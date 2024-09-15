Manchester Council - specifically the roads department.
Or, rather, the 'road closing department'
One evening last week, my usual route out of Manc city centre was gridlocked so I tried to skirt round it using rat-runs I used to know when I worked over the other side of the city centre.
Little short-cuts and rat-runs all closed or bus-laned. A fucking farce.
The c*nts at the council are closing multiple different route options out of the city centre to funnel all traffic onto a small number of roads, which become gridlocked.
Wankers.
They create traffic problems - and next thing you know, they'll be pontificating that the only way to address the gridlocked roads is to bring in a congestion charge to price less well-off drivers off the roads.
When I first started working in Manchester at the start of 2000, it had character. Loads of spare/open land, ability to find a free place to park if you needed (thankfully, I get mine paid for my my employer), loads of little rat-runs for those in the know (or willing to explore and use satnav) to skip horrors like the Mancunian Way (or Quay Street/Deansgate/etc)
Now, it's a soulless, plastic shithole, with all those areas of open land covered in high-rise apartments owned by rich Arabs and Chinese and Russians then rented out for extortionate rates.