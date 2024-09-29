« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2835106 times)

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44920 on: September 29, 2024, 01:34:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 29, 2024, 01:31:40 pm
I still have fruit with my Pimm's to be fair.  ;D

It's not a proper Pimm's without fruit, mint leaves and cucumber 👍
Logged

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44921 on: September 29, 2024, 01:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 29, 2024, 01:32:17 pm
No doubt. But it'd be worth it to see Debbs go off on one.  ;D
make sure someone has their phone video rolling....
Logged

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,059
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44922 on: September 29, 2024, 01:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 29, 2024, 01:30:53 pm
Our Gran used to make us a Snowball every Christmas when we were kids.  :)

You can't beat it! Better than Vodka that's for sure. I remember my brother loving Vodka and me accidently picking his glass up thinking it was my water, and my throat going up in flames! To this day, I can't stand the stuff.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,942
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44923 on: September 29, 2024, 01:35:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 29, 2024, 01:34:39 pm
make sure someone has their phone video rolling....
Deffo.  ;D

Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44924 on: September 29, 2024, 01:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 29, 2024, 01:32:17 pm
No doubt. But it'd be worth it to see Debbs go off on one.  ;D

I think I'd twig with the Scouse accent and very obvious smirk you couldn't hide 😁
Logged

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44925 on: September 29, 2024, 01:37:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 29, 2024, 01:35:45 pm
I think I'd twig with the Scouse accent and very obvious smirk you couldn't hide 😁
nah, he'll have one of his posh mates - from Bootle maybe - place the order.
Logged

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44926 on: September 29, 2024, 01:38:08 pm »
There are loads  of Alcoholics on my Dads side of the family. He had the idea that If I drank alcohol Infront of him and not secretly, I wouldn't go the same way. The result is I could finish off 4 cans of Kerstrel by the time I was 10.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,942
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44927 on: September 29, 2024, 01:38:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 29, 2024, 01:34:46 pm
You can't beat it! Better than Vodka that's for sure. I remember my brother loving Vodka and me accidently picking his glass up thinking it was my water, and my throat going up in flames! To this day, I can't stand the stuff.
Yes. We loved our Snowballs. There was something genuinely magical about Christmas back then, and a Snowball round at our Nan's was all part of the experience.

Indoor fireworks was another thing she'd have for us. And coloured bronco matches. Red or green flames.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,059
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44928 on: September 29, 2024, 01:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 29, 2024, 01:38:28 pm
Yes. We loved our Snowballs. There was something genuinely magical about Christmas back then, and a Snowball round at our Nan's was all part of the experience.

Indoor fireworks was another thing she'd have for us. And coloured bronco matches. Red or green flames.

I want an old fashioned Christmas now.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44929 on: September 29, 2024, 01:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 29, 2024, 01:38:28 pm
Yes. We loved our Snowballs. There was something genuinely magical about Christmas back then, and a Snowball round at our Nan's was all part of the experience.

Indoor fireworks was another thing she'd have for us. And coloured bronco matches. Red or green flames.
you're related to Balotelli?  wow.
Logged

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,942
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44930 on: September 29, 2024, 01:42:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 29, 2024, 01:40:05 pm
you're related to Balotelli?  wow.
;D
Our indoor fireworks weren't quite as good as his.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,942
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44931 on: September 29, 2024, 01:42:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 29, 2024, 01:39:44 pm
I want an old fashioned Christmas now.  :D
They were great.  :)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,942
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44932 on: September 29, 2024, 01:45:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 29, 2024, 01:35:45 pm
I think I'd twig with the Scouse accent and very obvious smirk you couldn't hide 😁
Hey, I have a number of cunning disguises you know. 🥸

After all that deliberating over the coffees, I'd go for a mineral water instead, too. 😀
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,104
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44933 on: September 29, 2024, 01:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 29, 2024, 01:45:38 pm
Hey, I have a number of cunning disguises you know. 🥸

After all that deliberating over the coffees, I'd go for a mineral water instead, too. 😀

Honed to perfection in the san dunes of the Italian Riviera?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,942
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44934 on: September 29, 2024, 02:01:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 29, 2024, 01:59:58 pm
Honed to perfection in the san dunes of the Italian Riviera?
I couldn't possibly comment. 🥸
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,104
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44935 on: September 29, 2024, 02:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 29, 2024, 02:01:45 pm
I couldn't possibly comment. 🥸

SoS, the dogging Ninja
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44936 on: September 29, 2024, 02:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 29, 2024, 01:45:38 pm
Hey, I have a number of cunning disguises you know. 🥸

After all that deliberating over the coffees, I'd go for a mineral water instead, too. 😀

It's tap water or nothing here, we don't do bottled, sparkling or mineral  :P
Logged

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,942
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44937 on: September 29, 2024, 04:47:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 29, 2024, 02:08:18 pm
It's tap water or nothing here, we don't do bottled, sparkling or mineral  :P
Do they still have sawdust on the floor in your pub? 🤔
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,205
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44938 on: September 29, 2024, 05:03:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 29, 2024, 02:08:18 pm
It's tap water or nothing here, we don't do bottled, sparkling or mineral  :P
How much do you charge for tapwater? Is it true that bars have to serve it free?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44939 on: September 29, 2024, 05:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 29, 2024, 05:03:50 pm
How much do you charge for tapwater? Is it true that bars have to serve it free?

Absolutely it is mate.  Even if they want ice and a slice of lemon or lime it's free.
Logged

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44940 on: September 29, 2024, 05:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 29, 2024, 04:47:37 pm
Do they still have sawdust on the floor in your pub? 🤔

Haha it would probably be cleaner with all the dogs, walkers and farmers we get in with muddy boots and wellies.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,104
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44941 on: September 29, 2024, 05:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 29, 2024, 05:03:50 pm
How much do you charge for tapwater? Is it true that bars have to serve it free?

Same as a restaurant. Never ask for a water, ask for tap water.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,613
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44942 on: September 29, 2024, 06:07:11 pm »
People who list items on the likes of Vinted then aren't active on there for weeks after. Asked a question about something 7 days ago, when the item was listed 24hrs earlier, but fuck all reply and they've not been on.
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,970
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44943 on: Yesterday at 10:36:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 28, 2024, 11:36:21 am
Get out of that routine as fast as you can. Painful small talk for two hours. Fucking nightmare fuel.

They are shite, I was told they get more selective after reception! 5pm on a saturday is just evil.
Logged

Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,110
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44944 on: Yesterday at 10:51:24 am »
Parents using golf umbrellas on the walk into school and on the playground. It's already congested enough without people bashing a ridiculously oversized umbrella into people. Whilst the ones wearing a Dryrobe as a coat look like absolute dickheads at least they're not infringing on other people's space.
Logged

Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,110
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44945 on: Yesterday at 10:53:28 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on September 29, 2024, 06:07:11 pm
People who list items on the likes of Vinted then aren't active on there for weeks after. Asked a question about something 7 days ago, when the item was listed 24hrs earlier, but fuck all reply and they've not been on.

Stop buying people's used underwear then.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,845
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44946 on: Yesterday at 10:55:01 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 10:51:24 am
Parents using golf umbrellas on the walk into school and on the playground. It's already congested enough without people bashing a ridiculously oversized umbrella into people. Whilst the ones wearing a Dryrobe as a coat look like absolute dickheads at least they're not infringing on other people's space.

People in general using umbrellas and being oblivious to their surroundings so you constantly feel like youre going to get your eyes poked out. Just get a bit wet and get a better coat.
Logged

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,613
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44947 on: Yesterday at 10:57:47 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 10:53:28 am
Stop buying people's used underwear then.

 ;D ;D
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,823
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44948 on: Yesterday at 12:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:55:01 am
People in general using umbrellas and being oblivious to their surroundings so you constantly feel like youre going to get your eyes poked out. Just get a bit wet and get a better coat.

Forza umbrellas. I need to be able to get my phone out without it getting wet. I might start going out in a dryrobe AND a golf umbrella.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44949 on: Yesterday at 02:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:55:01 am
People in general using umbrellas and being oblivious to their surroundings so you constantly feel like youre going to get your eyes poked out. Just get a bit wet and get a better coat.
100% agree.  I'm 6-4 and on a crowded street with lots of umbrellas used I spend most of my time making sure I don't get an eye poked out - people with their head down, oblivious to who is around.
Logged

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,823
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44950 on: Yesterday at 02:53:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:36:43 pm
100% agree.  I'm 6-4 and on a crowded street with lots of umbrellas used I spend most of my time making sure I don't get an eye poked out - people with their head down, oblivious to who is around.

It's alright for you, your head is probably above the clouds.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,845
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44951 on: Yesterday at 03:19:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:36:43 pm
100% agree.  I'm 6-4 and on a crowded street with lots of umbrellas used I spend most of my time making sure I don't get an eye poked out - people with their head down, oblivious to who is around.

Alright Jack Reacher.
Logged

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44952 on: Yesterday at 06:30:32 pm »
I can hear some noises, damned if I can tell where they're coming from ...

Logged

Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,205
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44953 on: Today at 12:50:53 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:30:32 pm
I can hear some noises, damned if I can tell where they're coming from ...


Is Gary Neville in the vicinity?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,104
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44954 on: Today at 03:08:18 pm »
Its getting beyond a joke this now, every advert break on both telly and Planet Rock is "leave a gift in your will" - I'm not planning on dying in the next 25 years at least and any money is going to my kids, so FUCK OFF YOU c*ntS :wanker
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,907
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44955 on: Today at 05:09:31 pm »
*adds in Leave a gift in your will to RAWK ads*
Logged
