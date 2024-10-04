The Botanist closing in Knutsford.



Going out for tea Xmas Eve has become our little family tradition. Between us our list of requirements isn't extensive, being:



- Allows dogs in

- Isn't going to be full of pissed-up knobheads being loud or acting like bellends (so generally not a pub - unless its's a foody pub in the middle of nowhere)

- Is in a nice place

- Serves good food that isn't normal style meals (we'll be having enough meat, veg & gravy over the coming days) but isn't too strongly-flavoured so we're sweating out the smell of curry or chilli through Xmas Day





We all love Knutsford; got a pleasant vibe to it.



Outside of pubs, we've found there's precious few restaurants that allow dogs. The Botanist does allow, and had become our go-to for Xmas Eve last couple of years, where we'd just get a load hanging kebabs between us.



And now the c*nts close it.



