Sold a pair of studio monitors. Sent 5 vids of em working and buyer said they wanted em and could they see em working. So they come round and seemed dead nice but a bit dizzy. Set em up infront of and put all the wires and plugs in right sockets, showed them the volumes and equalisers on each speaker individualy. played a few different songs through em and everything was sound. Spent an hour doin it all.Asked thm what gear they had and how they were gonna use em and gave them all the wires etc to get started. Turns out they had some shit Turntable with buzzzing coming from it an a mixer that was old. Told em how to set eveything up an then if they had any problems get intouch an ill walk em through it.They get home and ignore everything i said, plug some shit deck into it without the earth lead connected toanything on full volume in its own pre amp while my speakers are turned down and tell me they sound distortedin a video they sent. I ask why is there sound? My volumes are right down. Wheres the sound coming from?They respond with oh thats from my deck? So i ask 'Is that the deck you said hums and buzzes?' to which they say yes. I ask them about the mixer they told me they had and why arent they doing what i said? So then i walk em through seting the deck up through the mixer into the speakers n all that an it sounds even weorse in vids they send. They then send me a vid showing the power button on my speaker makes a popping noise when they turn ito at full volume and tell me theres no sound coming out of one line. I make excuses as ive ben nattering for 3 fucking hours to help them and say im going out.Today, i check to see if any messages are new an nothing then just now i get a message saying i dont think these are compatible with my set up and i would like refundI just say no. Cos the soft twats fucking blown them cos they didnt do what i said with shite gear. Cheeky bastards