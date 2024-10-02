« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1120 1121 1122 1123 1124 [1125]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2840372 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,042
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44960 on: October 2, 2024, 02:26:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  2, 2024, 12:19:39 pm
don't act like we are luddities or technophobes !!!!

Then why do they send a text to Murray in his shed asking for a Whitesnake song they haven't heard since they saw them live in '88? Just find it online!
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44961 on: October 2, 2024, 02:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on October  2, 2024, 02:26:27 pm
Then why do they send a text to Murray in his shed asking for a Whitesnake song they haven't heard since they saw them live in '88? Just find it online!

They might driving
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,915
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44962 on: October 2, 2024, 03:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on October  2, 2024, 08:22:01 am
Gout, i've had it in my wrist the last couple of days, it's now spread to my hand, & aches like fuck, i've got a couple of ibuprofen tablets left but need to buy more. :(

there's always reviews on the cherry active tabs I get about how they work really well for gout.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B002K5RJNO?ref=nb_sb_ss_w_as-reorder_k0_1_9&amp=&crid=30XYNY4OK965Y&amp=&sprefix=cherry+ac#customerReviews
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44963 on: October 2, 2024, 03:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on October  2, 2024, 08:22:01 am
Gout, i've had it in my wrist the last couple of days, it's now spread to my hand, & aches like fuck, i've got a couple of ibuprofen tablets left but need to buy more. :(

I've had it in my foot and knee over the past four years. The knee flare up crippled me for damn near two months.

Ibuprofen didn't dent it. I needed naproxen.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,163
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44964 on: October 2, 2024, 03:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on October  2, 2024, 02:26:27 pm
Then why do they send a text to Murray in his shed asking for a Whitesnake song they haven't heard since they saw them live in '88? Just find it online!

Because the whole show is about listener requests and not just playing from the playlist. You can and I certainly do, find stuff online, but the whole Idea is that the audience picks the songs over the weekend. I'll ask for something that never gets played on the station when I email Murray on a Saturday, some people request songs by artists I've never listened to. It gives a nice varied show.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,419
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44965 on: October 2, 2024, 04:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  2, 2024, 03:24:17 pm
I've had it in my foot and knee over the past four years. The knee flare up crippled me for damn near two months.

Ibuprofen didn't dent it. I needed naproxen.

Yep.  Doc thought I might have had it in my elbow.   It was during a covid lockdown so she couldn't be certain.  She prescribed naproxen and it really helped.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,937
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44966 on: October 2, 2024, 05:50:32 pm »
Sold a  pair of studio monitors. Sent 5 vids  of em working and buyer said they wanted em and could they see em working. So they come round and seemed dead nice but a bit dizzy. Set em up infront of and put all the wires and plugs in right sockets, showed them the volumes and equalisers on each speaker individualy. played a few different songs through em and everything was sound. Spent an hour doin it all.Asked thm what gear they had and how they were gonna use em and gave them all the wires etc to get started. Turns out they had some shit Turntable with buzzzing coming from it an a mixer that was old. Told em how to set eveything up an then if they had any problems get intouch an ill walk em through it.

They get home and ignore everything i said, plug some shit deck into it without the earth lead connected toanything on  full volume in its own pre amp while my speakers are turned down and tell me they sound distorted ??? in a video they sent. I ask why is there sound? My volumes are right down. Wheres the sound coming from?
They respond with oh thats from my deck? So i ask 'Is that the deck you said hums and buzzes?' to which they say yes. I ask them about the mixer they told me they had and why arent they doing what i said? So then i walk em through seting the deck up through the mixer into the speakers n all that an it sounds even weorse in vids they send. They then send me a vid showing the power button on my speaker makes a popping noise when they turn ito at full volume and tell me theres no sound coming out of one line. I make excuses as ive ben nattering for 3 fucking hours to help them and say im going out.

Today, i check to see if any messages are new an nothing then just now i get a message saying i dont think these are compatible with my set up and i would like refund

I just say no. Cos the soft twats fucking blown them cos they didnt do what i said with shite gear. Cheeky bastards
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44967 on: October 2, 2024, 10:59:14 pm »
People using the word vibe to describe everything in hotel/restaurant/holiday reviews.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44968 on: Yesterday at 09:35:57 am »
That MSNBC are still using commercials for Decision 2024 using Biden and Trump. They even have Maddow going on about back to back candidates since 1956, Steve Kornacki showing graphs with Biden V Trump and people being asked about Biden.

FFS people, you're a news channel. Surely, someone could cut up some new footage and show Harris. Any idiot sitting on the sidelines could think Biden is still in the race and that might influence their vote.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,163
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44969 on: Yesterday at 10:21:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:35:57 am
That MSNBC are still using commercials for Decision 2024 using Biden and Trump. They even have Maddow going on about back to back candidates since 1956, Steve Kornacki showing graphs with Biden V Trump and people being asked about Biden.

FFS people, you're a news channel. Surely, someone could cut up some new footage and show Harris. Any idiot sitting on the sidelines could think Biden is still in the race and that might influence their vote.

Maybe that's the intention?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44970 on: Yesterday at 12:59:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:21:29 am
Maybe that's the intention?
not for MSNBC, they are very left-leaning.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,163
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44971 on: Yesterday at 02:49:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:59:50 pm
not for MSNBC, they are very left-leaning.

Ta mate - I'm not up on American networks, so thanks for the info - that's also bloody bizarre then, knowing the low intelligence of the average American, you'd think they'd be spoonfeeding the idiots to get them to vote Harris ;)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44972 on: Yesterday at 04:03:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:49:21 pm
Ta mate - I'm not up on American networks, so thanks for the info - that's also bloody bizarre then, knowing the low intelligence of the average American, you'd think they'd be spoonfeeding the idiots to get them to vote Harris ;)
100%.  no clue what they're doing with that ad.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,399
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44973 on: Today at 10:37:27 am »
Those blue Nike boots most Nike athletes seem to be wearing atm are absolutlely disgusting.

Do they not get a say in what boots they wear or are they just given whatever Nike want them to wear? Gross imo.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,902
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44974 on: Today at 10:48:15 am »
Trains. Currently stuck in Peterborough unable to move which cant be a good thing.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,163
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44975 on: Today at 12:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:37:27 am
Those blue Nike boots most Nike athletes seem to be wearing atm are absolutlely disgusting.

Do they not get a say in what boots they wear or are they just given whatever Nike want them to wear? Gross imo.

It's in their contracts, they wear what they are told. Saw a clip on some pod cast, it was the goalie Ben Foster talking and he was telling the story about Nike/Adidas whatever, that whenever they bring out a new colour (fucking colourway he called it :no - hate that word), the players are given 3 pairs of boots and are contracted to wear them in the next game. Obviously then, some will have a contract that states "you will wear this colour for x amount of games". They're also not allowed to wear a competitors gear
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44976 on: Today at 12:54:26 pm »
wtf is a "colourway".  never heard that in my life.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,163
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44977 on: Today at 12:57:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:54:26 pm
wtf is a "colourway".  never heard that in my life.

It just means the colours a garment or footwear is made in - its apparently been a word in the UK since the 1940's but I've never heard of it until recently and it shounds shite
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44978 on: Today at 12:58:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:57:07 pm
It just means the colours a garment or footwear is made in - its apparently been a word in the UK since the 1940's but I've never heard of it until recently and it shounds shite
as if the English language isn't getting mangled enough these days ....
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44979 on: Today at 01:02:01 pm »
Constant spam calls, texts, emails, all because a shitty company couldnt protect my personal data properly.

Honestly the volume of spam shite being sent to people these days is that high, most people would disregard a genuine emergency alert thinking its spam.

ALERT - NUCLEAR THREAT DETECTED
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY
THIS IS NOT A DRILL
But if you do need a drill, its 30% off all Bosch power tools this weekend at B&Q.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,163
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44980 on: Today at 01:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 01:02:01 pm
Constant spam calls, texts, emails, all because a shitty company couldnt protect my personal data properly.

Honestly the volume of spam shite being sent to people these days is that high, most people would disregard a genuine emergency alert thinking its spam.

ALERT - NUCLEAR THREAT DETECTED
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY
THIS IS NOT A DRILL
But if you do need a drill, its 30% off all Bosch power tools this weekend at B&Q.

My Netflix got hacked last week, the email address was one that got sold in huge numbers, I've got something like 10,000 unread emails, all shite.


Bought the lad an LFC shirt off Kitbag a couple of weeks ago, an hour later someone was trying to pay a parking fine through a company in some shithole part of London - thankfully the bank caught it, so payment got rejected and card stopped. Then had to fuck about with getting the new card set up for standing payments etc, fucking c*nts :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,377
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44981 on: Today at 01:13:27 pm »
phone calls I took the piss out of some broadband selling scammer

He had enough "I will scam all your money mother fucker"

I was getting loads on my house phone at one stage, thankfully sky talk shield has stopped it

At one point I just picked up "Right if this is another scam I will trace this call, find you and i will slash your fucking throat"

line went dead

Mate of mine just keeps asking them when they call to confirm their bra size and underwear colour, they quickly hang up
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44982 on: Today at 01:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 01:02:01 pm
Constant spam calls, texts, emails, all because a shitty company couldnt protect my personal data properly.

Honestly the volume of spam shite being sent to people these days is that high, most people would disregard a genuine emergency alert thinking its spam.

ALERT - NUCLEAR THREAT DETECTED
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY
THIS IS NOT A DRILL
But if you do need a drill, its 30% off all Bosch power tools this weekend at B&Q.
we get those "problem with your credit card!!" shite calls all the time.

we just let them record and delete them.

yesterday's was a new one: "if you do not respond to this call by pressing "1" immediately your credit card account will be cancelled"
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,652
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44983 on: Today at 01:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:48:15 am
Trains. Currently stuck in Peterborough unable to move which cant be a good thing.


You could have just left it at 'Trains' and you'd have had me onside



(although, saying that, riding the WCML I actually like - especially when it's not too busy and you don't have some other c*nt sat next to you)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44984 on: Today at 01:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:14:23 pm

You could have just left it at 'Trains' and you'd have had me onside



(although, saying that, riding the WCML I actually like - especially when it's not too busy and you don't have some other c*nt sat next to you)

Certainly could. I need a train to Chester and its a non wheelchair accessible bus replacement. They are very helpful in trying to sort it out but its such a pain in the arse. The normal bus to Chester takes 90 mins the car its only 20 mins.



Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44985 on: Today at 02:03:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:14:06 pm
we get those "problem with your credit card!!" shite calls all the time.

we just let them record and delete them.

yesterday's was a new one: "if you do not respond to this call by pressing "1" immediately your credit card account will be cancelled"

I got a text a while back saying "Mum, i've lost my phone and i'm texting you off a friends phone. Can you send me £20 for the train home please?"

I played along a bit before calling them out for being a sad little gimp, at which point they said something along the lines of "Hahahaha but I know you're on EE and currently live in Stoke, i'm gonna dox you"

Neither of those things are true, but i'm quaking in my boots...
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44986 on: Today at 02:16:52 pm »
Scrap the comment on the being helpful, they're not, they're useless fucks


Transport for Wales are terrible,  - People in Merseyside should count themselves lucky they have the magnificent Mersey rail.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,871
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44987 on: Today at 03:14:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:07:10 pm
My Netflix got hacked last week, the email address was one that got sold in huge numbers, I've got something like 10,000 unread emails, all shite.


Bought the lad an LFC shirt off Kitbag a couple of weeks ago, an hour later someone was trying to pay a parking fine through a company in some shithole part of London - thankfully the bank caught it, so payment got rejected and card stopped. Then had to fuck about with getting the new card set up for standing payments etc, fucking c*nts :no

I received an email recently stating I've been hacked and my laptop camera, browsing history etc have been compromised. They said unless I send them $1000 in BTC, they'd release the material to all my phone contacts, whatsapp contacts, and post the footage all over social media.

I'm now worried everyone will find out I logged into GrandOldTeam a few years ago.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,056
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44988 on: Today at 03:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:14:43 pm
I received an email recently stating I've been hacked and my laptop camera, browsing history etc have been compromised. They said unless I send them $1000 in BTC, they'd release the material to all my phone contacts, whatsapp contacts, and post the footage all over social media.

I'm now worried everyone will find out I logged into GrandOldTeam a few years ago.

The "I've been watching you email"? Had one of them in work.

Good job I unplug my webcam over lunch.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,871
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44989 on: Today at 03:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:16:03 pm
The "I've been watching you email"? Had one of them in work.

Good job I unplug my webcam over lunch.

That's a good idea. I should probably do that for my lunchtime wank.

It's bollocks mate. They'd send you a clip or some evidence if they actually had anything. They just rely on a fractional percentage falling for it or having something so dodgy on their laptop that they end up paying.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44990 on: Today at 03:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:16:56 pm
That's a good idea. I should probably do that for my lunchtime wank.

It's bollocks mate. They'd send you a clip or some evidence if they actually had anything. They just rely on a fractional percentage falling for it or having something so dodgy on their laptop that they end up paying.

Did they actually say they had anything, wanking or whatever?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,056
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44991 on: Today at 03:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:16:56 pm
That's a good idea. I should probably do that for my lunchtime wank.

It's bollocks mate. They'd send you a clip or some evidence if they actually had anything. They just rely on a fractional percentage falling for it or having something so dodgy on their laptop that they end up paying.

;) Always use the home pc without any recording devices attached, unless your making OF Content of course.

It's a well known scam, was funny I sent it to my mate in IT and he'd had the same email.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,871
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44992 on: Today at 03:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:32:20 pm
Did they actually say they had anything, wanking or whatever?

No, it's extremely vague (intentionally) and not even addressed personally. It's far easier for them to send out millions of such emails with a low hit rate than actually do the work.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 1120 1121 1122 1123 1124 [1125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 