sorry for you loss though, The things I like about Christmas haved disappeared



The Alderley Edge one's shut down as wellOne Xmas thing I do still miss is the Delamere Forest things. Was run by the Forestry Commission (or whatever they're called now) and started off with them selling Xmas trees, which expanded over the years to become a collection of food and drink stalls, with a big open fire and a Santa's Grotto (you used to get a little pine/fir sapling to plant as your gift - brilliant!).We stumbled on by total accident it in December 2011. It'd snowed a little the night before and a really cold day (I was hoping for a third consecutive snowy Xmas!) but only a thin covering where we live. In Delamere it was still only about 1cm deep, but looked amazing . It was about 3pm in fading light when we parked up on the car park, walked the short way along the wooded path, where the smell of woodsmoke lay heavy in the in the misty, still, freezing air, and into a clearing with a couple of open teepees with tables & chairs, and several stalls selling hot food, hot drinks and cold beer. Had a welcome drink then queued to see Santa.It was almost dark as we drove away, entranced that such a simple thing could make us all feel totally festive.We went back the next year and it was a little more slick, lacking the 'what have we stumbled on' factor, and about 15 degrees warmer. But still had that air of being a bit magical.And we went back every December after that until it stopped during Covid and decided to end it totally.There's a cafe down the road at the old station, and either they or another business they lease some surrounding land to sell Christmas trees and wreaths and other such stuff from, which is nice. But it's not the same.